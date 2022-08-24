Read full article on original website
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Tollway, State Police bring Operation Kid to Oak Lawn
Continuing Operation Kid 2022, the Illinois Tollway and Illinois State Police District 15 are hosting a Kids Identification and Safety Seat event on Saturday, August 27, at the Children’s Museum in Oak Lawn. The Tollway and District 15 have worked together to promote child safety for more than 15...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Chicago Lawn’s ‘story’ on display at library
Your correspondent in Chicago Lawn and Marquette Manor. At the Chicago Public Library this summer, the theme has been City of Stories. In keeping with that theme, the Chicago Lawn Branch Library has a bulletin board with the story entitled Chicago Lawn Chapter One. It includes some photos and a synopsis of the first years. If you haven’t seen it yet, stop in and check it out before it comes down to be replaced by another display.
Highland Park parade shooting victim reunites with Good Samaritan who helped her survive
Liz Turnipseed was shot at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, IL. Brad Hokin was the first to come to her aid that fateful day.
fox32chicago.com
32 families displaced after fire reported in Prospect Heights condominium
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. - More than two dozen families were displaced after a fire erupted in Prospect Heights Thursday afternoon. At about 1:04 p.m., Prospect Heights police and fire officials responded to 818 E. Willow Road for a structural fire. Residents and their pets were evacuated both from 816 and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's Christkindlmarkets return in 2022, suburban location debuts
CHICAGO - Come November, the Chicago Christkindlmarket will celebrate its 26th season at Daley Plaza in the Loop, its 4th year in Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way and its debut at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. All locations open on November 18, 2022 – the days and hours vary. Christkindlmarket Chicago...
Dog walker helps woman escape early morning attempted abduction in West Loop
Chicago police said a Good Samaritan helped a woman escape an abduction attempt in the West Loop Wednesday morning.
4 people shot outside Chicago high school
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
COVID by the Numbers: Just 1 Chicago-Area County Now at ‘High Community Level,' CDC Says
Cases of coronavirus have begun to flatten in recent weeks, and that trend is being demonstrated in the Chicago area, as just one county remains at a “high community level” of the virus. A total of five Chicago area counties, including Lasalle, Kendall and Kankakee counties, are currently...
kanecountyconnects.com
Collection of Household Hazardous Waste Suspended at Naperville Drop-off
In Kane County, we are relatively close to a permanent IEPA-sponsored household hazardous waste (HHW) drop-off. One is located at the Department of Public Works facility in Naperville. While Naperville might be far to drive for some Kane County residents, consider that there are only four permanent HHW drop-offs in the whole state, so it could be a lot worse!
Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
nypressnews.com
Report blames Playpen boat accident that severed woman’s feet on ‘improper lookout;’ captain says it was all horrible
CHICAGO (CBS) — A boating tragedy on Lake Michigan’s popular Playpen area sent two women to the hospital recently – and one of them had to have her feet amputated. We obtained an accident report that not only reveals what went wrong, but also who was at the controls of the boat at the time. For the first time Thursday, CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza got in touch with the captain of the boat involved that day.
wjol.com
Closures On I-80 In Joliet Over Multiple Weekends
Major travel delays are anticipated – alternative routes are strongly encouraged. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8.
Look: Deer rescued from window well at Illinois home
Firefighters in Illinois came to the rescue of a baby deer that fell into a home's basement window well and became trapped.
wjol.com
IDOT Announces Infrastructure Repairs for I-80 in Will County
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, that will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8th. Starting at 10:00 pm Thursday, Sept. 8th, lane closures will take...
fox32chicago.com
Elmwood Park man charged with murder in Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - An Elmwood Park man is being charged with first degree murder following a deadly shooting in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Steven Alfaro, 27, allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Anil Paul during an argument around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
ILEAP to conduct assessment of Orland Park police
An independent team from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program representing the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police will conduct an on-site assessment of the Orland Park Police Department policies, procedures, management, operations and support services against the established criteria of professional excellence. The assessment is scheduled for August 29...
elmhurst.org
Elmhurst Quarry Tour 2022 October 1st!
Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility, a site rarely open to the public. Tour participants will learn about the quarry’s history as one of Elmhurst's early businesses, visit various areas including private quarry platforms, and see how DuPage County Stormwater Management currently operates the facility to reduce flooding. Tours depart from Elmhurst History Museum via bus every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. After the tour, participants may take a self-guided tour of the “By All Accounts: The Story of Elmhurst” exhibit to learn more about the quarry’s history. Co-presented by DuPage County Stormwater Management and Elmhurst History Museum.
Chicago leg of national beagle rescue a great success: 'It was amazing'
Anderson Humane in South Elgin took a leap of faith when it offered to shelter 100 beagles taken from a Virginia breeding facility that was shut down. The facility had 4,000 beagles at the time.
8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park attack improving
HIGHLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — The youngest survivor hurt in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting is making progress in his recovery. Cooper Roberts, 8, is off his IV and feeding tube, giving him more mobility and the opportunity to race his wheelchair down the hallways of his rehabilitation facility. It also means that […]
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
3 days after ruse burglary, crew barges into same home | Police reports Aug. 15-21
Just three days after a man posed as a village water department employee to gain entry to a home and rummage through the interior, a three-man crew returned to the same residence in the 2200 block of Burr Oak Avenue in North Riverside, forced their way in and stole a large amount of cash.
