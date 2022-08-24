ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

11Alive

Woman critical after found shot in her car in Redan, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is critical after she was found shot in her vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers were called to Dunbarton Drive in Redan just after noon to investigate a person shot call, DCPD said. When police arrived they found...
REDAN, GA
11Alive

Police investigating 'firebombing' at Riverdale home

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Riverdale Police are investigating a "firebombing" at a home along Derby Drive last Saturday. Authorities said the incident happened shortly before 2:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they saw the home fully engulfed in flames and smoke coming out of the windows. According to Riverdale Police, two...
RIVERDALE, GA
11Alive

Person injured in I-75 south crash by Hudson Bridge Road

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
11Alive

Clayton County deputy patrol cruiser involved in crash

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a crash involving a Clayton County Sheriff's Office deputy cruiser Thursday night. A patrol car was towed away from the crash site along Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro near Mount Zion Road. Traffic was backed up around A Town Wings and The Juicy...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Woman arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested on Wednesday by Barrow County deputies in connection to a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. Demetric Monique Jones, who is from Monroe and is 36 years old, was arrested at her home, taken to the Barrow County Detention Center, and accused of hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Arrest made in Thursday shooting at Project Verte

McDONOUGH — Henry County Police have announced an arrest in the Thursday afternnon shooting at Project Verte in McDonough. Jasmine Hollis, 23, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. She remains in the Henry County Jail.
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in deadly hit and run in Winder this past weekend

WINDER, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit and run over the weekend. Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe, was arrested at her home on Wednesday. She was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
WINDER, GA
Atlanta, GA
