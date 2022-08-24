ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
bitcoinist.com

Binance CEO Hits Back At Accusers Crypto Exchange Is A Chinese Company

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao can only clap back at his accusers that his company is a Chinese “criminal entity.”. With approximately 28.6 million members on its platform, the firm is one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges. Since its launch in 2017, it has been a key player...
bitcoinist.com

Australian Authorities To Initiate Cryptocurrency Research Program

Crypto enthusiasts hope to see the sector accepted in every country worldwide. Even though the present condition of the market is not encouraging, investors are optimistic that the future of crypto assets is promising. Many countries, such as El Salvador, have already embraced crypto in their financial systems. The acceptance...
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
bitcoinist.com

Ms-meta: Create real Hong Kong Metaverse, promote the combination of Web2 and Web3

Hongkong, China. Sep.1 2022- Ms-meta, a decentralized, community-driven urban ecosystem created by MAXXSAAS (HK) TECH. LIMITED, will launch a beta version in early September. Ms-meta uses cutting-edge technology to create a digital twin city of Hong Kong in the Metaverse, based on the city’s geomorphological features, as well as its thriving and diverse culture and booming economy.
