Military

Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Russia#Firehose Of Falsehood#Flashpoint#The United Nations#Ukrainian
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 29

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 9:20 a.m. Ukraine’s armed forces have started an offensive action on several fronts in the south of the country, a military spokesperson said, launching a much-anticipated counteroffensive to regain the Kherson region from invading Russian forces, RFE/RL reported.
POLITICS
Voice of America

UN Team on Way to Assess Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant

The head of the U.N.’s atomic energy agency said it has a team on the way to visit Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, situated near the front line of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi tweeted that he is leading...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Russia Launches New Attacks Near Nuclear Plant, Ukraine Says

Ukraine and Russia each accused the other of attacks near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Sunday, amid ongoing international concern that the facility itself could be hit and cause a radiation leak. Russia launched new rocket and artillery attacks near the facility early Sunday, with Ukrainian officials reporting significant...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Ukraine's Punk Poet Sees Victory for 'Transformed' Homeland

Kyiv, Ukraine — Six months on from the start of the war, writer Serhiy Zhadan believes that Ukraine will win against Russia thanks to the courage and extraordinary mobilization of its citizens. Zhadan, a key figure in the Ukrainian literary world, is convinced that his country is emerging from...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Voice of America

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Says Situation Around Nuclear Plant Remains Precarious

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remained "very precarious and dangerous" after the plant resumed electricity supplies to Ukraine following an outage. Zelenskyy said in his regular evening address, "Any actions by Russia that could trigger the shutdown of the reactors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

IAEA Experts Get Set to Inspect Ukraine’s Endangered Nuclear Plant

International investigators are prepared in the coming days to inspect Ukraine’s endangered Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as renewed front-line fighting was reported Saturday around the facility. A team of experts from the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, is expected to visit the power station this week, according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

US Computer Company Dell Ends Operations in Russia

Dell Technologies says it had ended all operations in Russia after shutting its offices earlier this month, becoming the latest Western company to leave Russia in the face of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Dell, a U.S. computer company, is a key supplier of servers in Russia. It suspended...
BUSINESS
Voice of America

Greek PM Admits to Tapping Political Rival’s Phone, Refuses to Say Why

Athens — Greece’s main opposition leader has called on the country’s prime minister to resign after he admitted that the nation's spy chief bugged the phone of a senior political leader. The scandal is being dubbed Greece's Watergate. Speaking before Greece’s Parliament, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took...
WORLD
Voice of America

WHO Cites Unprecedented Attacks on Ukraine's Health Care Facilities

Geneva — Citing unparalleled attacks on health care facilities, the World Health Organization said this week it is working to reconstruct Ukraine’s health system. The system has suffered extensive damage since Russia invaded the country six months ago. Over the past six months, the U.N. health agency says...
HEALTH SERVICES
Voice of America

Little Humanitarian Aid Reaching Ukrainians in Russian-Controlled Areas

GENEVA — U.N. officials report they are unable to provide humanitarian aid to millions of people in Russian-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine, putting those people’s lives and well-being at risk as winter approaches. Since Russia invaded Ukraine six months ago, U.N. and private aid agencies have been able...
CHARITIES

