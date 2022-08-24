Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox11online.com
Kaukauna aims to finish as FVA play opens
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) --Kaukauna was so close to recording a great comeback win last week, but in the end it just didn't make enough plays. After trailing by 21 points, it forced overtime before falling to West De Pere 43-42 in a non-conference game, so the focus this week as it opens Fox Valley Association play against Appleton North is finishing the game.
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Neenah moves into top five after big win
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two weeks into the regular season and one thing seems sure. I f you didn't look at Neenah as a contender in the Fox Valley Association, you likely do now. After pummeling De Pere 46-7 in Week 1, Neenah welcomed Menasha to Rocket Stadium and cruised to a 35-13 win in a battle of Top 11 teams.
Fox11online.com
Packers to recognize high school football coaches
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers are accepting nominations for their Coach of the Week program, which recognizes high school football coaches across Wisconsin. The program recognizes one coach each week during the high school football season. Recognition is not about the program's on-field performance but, rather, about...
Fox11online.com
Great Lakes Logging & Heavy Equipment Expo returns to Green Bay area
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It's time to let the sawdust fly. The Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association is bringing back the annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo to the Green Bay area for the first time since 2010. The 76th annual event is open to the public and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Green Bay schools looking to decrease pay for substitute teachers from pandemic raise
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The Green Bay Area School District may decrease its pay for substitute teachers – though the rate would still be higher than it was pre-pandemic. There are multiple personnel issues on the agenda for a special school meeting at noon Thursday. According to the...
Fox11online.com
Ashwaubenon reschedules 150th anniversary fireworks celebration
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Ashwaubenon is rescheduling its rained-out Ashwaubenon BLAST from earlier in August. The village's 150th anniversary fireworks celebration will take place around 8:10 p.m. on Sept. 15. Fireworks will be shot off at the northern tip of Ashwaubomay Park. With the new date, the celebration will now join...
Fox11online.com
Efforts underway to track Green Bay chimney swift population before migration
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Efforts are underway to help count and track a bird species in Wisconsin. Experts say over the past 50 years, the chimney swift population has declined 72%, but some are working to change that. For more than a century, an old theater building in downtown Green...
Fox11online.com
UW-Green Bay listed as a "best of the best" school for LGBTQ inclusivity
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The University of Wisconsin Green Bay was rated one of the top LGBTQ friendly campuses in the country, according to Campus Pride Index, a national listing of colleges and universities. Students returning to school this fall will be welcomed back by spaces like the pride center...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay woman facing fourth OWI charge
(WLUK) -- A Green Bay woman is accused of her fourth OWI offense. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper saw a vehicle speeding and driving erratically on U.S. Highway 41 in Oconto County on Tuesday, just before 8:30 p.m. During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed sign of impairment on the...
Fox11online.com
Shawano school district launches "We Need You Here" campaign for new school year
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- The Shawano School District is kicking off a new campaign for the school year. As students head off for their first day Thursday, they may notice new signs at school. You may notice them at area businesses as well. Two school resource officers created them in hopes...
Fox11online.com
WEDC presents second round of grants to Green Bay businesses
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two Green Bay businesses are benefitting from a second round of business grants. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes visited downtown Green Bay Wednesday to learn how the Diverse Business Assistance grants will aid Green Bay’s On Broadway Inc. and Oconto’s Newcap.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin districts facing staffing shortages as first day of school nears
(WLUK) -- Many school districts are kicking off their school year this week, but many are also still short teachers and other staff. Appleton School District is still looking for 22 educators, five of which are classroom teachers. “A positive situation that our enrollment went up late in the summer,...
Fox11online.com
Highway 29/VV interchange now open
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A long-awaited interchange in Howard and Hobart is now open. The final ramp of the Highway 29/VV interchange opened Tuesday afternoon. Construction of the new interchange began in spring 2021. It replaces a J-turn which was built in 2013. In that configuration, drivers headed south on...
Fox11online.com
Cindy the macaw is ready for her closeup
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- We're checking in with a chipper animal at the NEW Zoo in Suamico. Meet Cindy, the brightly-colored hyacinth macaw. Zookeeper, Drew Dinehart says she's 18 years old, which is less than mid-age for a macaw, and is among the largest flying species of macaw in the world.
Fox11online.com
New accessible features and exhibits at The Ridges Sanctuary in Baileys Harbor
BAILEYS HARBOR (WLUK) -- A new accessible boardwalk is open for business at The Ridges Sanctuary in Baileys Harbor, and new art exhibits will also highlight nature in the Door County area. A big addition is the new Range Light Boardwalk. "We replaced about 850 feet, and it was built...
Fox11online.com
Clintonville district among those receiving technical education equipment grants
(WLUK) -- Rural school districts across Wisconsin are using grants to better prepare students for technical careers. Eleven school districts will receive more than $414,000 in funds from the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program to help prepare more than 1,400 students for a wide range of high-wage, high-skill and high-demand careers.
Fox11online.com
Construction begins for $1.3 billion Navy ship in Marinette
MARINETTE (WLUK) -- Workers in Marinette are building what will eventually become the U.S.S. Constellation, a $1.3 billion project. Cutting the steel marks the first step in the expected four-year-long process. Just designing the frigate took about two years. “We’ve been through design review with the Navy. We’ve been through...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police posting vehicles in school zones during first week
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There will be some extra traffic on the roads and sidewalks Thursday morning as kids head back to school. Green Bay police say squad cars will be parked in school zones as a reminder to drivers that the speed limit is 15 mph when children are present. The police presence will extend through next week.
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley Technical College introduces new technology for sifting compost
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Students at Fox Valley Technical College are getting hands-on experience with new machinery to create and spread compost. Horticulture students are among the first to experiment with the new technology. This new product can easily sift through compost to remove twigs or unwanted materials. Students like...
Comments / 0