Biden approval rating ticks up to highest since June: Reuters-Ipsos poll

By Sarah Polus, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

( The Hill ) – President Biden’s approval rating is at its highest point since June, a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll found .

The two-day poll, completed Tuesday, shows Biden’s rating at 41 percent — the first time it has topped 40 percent since the beginning of the summer.

Of the 1,005 adults surveyed, 78 percent of Democrats voiced support for Biden, a figure that stood at 69 percent in early July. Republican approval held steady at 12 percent.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, which has a credibility interval of 4 percentage points, shows a slow climb in Biden’s polling numbers from last week when he polled at 40 percent. That stat marked Biden’s highest approval rating in two months.

The president’s poll numbers first dropped below 50 percent approval in August of 2021, amid the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and had since steadily declined, reaching their lowest — 36 percent — in May, data shows.

Biden has faced lingering criticism over inflation, and the cost of gas in particular.

His small increase in favorability in recent weeks comes on the heels of a few victories, including dropping gas prices and a blockbuster legislative win.

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate, health care and tax package, and the successful drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, have put Biden on a more recent upward trajectory.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

