Primary election 2022: Results and analysis from every Tallahassee, Leon County race
Here's a collection of our journalists' coverage from the August primaries. For graphical results, click here .
City of Tallahassee
- Campaign cliffhanger: Kristin Dozier, John Dailey head to runoff after airtight mayor's race
- 'Time to get back to work': Jeremy Matlow wins re-election against David Bellamy
- City Commission, Seat 5: Dianne Williams-Cox sails to re-election in tight primary race
Leon County Commission
- 'I have loved my district': Bill Proctor secures another County Commission term in landslide
- Leon County Commission Seat 2 ends with Hannah Crow in runoff, recount for competitor
- Leon County Commission, District 3: 'Thanks to the voters': Rick Minor keeps seat, wins outright against Joey Lamar, Damon Victor
- Leon County Commission, District 5: David O'Keefe, Paula DeBoles-Johnson headed to District 5 run-off in November
- Leon County Commission, at-large: Nick Maddox, Josh Johnson head to runoff in Leon County Commission at-large race
Leon County School Board
Leon County Judge
Florida state races
- Governor: Charlie Crist defeats Nikki Fried in Florida governor Democratic primary, will face Ron DeSantis
- Florida House District 8: Gallop Franklin II takes Democratic nomination in race to replace Alexander
- Attorney General: Aramis Ayala wins Democratic Florida attorney general nomination to face Ashley Moody
