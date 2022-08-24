Richland Firefighters to utilize ‘state-of-the-art’ training structure

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Firefighters now have a new structure to utilize for training, thanks to a company just east of the Tri-Cities.

“Everybody’s extremely excited, yeah,” Deputy Fire Chief Randy Aust said.

Aust said shipping containers as a firefighting prop is common, what’s new is a mobile prop on the structure’s right side, created by Taylor’d Containers, from Spokane.

“A mobile training prop that affords seven to eight different types of training activities that we just pushed up against the box,” he explained.

The prop, along with the rest of the two-story structure, has all the bells and whistles so firefighters that allows firefighters to practice low frequency, high risk drills, without having to leave the city.

“Pull some hose and practice some drills and then get right back to work. Historically we’ve relied on vacant buildings or the schools here in the city of Richland and we’ve really been limited,” Aust said.

They can’t use live fire at this structure, but they can fill it with smoke.

Aust described some of the drills they’ll carry out at the facility.

“One being a roof prop so we can simulate getting up on top of a roof and cutting a whole in it, simulate a flat roof with this all the way up to a seven to 10 pitch up to the top there. Put in some boards and create narrowing spaces both vertically and horizontally – utilize our tools and force that door open from an inward swinging as well as an outward swinging door,” he walked around the structure.

Firefighters will also be able to practice what Aust calls one of the riskiest skills.

“Firefighter bailouts; so, if our firefighters were to ever get in trouble on a single story or a two-story building, we now have the opportunity to train in a safe manner and prepare our members, heaven forbid if that were to ever happen,” he said.

Aust said they expect to start training in the structure in a couple of weeks, KAPP KVEW will have coverage when that happens.

