PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is advising that you leave alone fawn in the Florida Panhandle. "White-tailed deer fawning is in full swing in the Florida Panhandle," the FWC says in a release. "Sometimes people assume a fawn they find by itself has been abandoned, and they try to 'rescue' it. But instead of trying to rescue it, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises that you leave it alone."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO