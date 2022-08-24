ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 140W IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (August 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 140W near milepost 58. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Firewatch: Level 3 Evacuations in place for Rum Creek Fire

MERLIN, Ore. -- Northwest Incident Management Team 13 has recommended that Josephine County Sheriff's Office issue a Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation from South and West of the Rogue River and North of Bear Camp Road, including the communities of Rand, Galice, and along Galice Creek Road. Another Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation has been issued from North of Belknap Gulch, Little Stratton Creek. South of Angora Road and Lower Grave Creek Road. East of the Rogue River. West of Tom East Creek, Hog Creek Road and Hog Creek. Josephine County Emergency Management says that if you're under a Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation you need to leave without delay. It is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders. Your life could be in great danger. Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Man steals car, leads officers on vehicle pursuit in Roseburg

Douglas County, Ore. — An Oakland man was arrested on Friday after stealing a vehicle and leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office. On August 26, at approximately 6:30 a.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle that had just been stolen from...
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Myrtle Creek airport used as helibase for Josephine County wildfire

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — In support of Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire, the Myrtle Creek Municipal Airport will be used as a helibase (location within the general incident area for parking, fueling, maintenance, and loading of helicopters) starting Friday night (Aug. 26), the Douglas Forest Protection Association reported. "Please...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, OR
Traffic
City
Medford, OR
City
White City, OR
Local
Oregon Traffic
kpic

Fatal vehicle crash on Highway 140W; car found in Klamath Lake

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Highway 140W was closed for approximately 1 hour this morning while Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash, Friday morning. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that Justin Vanscoyk, of Klamath Falls, was driving eastbound when the vehicle crossed...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls man killed in Mva, car submerged into Klamath Lake

On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Roundabout (Campus) Detour Route – UPDATE

A portion of the Campus Drive and Dan O’Brien Way intersection will re-open starting Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Traffic will be permitted to flow on Dan O’Brien Way and the portion of Campus Drive adjacent to the Oregon Institute of Technology campus. Campus Drive south of the intersection will remain closed. Please see the attached exhibit for further detail. Detour routes will be signed to direct the public around the closure.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lear Avenue#The North Walmart
theashlandchronicle.com

Do Not Enter the Wading Area in Lithia Park

According to Ashland Parks and Rec, high bacteria levels have been detected at the wading area in Ashland Creek near the children’s playground in Lithia Park as of Thursday, August 25, 2022. It is advised that you not get in the water (The Swim Reservoir in Lithia Park is safe to swim in).
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Medford Fire responds to detached garage structure fire

Medford Fire Department crews responded to a detached garage structure fire at Lozier Lane & Prune Street at around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday. "The fire has been knocked down and there are currently no civilian or firefighter injuries," MFD states. Fire District 3, Jacksonville Fire Department, Medford Police and Jackson...
MEDFORD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Klamath Falls News

$22 Million in black market pot destroyed

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) served a search warrant at a property in the 7000 block of Wood Duck Dr, near Bonanza, Ore. The property was believed to be a producer of black market marijuana.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
sunset.com

Our Guide to the Heart of the Rogue Valley: Medford, Oregon

In fall, Oregon beckons travelers with promises of rich hues of red, orange, and gold that signal the arrival of crisp air. It’s the perfect time to visit its diverse landscape of evergreen forests, dramatic coastline, and high desert. It’s also home to Medford, the beating heart of Southern Oregon’s Rogue River Valley, where I spent several days immersed in its undulating vineyards, ambling along the bustling Rogue River, and exploring its geological marvels.
MEDFORD, OR
KCBY

Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire efforts in "full suppression" mode

MERLIN, Ore. – The team managing Rum Creek Fire suppression efforts say helicopters this week have dropped more than a half-million gallons of water on the fire. Fixed-wing aircraft have dropped a quarter-million gallons of retardant. Northwest Incident Management Team 13 (Team 13) says firefighters are holding the fire's...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 234 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 24

On Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 9:59 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 234 near milepost 16. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon Hensley (24) of Medford, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Subaru Forrester, operated by Feliz McGonagle (67) of Trail. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Hensley and his passenger, Maria Regalado (24) of Medford, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. McGonagle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 234 was closed for approximately 5 hours while the scene was investigated by OSP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Department, AMR, Lifeflight and ODOT.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy