International Business Times
Brazil's Bolsonaro Bets On 'Moderate' Tone To Win Vote: Minister
Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is not exactly known for mild rhetoric, but with Brazil deeply divided heading into elections, he is counting on a more moderate image and economic upturn to win, his communications minister says. Bolsonaro is trailing his leftist nemesis, ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2010), ahead...
Macron Looks To Past And Future On Algeria Visit To Mend Ties
French President Emmanuel Macron paid his respects at a European cemetery in Algeria on Friday, the second day of a visit aimed at turning a "new page" in often difficult ties. The three-day trip comes after months of tensions between France and its former North African colony, which earlier this...
