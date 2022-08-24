ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Pre-Law and Pre-Med

Pre-Med Students who graduate with the LCCC Associates of Science degree can transfer to Cleveland State University (CSU) to complete the last two years on the CSU campus. LCCC and CSU have created two pathway options that would lead to either a Bachelor of Science in Health Science or a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
