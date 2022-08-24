Read full article on original website
Infinity
3d ago
My condolences to the family. Jolene sounds like an incredible wife, mother and grandmother. Heaven has indeed gained an angel. R.I.P. Jolene
8
TODAY.com
Shocking video shows bus driver save 2 children, father from Texas flooding
Amid the record-breaking rainfall in Texas on Monday, one Dallas Independent School District bus driver and her bus monitor made a heroic gesture to save two children and their father. Simone Edmond, a DISD bus driver, and Tekendria Valentine, a bus monitor, were called by dispatch to pick up another...
dallasexpress.com
Woman Dies in Flash Flood-Swept Car
A woman died after her car was swept off a bridge on Scyene Road in Mesquite during flash floods from high quantities of rain that hit the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex earlier this week. Joleen Jarrell, 60, of Dallas, was identified by the Dallas County medical examiner as having been killed...
Prosper community rallying behind teen now in ICU after accident at cheer practice
PLANO, Texas — The Prosper community is now circling support for a 15-year-old high school student in intensive care after a sudden cheer accident earlier this week. Per her family, Haylee Alexander was rushed to Medical City Plano after an accident in her competitive cheer gym Monday night. Alexander's...
TODAY.com
Heart-stopping video shows bus driver using seat belts tied together to save kids during flood
A school bus driver and a bus monitor in Dallas are being hailed as heroes after they got creative in order to save two kids from dangerous flooding that has ravaged the southern part of the country this week. On Monday, two children were clinging to trees, so driver Simone...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Grieves After Wife, Mother Drowns in Mesquite Flood
It's been two days since historic rain amounts hit parts of North Texas and left one woman dead after her SUV was swept away in floodwaters. Jolene Jarrell, 60, was driving back to her East Dallas home after dropping someone off when she got caught in rising water under Interstate Highway 635 in Mesquite.
fox4news.com
Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
Texas woman dead after driver hits her and drives away, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A driver hit and killed a North Texas woman without stopping Wednesday night, according to the Arlington Police Department. Around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Arlington Police responded to an accident between someone driving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. This is southeast of the University of Texas at Arlington and southwest of AT&T Stadium.
1 person arrested after hitting man with car on Airport Freeway in Hurst, police say
HURST, Texas — A crash involving a man who police said hit a man on Airport Freeway in Hurst caused significant delays Friday morning. Hurst Police said the incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of eastbound Airport Freeway. Police said the victim had been involved...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Sues Prosper ISD, Says Daughters Were Abused by Bus Driver More Than 100 Times
A family has filed suit against Proper ISD, alleging a former bus driver abused their two daughters on more than 100 occasions during their kindergarten and first-grade years. The suit, filed Thursday in Collin County, says the district and its employees didn’t do enough to protect the sisters, who were 5 and 7 at the time. It seeks more than $5 million in damages.
inforney.com
Missing Crandall area woman has been located in good condition
CRANDALL, Texas — UPDATE — 22-year-old Elayna Prather has been located in good condition, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. ORIGINAL — A search is underway in the Crandall area for a missing girl with autism, according to social media reports. Elayna Prather, described as a...
fox4news.com
Amber Alert: Missing 12-year-old boy from DeSoto found safe
DESOTO, Texas - A 12-year-old boy who was reported missing in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto has been found. Police have not released any details about where Brandon Massey was located but said he is safe. An Amber Alert was issued for Massey after he disappeared Thursday night around 9:40...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Quick Thinking Dallas ISD Bus Driver, Monitor Save Dad, Two Kids From Floodwaters
When floodwaters started to sweep away two children, a Dallas Independent School District bus driver and bus monitor sprung into action and it was all caught on camera. Dallas ISD bus driver Simone Edmond has been driving school buses for 20 years. "I've driven in snow, rain, sleet, but never...
Mesquite woman who was killed as she was swept off a bridge in flood waters identified
KRLD has learned the name of the woman killed yesterday when her car was swept off a bridge near 635 in Mesquite. 60-year-old Jolene Jarrell was an Uber driver and had just dropped off her passenger.
People
60-Year-Old Ride-Share Driver Dies in Flash Flood After Calling Husband: 'Lost Her Life for an $18' Fare
Texas officials said a 60-year-old woman died in Dallas County on Monday after her vehicle was swept away by flood waters caused by severe thunderstorms in the state. "We are reporting our first @DallasCountyTx fatality," County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a tweet. "A 60-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle was swept away by flood waters. Please keep her husband and family in your prayers. Even less than and inch of water on roadways can cause the loss of control of a vehicle."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Fatally Shot at East Arlington Apartments Where Two Men Were Killed in January
A man is dead and police are looking for his killer after he was fatally shot at an East Arlington apartment complex Friday afternoon, police say. According to Arlington Police, at about 4 p.m. officers were called to a shooting at the Felix Apartments on the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive.
Suspect search underway after man shot, killed at Arlington apartment complex, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police said they are investigating the shooting death of a man found at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Officers responded around 4 p.m. Friday to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive after receiving a call about a reported shooting, police say.
Video captures dramatic Dallas ISD rescue of kids clinging to tree in high water
DALLAS — Historic flooding came to North Texas on Monday, bringing down rain that came fast and with force, flooding homes, cars, businesses, roads and freeways. The area saw nearly 10 inches of rain in just a 24-hour span, with Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain.
Arlington bicyclist killed in fatal hit-and-run
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A bicyclist was killed in Arlington late Wednesday night after she was hit by a driver in what police said was a fatal hit-and-run.It happened at about 11:00 p.m. on August 24 in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. Arlington police said a woman was riding her bike across Collins near Hensley Street when she was hit by a vehicle driving south. The driver never stopped or rendered aid, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Police were not able to offer any details on the suspect or their vehicle, but said they are currently canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the woman after her next of kin have been notified.
Hurst police investigate after accused drunk driver hit pedestrian
An accused drunk driver hit a pedestrian in Hurst around 2:30 this morning, one day before police blanket the streets for Saturation Saturday. Police say the victim hit a disabled vehicle on eastbound Airport Freeway
Fort Worth police ask for help identifying hit-and-run victim
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying the victim of a hit-and-run on Aug. 14. The man was critically injured after trying to cross the 8500 block Calmont Ave., just north of Las Vegas Trail. Police said he was hit between 8:35 and 8:50 p.m. by someone driving a Honda Accord.They described the victim as Hispanic and at least 30 years old. Anyone who has information is asked to call 817-392-4891.
