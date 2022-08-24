Update: Worcester Police locate missing 14-year-old boy

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in Worcester have found a 14-year-old boy who had been staying at a friend’s home but did not return as planned on Monday.

On Tuesday night, investigators said Jorge Rivera had been located and that he is safe.

Investigators say Rivera went to stay with a friend on Harlow Street a week ago and was supposed to return home to his home in Birch Street on Monday but did not.

