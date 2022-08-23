Lee School Board election produces three Nov. runoffs; one incumbent loses Tuesday night

Ballots were counted Tuesday night in four nonpartisan Lee County School Board elections races, and the makeup of the panel is changing from all-female, and no longer will have minority representation.

Here's how it played out by district for the positions, which pay about $46,000 annually:

District 1

More: Lee County School Board District 1 elections: Four candidates faced off

Sam Fisher and Kathy Fanny, who received the most votes in the primary, will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.

Fisher, who previously worked at the state's Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel, received 43% of the vote, while Fanny, a teacher, received 25%.

Not advancing: Christine DeVigili, who received 16%, and Cathy Stout, who received 15%.

Incumbent Mary Fischer did not run for re-election of the four-year term and supported Fanny in District 1, which encompasses southern and western parts of Cape Coral.

"I am pleased," Fanny said Tuesday night as she tracked the tabulations at her home. "I am in this for the kids, teachers and community. Politics have no place on the board. I have spent most of my life as a dedicated professional and will continue to do so."

According to Fanny, the top three issues facing Lee County schools are:

Addressing the fact that 40% of Title I kindergarten through third-grade students in District 1 are below grade level in literacy and math

Improving teacher retention and attracting new staff

Addressing student mental health.

Fisher, who was endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, said his top three priorities for the board are:

Board members spending more time listening to parents

Budget transparency and potential cuts to administrative and transportation budgets in favor of raising teacher and bus driver salaries

School security and implementation of the Guardian Program.

"I'm excited to move on to the November election," Fisher said. "I really appreciate the support of the voters as they still got a big step to take in November."

District 4

More: Lee County School Board District 4 elections: Incumbent faced three challengers

Incumbent Debbie Jordan and Dan Severson, who received the most votes in the primary, will move on to face each other in the Nov. 8 general election for Lee County School Board, District 4.

Severson, a former Minnesota state representative and Navy pilot, received more than 33% of the vote, while Jordan received 31%.

Not advancing: Jason “Big Mama” Jones, who received 23%, and Gerri Ware, who received 13%.

District 4 encompasses central and north Fort Myers as well as eastern Cape Coral.

"Well, I am excited. I am humbled. I appreciate the confidence of the voting community. And we're going to continue on," said Jordan, who followed the results at the Edison Lab restaurant on U.S. 41 in Fort Myers. "We're ready to go. It's exciting."

Jordan said the top three issues facing Lee County schools are:

teacher retention and recruitment

expansion of educational opportunities for students

advocating for resources to deal with the explosive growth of the student population.

Severson said his top three priorities this election cycle are:

stopping school violence

removing critical race theory from curriculum

ending "gender grooming or sexualizing" of children.

"Re-analyzing the makeup of the board is one of those things that — I'm not, you know, gender-specific on this — but I think the absence of some male on the board kind of speaks to where the priorities have been in the past, and where they're going to now. We need some people with some life experiences on the board," Severson said. "It'll definitely change the dynamics of the board, hopefully less contentious."

As voters prepared to cast their ballots Tuesday, Ware said she wished the School Board could have drawn a more appropriate district map instead of simply rubber stamping what she said was the County Commission's "unfair" version.

The board went against the recommendation of its Equity & Diversity Advisory Committee and suggestions that communities keep natural boundaries. For example, there's a point on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard where three districts intersect. And sizable minority neighborhoods along the Palm Beach Boulevard corridor are divided into separate districts. That may have played a role in the District 5 race.

District 5

More: Lee School Board District 5 elections: Gittens faced challenge from Persons

Newcomer Armor Persons, who received just over 55% of the vote, beat out incumbent Gwynetta Gittens Tuesday night for the District 5 school board seat.

District 5 includes Lehigh Acres and Alva in eastern Lee County.

"I'm looking forward to it, it looks like we're going to have a lot of new people on the board," Persons, owner of Courtmaster Tennis Services, said Tuesday night. "We can improve the direction of our district so it's going to be roll up the sleeves and get to work."

The three most pressing issues facing the district according to Persons, who was also endorsed by DeSantis, are:

Teacher retention, with a focus on pay, student behavior and support from administrators.

School safety and the Guardian Program.

Busing, hiring and retaining staff in addition to addressing student behavior on the buses and limiting the time students are on the bus each day.

On Tuesday night he celebrated with his family who he said are his "biggest supporters."

"I graciously turn over the seat to Mr. Persons," Gittens, who received almost 45% of the vote, said Tuesday night. "I wish him all the best."

Even though Gittens won't be on the board after November, she plans to stay involved with Lee County schools.

"I will either be on one side of the mic or the other," Gittens said. "I will still fight for what's right for children and education in the county."

She said the hardest part of Tuesday night was knowing there is no longer minority representation on the board.

"It's an even harder pill to swallow that it took 132 years to get a minority on the board and just like there there is no minority representation on this board," Gittens said. "We are 60% minority students. That is just difficult for me to understand."

District 6

More: Lee County School Board District 6 election: Three candidates ran

Jada Langford Fleming and Denise Nystrom who received the most votes in the primary election Tuesday, will go head to head in the Nov. 8 general election.

Langford Fleming, a trainer, received almost 39% of the vote, while Nystrom, a retired teacher and educational administrator, received almost 36%.

"I am doing fantastic. I came into this feeling very, very positive," Nystrom said. "I had a lot of good feedback over the last couple of days and I'm excited because I am in the runoff."

District 6 is an at-large countywide seat, which means everyone in Lee can vote in this race during the general election.

"I'm humbled and honored to have won the voter's trust in the primary," Langford Fleming said Wednesday morning. "I've served our public for 20 years teaching inside the classroom...and I look forward to serving the public again as a school board member."

Not advancing: Tia Collin, who received just over 25%. She said it has been a "touching" experience and will being going down in her history books.

"I'm really proud of the race that I ran. I feel I ran it with integrity," Collin said Tuesday night. "You don't ever know what the end result is going to be, but that doesn't mean you don't try and I gave it my all. I'm just so grateful to have had this opportunity. "

Nystrom said she would be taking a half day off Wednesday before getting back to work.

"I'm gonna go out there and I'm gonna do what I've been doing the last eight months which is knocking on doors and meet and greets," Nystrom said. "I spent a lot of time talking to people I believe it's about making positive connections and letting people know who it is that you are as a candidate. I think that's what works so well for me."

As a life-long advocate for children, Nystrom said she's uniquely qualified for the school board.

"I was a 14-year special education teacher, a three-year special education administrator and for eight years, I was an assistant superintendent of schools. I ran school districts for a living," Nystrom said. "I actually have the qualifications to apply to be a superintendent of schools, but I don't want to be a superintendent of schools. I want to be on the school board because I believe that I can use my expertise to help all of the children in the county."

Nystrom's top three priorities are:

Student achievement, making sure students have the right resources.

Improving the graduation rate, conducting a full educational audit to find where things are going wrong.

Transparency and accountability for the budget, starting with an internal and external auditor.

Langford Fleming said her top three priorities for the district are:

Rein in spending and protect tax dollars.

School safety, specifically implementing the Guardian Program across the district.

Teacher retention by creating a more positive environment.

Nystrom said both she and Langford Fleming are looking out for the children in Lee County.

"I'm sure that we're both gonna hit the ground running and I wish her good luck and I'm gonna get out there myself and try to make it happen for me," Nystrom said.

Incumbent Betsy Vaughn did not seek re-election for District 6 .

