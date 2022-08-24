Read full article on original website
Woman critical after found shot in her car in Redan, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is critical after she was found shot in her vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers were called to Dunbarton Drive in Redan just after noon to investigate a person shot call, DCPD said. When police arrived they found...
1 Driver Arrested Following A Three-Car Crash In Henry County (Riverdale, GA)
According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a driver caused a three-car crash and led state troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in another crash. Henry County authorities attempted to pull over a 2013 Honda Accord for [..]
Standoff suspect arrested after holding woman hostage in Northwest Atlanta home
ATLANTA — After a six hour stand-off, a woman who was held hostage inside of a home Friday night is now safe and the suspect has been arrested. It happened at a home on Bridgeport Drive in Northwest Atlanta, not far from I-285 and Bolton Road. Channel 2′s Bryan...
Driver causes 3-car crash, leads troopers on high-speed chase in Henry County: Authorities
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Editors note: This article was updated to reflect that deputies in Henry County did not assist in this chase. A driver was arrested after causing a three-car crash in Henry County and leading troopers on a high-speed chase ending in another wreck, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
Police investigating 'firebombing' at Riverdale home
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Riverdale Police are investigating a "firebombing" at a home along Derby Drive last Saturday. Authorities said the incident happened shortly before 2:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they saw the home fully engulfed in flames and smoke coming out of the windows. According to Riverdale Police, two...
A Gwinnett County family wants their dog back after video shows a couple stealing it
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A Gwinnett County family wants their puppy back after they say a couple stole it right out the front of their driveway two weeks ago. The Lawrenceville family says they don’t know the identity of the couple videoed taking their eight-week-old Patterdale Terrier on Aug. 13.
Hours-long SWAT standoff ends at northwest Atlanta home, APD says
ATLANTA — An hours-long SWAT situation has ended at a home in northwest Atlanta Friday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The incident took place at a home along Bridgeport Drive, off Interstate 285 in the Bolton Hills neighborhood. Officers responded to a "dispute call" at the home...
‘Everybody out!’ Body camera footage shows officers searching for customers during Walmart fire
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Newly released body camera footage shows the tense moments Peachtree City officers spent searching a burning Walmart for customers trapped inside. Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire started inside the store on Highway 54 just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators...
Police: 2 teens arrested, 1 on the run for murder of Suwanee 16-year-old
SUWANEE, Ga. - Police say they have two teenage suspects in custody and are searching for one other fugitive on the run for the murder of a teen in the parking lot of a Suwanee apartment complex in July. On the afternoon of July 19, Officers were called out to...
Person injured in I-75 south crash by Hudson Bridge Road
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
Woman severely burned after someone firebombed her home is out of critical condition
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Arson investigators, Clayton County fire marshals and federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were back at a Riverdale home Friday afternoon after it was firebombed earlier in the week. Police say someone threw explosives or accelerants in the front window and...
Man dead, two in custody after shooting at Buckhead apartment complex
ATLANTA — One man is dead and two suspects are in custody following a shooting at a Buckhead apartment complex, according to Atlanta Police. This all took place at the Prominence Apartments on Lenox Road. At this time, police said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a drug-related...
Clayton County deputy patrol cruiser involved in crash
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a crash involving a Clayton County Sheriff's Office deputy cruiser Thursday night. A patrol car was towed away from the crash site along Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro near Mount Zion Road. Traffic was backed up around A Town Wings and The Juicy...
3 wanted for questioning in shooting where man crashed SUV trying to flee
DEKALB COUTNY, Ga. - Police would like to talk to three individuals seen at a gas station where a man crashed his SUV after being shot several times. The three people were at the Chevron gas station located near the corner of Panola and Redan roads around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Fire that caused Walmart roof collapse now looks intentional, police say
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Three officers are recovering from injuries they sustained after a fire inside a Walmart in Peachtree City. Investigators now believe the evidence points to arson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire...
Authorities believe human remains belong to missing man, arrest his brother: GBI
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Dahlonega man has been arrested on a murder charge after human remains, believed to be his brother's, were found in Lumpkin County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI leaders said its agents along with investigators from the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office and...
Woman arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested on Wednesday by Barrow County deputies in connection to a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. Demetric Monique Jones, who is from Monroe and is 36 years old, was arrested at her home, taken to the Barrow County Detention Center, and accused of hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
Arrest made in Thursday shooting at Project Verte
McDONOUGH — Henry County Police have announced an arrest in the Thursday afternnon shooting at Project Verte in McDonough. Jasmine Hollis, 23, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. She remains in the Henry County Jail.
Arrest made in deadly hit and run in Winder this past weekend
WINDER, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit and run over the weekend. Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe, was arrested at her home on Wednesday. She was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
