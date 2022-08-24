Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Our turn for some rain...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For much of the week, it has been northern and eastern parts of the state that have benefited from a little rainfall. The storm track shifts to the south on Saturday, opening the door for Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas to get in on the action. A mid level disturbance will provide a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on either side of the Kansas border then we’ve seen in awhile. Keep in mind the chances will increase, but the precipitation will be somewhate scattered so not everyone will get rained on. Storms will emerge from Southwest Nebraska in the morning tracking east, along and south of I-80 during the afternoon before exiting the Tri-Cities area in the evening. As storms move into southeastern parts of the Local 4 area, it’s possible a few could become strong enough to produce some hail and damaging winds.
KSNB Local4
Hit and miss rain.....but mostly miss...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An upper level high pressure ridge will build east from the High Plains into Nebraska over the next couple of days keeping temperatures above normal for this time of year. A weak boundary will sag into Northern Nebraska this evening. That is primarily where scattered thunderstorms are expected to pop developing mainly north of Highway 92 in North Central Nebraska. The risk is low for any severe weather.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair History - clipped version
Periods of showers, thunderstorms forenoon into the evening, Saturday. Nebraska State Fair celebrates history while kicking off year 153. It’s only day one of the Nebraska State Fair, however there as already been several milestones celebrated.
KSNB Local4
John's Friday Evening Forecast
Remembering all the history that goes with the fair and the city where it's held. Nebraska State Fair celebrates history while kicking off year 153. It’s only day one of the Nebraska State Fair, however there as already been several milestones celebrated. New foods to check out at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Motorsport car races kickoff Nebraska State Fair weekend
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair Grand Prix kicked off races Saturday at Motorsport Park Hastings. This is the second annual Grand Prix with the National Autosport Association (NASA) as a partner in the event. The motorsport company chose this event to also host a joint regional event...
KSNB Local4
Sanitization a big priority heading into the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair will kick off Friday morning, but on Thursday, organizers made sure everyone has every opportunity to wash their hands. Hand washing stations are at several points on the fairgrounds, including those by the petting zoo and in the cattle barn area. The Central District Health Department’s Program Nurse Amy Deras said COVID numbers are looking good right now, but events with large gatherings of people have the potential to impacts those numbers negatively.
KSNB Local4
New musical acts coming to the Nebraska State Fair
Remembering all the history that goes with the fair and the city where it's held. Periods of showers, thunderstorms forenoon into the evening, Saturday. Nebraska State Fair celebrates history while kicking off year 153. Updated: 14 hours ago. It’s only day one of the Nebraska State Fair, however there as...
KSNB Local4
Horse Nations Indian Relay cancels Nebraska State Fair event
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Horse Nations Indian Relay event scheduled for two days, August 26 and 27, at this year’s fair. “We are terribly disappointed to announce the cancellation of this celebration of Native American culture,” said Bill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair celebrates history while kicking off year 153
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s only day one of the Nebraska State Fair, however, there have already been several milestones celebrated. Besides Grand Island’s 150th anniversary, there was also a recognition for a man who has served Nebraska and attended many state fairs. During an opening ceremony...
KSNB Local4
O’Neill paints shamrock Husker red
O’NEILL, Neb. -The Nebraska Cornhuskers are getting ready to play on Saturday in Ireland, so it is only fitting that O’Neill, Nebraska, the Irish Capital of Nebraska, honors the Big Red playing in the Emerald Isle. O’Neill has some Big Red ties in Saturday’s game. Coach Scott Frost...
KSNB Local4
New foods to check out at the Nebraska State Fair
The Nebraska State Fair will soon play host to 50,000 people on any given day, and officials are working to keep them safe. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT. |. Women who are pregnant in...
KSNB Local4
State Fair exec. director talks about what's new at the fair
It’s only day one of the Nebraska State Fair, however there as already been several milestones celebrated. New musical acts coming to the Nebraska State Fair. Joe Scanlan talks with State Fair Director Bill Ogg about some of the upcoming musical acts. New foods to check out at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
New Herbster-backed ‘Nebraska First’ PAC aims to bolster state, local conservatives
OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Nebraska Republican Charles Herbster, after finishing second in the GOP governor’s primary race, is trying to reclaim his former role as a conservative kingmaker and mega-donor. He and his team announced a new political action committee Thursday aimed at pushing state and local...
Comments / 0