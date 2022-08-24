Read full article on original website
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove seeks community input on accessory dwelling units
Garden Grove residents with property containing an accessory dwelling unit (ADUs) or those who are considering adding one are encouraged to take the City of Garden Grove’s online survey to share their experiences and provide their input. The survey, available in multiple languages, can be accessed now until Friday, September 16, 2022 at ggcity.org/planning/adu.
Owner plans to redevelop restaurant row in San Marcos
The new owner of San Marcos' famed Old California Restaurant Row has unveiled plans for redevelopment, leaving several of the current tenants fearing they will be forced to move out or close.
newsantaana.com
Sal Tinajero is trying to raise taxes in Santa Ana again
Sal Tinajero was the Santa Ana City Councilman who put Measure X on the ballot – which gave Santa Ana the highest sales tax rate in Orange County (read about that here). Tinajero was running for Santa Ana Mayor when Measure X passed. He lost that race but now he is running for Mayor again – and apparently he has not learned his lesson. Tinajero is once again trying to raise taxes for Santa Ana residents!
RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions
There are now plans to shut down the Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal, after residents have experienced unhealthy living conditions for years. Supervisor Manuel Perez announced the agreement between Riverside County, Torres Martinez tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday. “The Parties (Riverside County, Torres Martinez Tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs) collectively The post RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions appeared first on KESQ.
Dave & Buster’s opens next month in Long Beach, bringing nearly 200 jobs to the city
The space, which replaced the retail complex's food court and other businesses, will feature about 180 games, including a four-player virtual reality experience. The post Dave & Buster’s opens next month in Long Beach, bringing nearly 200 jobs to the city appeared first on Long Beach Post.
iebusinessdaily.com
Resort property sells for $50 million
Murrieta Hot Springs, the 46-acre property in southwest Riverside County that has been home to a Christian conference center and Bible college since 1995, has been sold. Olympus Real Estate Group paid $50 million for the site at 39401 Hot Springs Road, according to a statement released Tuesday. The seller...
idesignarch.com
Rustic Tuscan Farmhouse Style Stone Villa in California
This charming rustic estate nestled in the canyon in Irvine, California is surrounded by lush landscaping. The stone house is inspired by Tuscan farmhouses. Designed by EBTA Architects, the timeless rustic villa boasts the finest craftsmanship and authentic materials.
Owner of small theme park in Long Beach fights city over safety concerns
The City of Long Beach has proposed a transition from three armed rangers in El Dorado Park to 12 unarmed safety ambassadors, but the owner of a small theme park inside El Dorado Park says he's pulling his business out if that happens. Patrick Wolovich, owner of El Dorado Frontier, the small theme park that operates within the park, says the area is already unsafe and the city's plan would only make things worse. Wolovich has operated his theme park for four years. He and his team designed and built nearly everything in El Dorado Frontier from scratch. "I'm not even enjoying it...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 16 Best San Clemente Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of San Clemente restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little bit easier. Our local guide has handpicked the 16 best restaurants that San Clemente has to offer.
Local history: The roots of the El Dorado Nature Center
Wildlife came slowly. Initially, the Nature Center was stocked with three foxes and three opossums that had been captured within the city limits. The post Local history: The roots of the El Dorado Nature Center appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
Supervisor Katrina Foley responds to California Coastal Commission Notice of Violation of the Coastal Act in the Upper Newport Bay
Orange Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement in response to the California Coastal Commission’s Notice of Violation of the California Coastal Act regarding the privatization of public land in the Upper Newport Bay and the County’s response to the Grand Jury. This letter follows a comprehensive report by the Orange County Grand Jury that investigates the history of this property and the fence prohibiting the public from accessing public land.
City receives $30.5M grant to build tiny homes, buy motel for unhoused people
The estimated 100 or more housing units the grant will fund, however, will likely not be available to people seeking shelter until late 2023. The post City receives $30.5M grant to build tiny homes, buy motel for unhoused people appeared first on Long Beach Post.
lagunabeachindy.com
2021 Laguna Beach officer of the year exits for OCDA
A major crimes detective elected by his peers as the 2021 Laguna Beach Officer of the Year departed for the Orange County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. Brandon Drake said he’s grateful for Laguna Beach hiring him out of the academy and will dearly miss working with his station colleagues. But as a husband and father to three- and one-year-olds, the desire for more uninterrupted family time motivated him to make a change.
Shark spotted: Swimmers, surfers warned to stay out of water after sighting near Manhattan Beach
Surfers and swimmers were being warned Friday afternoon to stay out of the water along Manhattan Beach after a shark was spotted close to shore.
idesignarch.com
Contemporary Oceanfront Private Oasis with Courtyard
Perched on a cliffside at Cameo Shores Estate in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California, this architecturally stunning coastal luxury home offers panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. The 7,000 sq. ft. contemporary home is designed by William Guidero Planning and Design. At the center of the home is a...
NBC Los Angeles
Flooding Washes Away Part of 10 Freeway in Riverside County
Heavy rain in Riverside County on Wednesday washed away part of the 10 Freeway, leaving some eastbound lanes closed until further notice. As of Thursday morning at 6 a.m., the eastbound 10 Freeway remained closed just east of the 177 freeway, in the Desert Center area about 70 miles outside of Palm Springs. Some lanes reopened later Thursday, but it was not immediately clear when the freeway will fully reopen.
Caltrans works to repair 10 Freeway in Riverside Co. after flash flood; eastbound travel no longer impacted
Caltrans crews began working Thursday morning to replace a section of the 10 Freeway in Riverside County that was destroyed by a flash flood. Heavy rainfall hit the area just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, washing away the freeway’s eastbound lanes roughly 30 miles west of Blythe, near Joshua Tree National Park. Devin Croft captured video […]
foxla.com
Homeless vandal terrorizing Mid-City neighborhood; residents say no one is helping
LOS ANGELES - Several residents in the Mid-City neighborhood are upset and furious as they say a homeless man has been vandalizing their street. The homeless man has been caught on video multiple times damaging water pipes, cutting electrical and internet wires, and even defecating near homes. He’s been caught...
NBC Los Angeles
Motorcycle Driver in Custody After Pursuit Through Orange County
One person is in custody after leading Garden Grove police officers on a motorcycle pursuit through Orange County. The pursuit began at around 8:40 p.m. and lasted almost an hour. Police believed the motorcycle may have been stolen after finding that the license plates did not match the motorcycle. The...
hbsdealer.com
A big day at Ganahl Lumber
The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
