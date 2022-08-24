Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
FWC advises that citizens leave fawn alone
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is advising that you leave alone fawn in the Florida Panhandle. "White-tailed deer fawning is in full swing in the Florida Panhandle," the FWC says in a release. "Sometimes people assume a fawn they find by itself has been abandoned, and they try to 'rescue' it. But instead of trying to rescue it, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises that you leave it alone."
WEAR
Florida First Lady DeSantis announces contests for students to earn scholarships
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida students have a chance to receive 2-year Florida College Plan scholarships through upcoming art and essay contests announced Thursday by First Lady Casey DeSantis. The theme of the contests will surround "Celebrating the Achievements of Hispanic, Native American, and Black Floridians." The 2022-2023 school year is...
WEAR
Florida man found guilty of racially-motivated attack of Black family
TAMPA, Fla. -- A Florida man was found guilty of committing a racially-motivated attack against a Black man who was traveling down a public roadway with his family. The U.S. Department of Justice announced 29-year-old Jordan Leahy's guilty verdict on Thursday. The incident happened on August 8, 2021, in Pinellas...
WEAR
4 oz. Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches sold in Florida recalled due to mislabeling
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WEAR) -- A recall has been issued for specific pouches of Great Value branded Walnuts sold at Walmart stores in Florida. South Georgia Pecan Co. is recalling certain 4 oz. Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to mislabeling. The company says the recall was initiated due to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
How Waffle House locations help FEMA track the severity of a hurricane
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As Northwest Florida enters peak hurricane season, there is one seemingly unusual metric some may not know about that lets the Federal Emergency Management Agency understand the destructive power of a storm. The "Waffle House Index" is one of the metrics used to help interpret where a...
WEAR
DeSantis rips Biden's student loan cancellation, says colleges should pay
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is criticizing President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, saying universities should be held accountable rather than the American taxpayer. "It’s very unfair to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan from somebody who got a Ph.D. in gender studies," DeSantis said...
Comments / 0