Florida State

FWC advises that citizens leave fawn alone

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is advising that you leave alone fawn in the Florida Panhandle. "White-tailed deer fawning is in full swing in the Florida Panhandle," the FWC says in a release. "Sometimes people assume a fawn they find by itself has been abandoned, and they try to 'rescue' it. But instead of trying to rescue it, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises that you leave it alone."
Florida First Lady DeSantis announces contests for students to earn scholarships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida students have a chance to receive 2-year Florida College Plan scholarships through upcoming art and essay contests announced Thursday by First Lady Casey DeSantis. The theme of the contests will surround "Celebrating the Achievements of Hispanic, Native American, and Black Floridians." The 2022-2023 school year is...
Florida man found guilty of racially-motivated attack of Black family

TAMPA, Fla. -- A Florida man was found guilty of committing a racially-motivated attack against a Black man who was traveling down a public roadway with his family. The U.S. Department of Justice announced 29-year-old Jordan Leahy's guilty verdict on Thursday. The incident happened on August 8, 2021, in Pinellas...
How Waffle House locations help FEMA track the severity of a hurricane

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As Northwest Florida enters peak hurricane season, there is one seemingly unusual metric some may not know about that lets the Federal Emergency Management Agency understand the destructive power of a storm. The "Waffle House Index" is one of the metrics used to help interpret where a...
