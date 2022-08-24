ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Primary election 2022: Results and analysis from every Tallahassee, Leon County race

By Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAyKJ_0hSkGXUF00

Here's a collection of our journalists' coverage from the August primaries. For graphical results, click here .

City of Tallahassee

Leon County Commission

Leon County School Board

Leon County Judge

Florida state races

Never miss a story:  Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Primary election 2022: Results and analysis from every Tallahassee, Leon County race

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
Tallahassee, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
David Bellamy
Person
Aramis Ayala
Person
Nick Maddox
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy