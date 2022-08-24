ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxemburg, WI

Fox11online.com

Kaukauna aims to finish as FVA play opens

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) --Kaukauna was so close to recording a great comeback win last week, but in the end it just didn't make enough plays. After trailing by 21 points, it forced overtime before falling to West De Pere 43-42 in a non-conference game, so the focus this week as it opens Fox Valley Association play against Appleton North is finishing the game.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

FOX 11 Top 11: Neenah moves into top five after big win

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two weeks into the regular season and one thing seems sure. I f you didn't look at Neenah as a contender in the Fox Valley Association, you likely do now. After pummeling De Pere 46-7 in Week 1, Neenah welcomed Menasha to Rocket Stadium and cruised to a 35-13 win in a battle of Top 11 teams.
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Packers to recognize high school football coaches

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers are accepting nominations for their Coach of the Week program, which recognizes high school football coaches across Wisconsin. The program recognizes one coach each week during the high school football season. Recognition is not about the program's on-field performance but, rather, about...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Ashwaubenon reschedules 150th anniversary fireworks celebration

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Ashwaubenon is rescheduling its rained-out Ashwaubenon BLAST from earlier in August. The village's 150th anniversary fireworks celebration will take place around 8:10 p.m. on Sept. 15. Fireworks will be shot off at the northern tip of Ashwaubomay Park. With the new date, the celebration will now join...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Green Bay woman facing fourth OWI charge

(WLUK) -- A Green Bay woman is accused of her fourth OWI offense. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper saw a vehicle speeding and driving erratically on U.S. Highway 41 in Oconto County on Tuesday, just before 8:30 p.m. During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed sign of impairment on the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

WEDC presents second round of grants to Green Bay businesses

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two Green Bay businesses are benefitting from a second round of business grants. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes visited downtown Green Bay Wednesday to learn how the Diverse Business Assistance grants will aid Green Bay’s On Broadway Inc. and Oconto’s Newcap.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Highway 29/VV interchange now open

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A long-awaited interchange in Howard and Hobart is now open. The final ramp of the Highway 29/VV interchange opened Tuesday afternoon. Construction of the new interchange began in spring 2021. It replaces a J-turn which was built in 2013. In that configuration, drivers headed south on...
HOWARD, WI
Fox11online.com

Cindy the macaw is ready for her closeup

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- We're checking in with a chipper animal at the NEW Zoo in Suamico. Meet Cindy, the brightly-colored hyacinth macaw. Zookeeper, Drew Dinehart says she's 18 years old, which is less than mid-age for a macaw, and is among the largest flying species of macaw in the world.
SUAMICO, WI
Fox11online.com

Construction begins for $1.3 billion Navy ship in Marinette

MARINETTE (WLUK) -- Workers in Marinette are building what will eventually become the U.S.S. Constellation, a $1.3 billion project. Cutting the steel marks the first step in the expected four-year-long process. Just designing the frigate took about two years. “We’ve been through design review with the Navy. We’ve been through...
MARINETTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay police posting vehicles in school zones during first week

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There will be some extra traffic on the roads and sidewalks Thursday morning as kids head back to school. Green Bay police say squad cars will be parked in school zones as a reminder to drivers that the speed limit is 15 mph when children are present. The police presence will extend through next week.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Fox Valley Technical College introduces new technology for sifting compost

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Students at Fox Valley Technical College are getting hands-on experience with new machinery to create and spread compost. Horticulture students are among the first to experiment with the new technology. This new product can easily sift through compost to remove twigs or unwanted materials. Students like...
GRAND CHUTE, WI

