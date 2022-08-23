ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House District 77: Esposito wins Republican nomination, faces Engelhart in November

By Charles Runnells, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago

Who will be the voice of the new Florida House District 77 ?

Voters will decide in November, when Republican Tiffany Esposito and Democrat Eric Engelhart face off after Tuesday’s primary election in Lee County.

Esposito won the Republican primary nomination Tuesday with 71 percent of the vote, according to Lee County Elections. Her opponent, Ford O’Connell , got 29 percent.

Democrat Engelhart ran unopposed in his party and therefore wasn’t on Tuesday’s ballot.

“I feel great!” Esposito said Tuesday after the final election results came in. “We worked really hard for it. We worked for six months.

"I knocked on over 6,000 doors. We had a strong grassroots campaign where we brought our message to the voters.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FshoQ_0hSkFL6Y00

Her Republican opponent, O’Connell, congratulated Esposito in a text to The News-Press.

"I congratulate my opponent on her victory,” he wrote. “While we didn’t get the result we were hoping for, we are proud of the race we ran. …

“I want to thank my family, my team, all of our volunteers, and each and every voter who turned out for us and who took the time to speak and meet with us and to share their hopes, concerns and issues. I will never stop fighting for them."

O’Connell blamed his loss on “an insurmountable spend of over $150k+ in a misleading negative ad buy by dark money groups that we just couldn’t counter.” Esposito couldn't be reached for comment on O'Connell's statement about the ad buy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3w9O_0hSkFL6Y00

Now Esposito and Engelhart will be competing in November to be the first state representative for new Florida House District 77. The district was redrawn this year as part of Florida’s once-a-decade redistricting process.

District 77 now contains Lehigh Acres (which used to be in District 79 with North Fort Myers), Three Oaks, San Carlos Park, Alva, Buckingham and some other parts of unincorporated Lee County (including Southwest Florida International Airport). The district previously included Cape Coral and didn’t contain Lehigh Acres at all.

Both candidates have said District 77 gives the fast-growing region — and especially Lehigh Acres — a stronger voice in Tallahassee. And each candidate wants to be that voice.

Eric Engelhart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YNIFB_0hSkFL6Y00

Engelhart, 58, of Lehigh Acres is a registered Democrat, but he calls himself more of an “independent thinker” and an “independent Democrat.” He says he only chose to run as a Democrat because he had to choose either Democrat or Republican to run in the closed primary system.

The longtime political activist works as a chauffeur for Washington, D.C.-based company Carey International. Most of his clients are in Naples.

His key campaign issues include the environment, public safety and getting Lehigh Acres students out of trailers and back into the main school buildings.

Engelhart said he feels good about his chances of winning the November election.

“I feel very comfortable,” he said in a text, “and believe I can get the votes to go to Tallahassee. Very confident. … Don't underestimate the voters in District Florida 77 House of Representatives. They will choose the candidate to represent them.”

Asked what sets him apart from Esposito, Engelhart said he’s taken zero endorsements and no PAC money. Esposito declined to comment on that, but she did say, "I'm proud to have the endorsement of the Lee County Delegation."

Tiffany Esposito

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULaX0_0hSkFL6Y00

Esposito, 35, of San Carlos Park is president and CEO of the regional chamber of commerce SWFL Inc. (formerly the Bonita Springs Chamber of Commerce).

Her key campaign issues are mostly related to businesses and the Southwest Florida economy. That includes building or repairing roads, ports and other infrastructure; ensuring that students are getting trained for careers that exist in Southwest Florida; and building more affordable housing.

She also opposes sex education and the teaching of critical race theory in public schools. On Tuesday, she added that she believes in protecting the second amendment and “making sure we are protecting life at all stages. So a pro-life campaign.”

Esposito said she also feels confident going into the general election. “Like I said, we have a really strong grassroots campaign, and meeting the voters and hearing what they have to say — that all makes a difference in getting your name out there and building a following.”

Esposito said she doesn’t know enough about Engelhart’s platform to comment on it. “But we are a very conservative area, and as the Republican nominee I feel confident.”

For more information about both candidates, visit voteforericengelhart.com or tiffanyforfl.com .

Connect with this reporter: Charles Runnells is an arts and entertainment reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. Email him at crunnells@gannett.com or connect on Facebook (facebook.com/charles.runnells.7), Twitter (@charlesrunnells) and Instagram (@crunnells1).

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: House District 77: Esposito wins Republican nomination, faces Engelhart in November

