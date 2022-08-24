Your correspondent in Chicago Lawn and Marquette Manor. At the Chicago Public Library this summer, the theme has been City of Stories. In keeping with that theme, the Chicago Lawn Branch Library has a bulletin board with the story entitled Chicago Lawn Chapter One. It includes some photos and a synopsis of the first years. If you haven’t seen it yet, stop in and check it out before it comes down to be replaced by another display.

