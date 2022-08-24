ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, IL

Tollway, State Police bring Operation Kid to Oak Lawn

Continuing Operation Kid 2022, the Illinois Tollway and Illinois State Police District 15 are hosting a Kids Identification and Safety Seat event on Saturday, August 27, at the Children’s Museum in Oak Lawn. The Tollway and District 15 have worked together to promote child safety for more than 15...
OAK LAWN, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Chicago Lawn’s ‘story’ on display at library

Your correspondent in Chicago Lawn and Marquette Manor. At the Chicago Public Library this summer, the theme has been City of Stories. In keeping with that theme, the Chicago Lawn Branch Library has a bulletin board with the story entitled Chicago Lawn Chapter One. It includes some photos and a synopsis of the first years. If you haven’t seen it yet, stop in and check it out before it comes down to be replaced by another display.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's Christkindlmarkets return in 2022, suburban location debuts

CHICAGO - Come November, the Chicago Christkindlmarket will celebrate its 26th season at Daley Plaza in the Loop, its 4th year in Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way and its debut at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. All locations open on November 18, 2022 – the days and hours vary. Christkindlmarket Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4 people shot outside Chicago high school

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Collection of Household Hazardous Waste Suspended at Naperville Drop-off

​In Kane County, we are relatively close to a permanent IEPA-sponsored household hazardous waste (HHW) drop-off. One is located at the Department of Public Works facility in Naperville. While Naperville might be far to drive for some Kane County residents, consider that there are only four permanent HHW drop-offs in the whole state, so it could be a lot worse!
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Report blames Playpen boat accident that severed woman’s feet on ‘improper lookout;’ captain says it was all horrible

CHICAGO (CBS) — A boating tragedy on Lake Michigan’s popular Playpen area sent two women to the hospital recently – and one of them had to have her feet amputated. We obtained an accident report that not only reveals what went wrong, but also who was at the controls of the boat at the time. For the first time Thursday, CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza got in touch with the captain of the boat involved that day.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Closures On I-80 In Joliet Over Multiple Weekends

Major travel delays are anticipated – alternative routes are strongly encouraged. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

IDOT Announces Infrastructure Repairs for I-80 in Will County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, that will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8th. Starting at 10:00 pm Thursday, Sept. 8th, lane closures will take...
WILL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Elmwood Park man charged with murder in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - An Elmwood Park man is being charged with first degree murder following a deadly shooting in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Steven Alfaro, 27, allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Anil Paul during an argument around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.
ELMWOOD PARK, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

ILEAP to conduct assessment of Orland Park police

An independent team from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program representing the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police will conduct an on-site assessment of the Orland Park Police Department policies, procedures, management, operations and support services against the established criteria of professional excellence. The assessment is scheduled for August 29...
ORLAND PARK, IL
elmhurst.org

Elmhurst Quarry Tour 2022 October 1st!

Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility, a site rarely open to the public. Tour participants will learn about the quarry’s history as one of Elmhurst's early businesses, visit various areas including private quarry platforms, and see how DuPage County Stormwater Management currently operates the facility to reduce flooding. Tours depart from Elmhurst History Museum via bus every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. After the tour, participants may take a self-guided tour of the “By All Accounts: The Story of Elmhurst” exhibit to learn more about the quarry’s history. Co-presented by DuPage County Stormwater Management and Elmhurst History Museum.
ELMHURST, IL

