Daleville, IN

Kourtney Kardashian poses with Travis Barker at a truck stop while on tour

By Jovita Trujillo
 4 days ago

Kourtney Kardashian joined Travis Barker on tour, and it looks like she had a blast. The “tour wife” has been sharing photos with her 196 million followers, and on Tuesday, she posted some fun moments from Daleville, Indiana, where they posed at a truck stop.


The fun post got the attention of their friends, who know the joy of touring all too well. “Yes gurl. We live for them truck stops on the road,” Avril Lavigne commented.

Barker’s Blink-182 bestie Mark Hoppus’ wife Skye commented, “one of the joys of tour!” With a crying emoji, music emojis, and a dancing lady emoji.

Barker was working hard on tour with Machine Gun Kelly, despite his pancreatitis hospitalization in early June . On August 9th, the singer revealed the drummer was returning to his Mainstream Sellout tour for his remaining concert dates. “Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to come join us for the last couple days,” MGK wrote with a screenshot of their FaceTime call, per Billboard.

Whether or not your friend should convince you to go against doctor’s orders, last week Kourtney shared backstage photos in a pink coat with a black corset underneath, which included some posing in front of urinals. The drummer left a cheeky comment writing, “What happens backstage,“ with a “shhh” emoji. “Also ur perf,” he added.


On August 12th the reality star turned rockstar roadie declared herself, “tour wife” in the caption of some sweet moments from Indianapolis, Indiana. “Tour life’s better with your,” Barker wrote in the comments.


The same day, Barker shared a video of Kourtney and him making out while he practiced the drums. “Practice makes perfect,” he wrote in the caption.


MGK’s tour continues in Europe in September. We will have to wait and see if Barker and Kardashian will be along for the ride.

