WNDU
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
abc57.com
Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
1 dead; pregnant woman, infant hurt after I-94 shooting
One woman is dead and another woman, along with an infant, are hurt after a shooting in Kalamazoo County.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police searching for individual for questioning in theft
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in a theft, according to police. The theft took place on August 13 at a local Elkhart business. If you have any information, please contact Detective Lambright at...
Times-Union Newspaper
Wakarusa Man Airlifted To Hospital After Thursday Crash
A Wakarusa man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. At approximately 4:36 a.m. Thursday, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West CR 800N and North CR 800W in Prairie Township. The preliminary results of...
WNDU
Missing woman out of Marshall County located at Mishawaka hospital
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County Police have located a La Paz woman who had been missing since Sunday. The Marshall County Police Department received information Thursday night that she was found at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Mishawaka. They are releasing no further information at this time. ORIGINAL...
Edwardsburg-area man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder for a deadly shooting south of Edwardsburg on Wednesday.
inkfreenews.com
Wakarusa Motorcyclist Flown From Accident South Of Nappanee
NAPPANEE — A Wakarusa man was flown from a two-vehicle accident south of Nappanee on Thursday, Aug. 25. At 4:36 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on West CR 800N, near North CR 800W, Nappanee. Joann K. Miller, 19, Akron, said...
22 WSBT
Car hits motorcycle in Elkhart, seriously injures two
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Two people from Elkhart remain in critical condition after the motorcycle they were on collided with a car last night. The driver, 35-year-old Christopher Estel and passenger 32-year-old Brandy La Cotrel were knocked from the motorcycle just after 6 last night at County Road 6 and Decio Drive.
abc57.com
Man taken to hospital after allegedly threatening to hurt people at park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police will pursue criminal charges after a man was seen allegedly threatening others and himself and vandalizing a park on Friday, according to the South Bend Police Department. Early Friday afternoon, officers were called to Pulaski Park in the 1300 block of Huron Street for reports...
95.3 MNC
Niles man, 49, shot to death at home on Redfield Street in Ontwa Township
A man from Niles was killed in a shooting in Ontwa Township. It was around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, when police were called to the 25000 block of Redfield Street on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and took a 54-year-old man into custody who...
hometownnewsnow.com
Body of Man Discovered in Yard
(La Porte, IN) - A badly decomposed man's body was discovered in the yard of a home outside a La Porte on Wednesday. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said the body was found around noon in the 3000 block of West Small Road, not too far from the La Porte County fairgrounds.
WNDU
Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County. Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.
WNDU
30-year-old woman from Marshall County missing
Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’. A new company called Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town. Medical Moment: New targeted chemo treatment kills colorectal cancer. Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Woman Arrested On Four Battery Charges
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was arrested after allegedly battering a man while armed with two knives. Bobbi Jo Williamson, 37, 122 Downy Drive, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; domestic battery with a child under 16 present and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Linton's Summer Car Show in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Linton's Summer Car Show is back in Elkhart on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Enchanted Gardens, guests can see cool show cars, enter in raffles and door prizes, visit the petting zoo and even train rides. A meal will also be available by...
WNDU
Police investigating after body found in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a body was found in LaPorte County. Deputies were called to the 3000 block of W. Small Road just before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, an unidentified subject was found dead near...
WNDU
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly St. Joseph County hit-and-run
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been taken into custody in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a local retired priest who was riding a bicycle. Father Jan Klimczyk, a retired priest in residence at Holy Family Parish in South Bend, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night on W. Western Avenue near Chapel Lane.
abc57.com
Officials believe drugs were related in death of teen found unresponsive in park
ELKHART, Ind., --- Elkhart County Homicide Officials confirmed Wednesday they believe drugs were involved in the incident where two 16-year-old males were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park in Elkhart Tuesday afternoon, with one of them later dying. ABC57 spoke with park goers and a local mother who lost her own...
abc57.com
School City of Mishawaka kicks off Fist Bump Fridays
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka High Schoolers lined the sidewalks of Beiger Elementary School Friday morning to kick off the School City of Mishawaka's Fist Bump Fridays. Fist Bump Fridays is a program that brings high school students to School City of Mishawaka elementary schools and John Young Middle School to greet students with a fist bump or high five and encouraging words before the students head into class.
