China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
bitcoinist.com
Binance CEO Hits Back At Accusers Crypto Exchange Is A Chinese Company
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao can only clap back at his accusers that his company is a Chinese “criminal entity.”. With approximately 28.6 million members on its platform, the firm is one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges. Since its launch in 2017, it has been a key player...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
bitcoinist.com
Australian Authorities To Initiate Cryptocurrency Research Program
Crypto enthusiasts hope to see the sector accepted in every country worldwide. Even though the present condition of the market is not encouraging, investors are optimistic that the future of crypto assets is promising. Many countries, such as El Salvador, have already embraced crypto in their financial systems. The acceptance...
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
bitcoinist.com
Ms-meta: Create real Hong Kong Metaverse, promote the combination of Web2 and Web3
Hongkong, China. Sep.1 2022- Ms-meta, a decentralized, community-driven urban ecosystem created by MAXXSAAS (HK) TECH. LIMITED, will launch a beta version in early September. Ms-meta uses cutting-edge technology to create a digital twin city of Hong Kong in the Metaverse, based on the city’s geomorphological features, as well as its thriving and diverse culture and booming economy.
Security firm Cloudflare drops Kiwi Farms website — known for hosting relentless online harassment campaigns — after a surge in 'credible threats'
Though Cloudflare had faced pressure to drop Kiwi Farms, its chief executive said the decision was based on new threats made by users on the site.
