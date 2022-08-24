Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 140W IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (August 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 140W near milepost 58. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac...
KDRV
Firewatch: Level 3 Evacuations in place for Rum Creek Fire
MERLIN, Ore. -- Northwest Incident Management Team 13 has recommended that Josephine County Sheriff's Office issue a Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation from South and West of the Rogue River and North of Bear Camp Road, including the communities of Rand, Galice, and along Galice Creek Road. Another Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation has been issued from North of Belknap Gulch, Little Stratton Creek. South of Angora Road and Lower Grave Creek Road. East of the Rogue River. West of Tom East Creek, Hog Creek Road and Hog Creek. Josephine County Emergency Management says that if you're under a Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation you need to leave without delay. It is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders. Your life could be in great danger. Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay.
KTVL
Man steals car, leads officers on vehicle pursuit in Roseburg
Douglas County, Ore. — An Oakland man was arrested on Friday after stealing a vehicle and leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office. On August 26, at approximately 6:30 a.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle that had just been stolen from...
KTVL
Myrtle Creek airport used as helibase for Josephine County wildfire
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — In support of Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire, the Myrtle Creek Municipal Airport will be used as a helibase (location within the general incident area for parking, fueling, maintenance, and loading of helicopters) starting Friday night (Aug. 26), the Douglas Forest Protection Association reported. "Please...
kpic
Fatal vehicle crash on Highway 140W; car found in Klamath Lake
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Highway 140W was closed for approximately 1 hour this morning while Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash, Friday morning. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that Justin Vanscoyk, of Klamath Falls, was driving eastbound when the vehicle crossed...
Klamath Falls man killed in Mva, car submerged into Klamath Lake
On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged.
Roundabout (Campus) Detour Route – UPDATE
A portion of the Campus Drive and Dan O’Brien Way intersection will re-open starting Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Traffic will be permitted to flow on Dan O’Brien Way and the portion of Campus Drive adjacent to the Oregon Institute of Technology campus. Campus Drive south of the intersection will remain closed. Please see the attached exhibit for further detail. Detour routes will be signed to direct the public around the closure.
KDRV
FireWatch: large livestock evacuation help for Rum Creek Fire area
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Wildfire evacuation orders for the Rum Creek Fire today can apply to livestock, too. Southern Oregon Emergency Aid (SOEA) says today it is staged and ready to help with livestock evacuation in Josephine County and nearby communities because of wildfires in the area. While the Josephine...
KTVL
ASK 10: Is the florist shop on Stewart Ave. in Medford moving buildings?
Medford, Ore. — News 10 viewer, Pat, wrote in and asked: "I heard a rumor that the beautiful historic building that houses my favorite flower shop, Penny and Lulu, has been sold and they are being forced to move. Is this true? If so, are the new owners going to tear down that historic building?"
theashlandchronicle.com
Do Not Enter the Wading Area in Lithia Park
According to Ashland Parks and Rec, high bacteria levels have been detected at the wading area in Ashland Creek near the children’s playground in Lithia Park as of Thursday, August 25, 2022. It is advised that you not get in the water (The Swim Reservoir in Lithia Park is safe to swim in).
KTVL
Nevada man steals CAL FIRE vehicle and leads deputies on pursuit through Yreka
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — A 35-year-old man from Fernley, Nev. was arrested this week after stealing a CAL FIRE vehicle and leading deputies on a pursuit through Yreka, Calif. Just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 26, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said they were contacted by CAL FIRE...
KTVL
Medford Fire responds to detached garage structure fire
Medford Fire Department crews responded to a detached garage structure fire at Lozier Lane & Prune Street at around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday. "The fire has been knocked down and there are currently no civilian or firefighter injuries," MFD states. Fire District 3, Jacksonville Fire Department, Medford Police and Jackson...
KTVL
New fire start in Siskiyou County, resources from McKinney Fire respond
According to Klamath National Forest, a new fire, which is being referred to as the Cherry Fire is approximately 1.5 miles east of Horse Creek on Highway 96 and is roughly 1-2 acres with a moderate rate of spread on both sides of the Klamath River. Resources from the McKinney...
Klamath Falls News
$22 Million in black market pot destroyed
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) served a search warrant at a property in the 7000 block of Wood Duck Dr, near Bonanza, Ore. The property was believed to be a producer of black market marijuana.
Community to honor fallen wildland firefighter from Josephine County
A memorial service is being held on Monday to honor the wildland firefighter who died while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County.
KDRV
Medford Police update fatal fentanyl case involving four arrests and 11,000 pills
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police today are updating information from a fatal summer fentanyl overdose by a teenager. His death led to discovery of more than 11,000 fentanyl pills. Medford Police Department (MPD) says today a 21-year-old drug dealer sold fake oxycodone to a family member of the 15-year-old boy...
sunset.com
Our Guide to the Heart of the Rogue Valley: Medford, Oregon
In fall, Oregon beckons travelers with promises of rich hues of red, orange, and gold that signal the arrival of crisp air. It’s the perfect time to visit its diverse landscape of evergreen forests, dramatic coastline, and high desert. It’s also home to Medford, the beating heart of Southern Oregon’s Rogue River Valley, where I spent several days immersed in its undulating vineyards, ambling along the bustling Rogue River, and exploring its geological marvels.
KCBY
Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire efforts in "full suppression" mode
MERLIN, Ore. – The team managing Rum Creek Fire suppression efforts say helicopters this week have dropped more than a half-million gallons of water on the fire. Fixed-wing aircraft have dropped a quarter-million gallons of retardant. Northwest Incident Management Team 13 (Team 13) says firefighters are holding the fire's...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 234 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 24
On Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 9:59 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 234 near milepost 16. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon Hensley (24) of Medford, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Subaru Forrester, operated by Feliz McGonagle (67) of Trail. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Hensley and his passenger, Maria Regalado (24) of Medford, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. McGonagle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 234 was closed for approximately 5 hours while the scene was investigated by OSP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Department, AMR, Lifeflight and ODOT.
