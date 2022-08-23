ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

Fred Cleveland and Spencer Hathaway to face off in NSB mayoral race

By Brenno Carillo, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated Fred Cleveland won the mayoral race. He will face off against Spencer Hathaway in November.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH — Fred Cleveland and Spencer Hathaway will face off in the New Smyrna Beach mayoral race after finishing first and second in Tuesday’s primary.

Cleveland received 50.8% of the vote, while Hathaway garnered 28.53%. Susan Sigler came in third with 20.67%.

Per the city charter, even if one of three mayoral candidates wins more than 50% of the vote, the top two must advance to a runoff in the general election, which takes place Nov. 8.

Fred Cleveland

In a statement to The News-Journal, Cleveland thanked NSB residents for coming out in big numbers to the polls.

"I am sincerely and deeply grateful to the voters of New Smyrna Beach who have entrusted me with their voice," he wrote. "As we move forward to the general election in November, I am bolstered by their strong signal of support and committed to do everything possible to safeguard that trust."

He also thanked Hathaway and Sigler for their campaigns, saying he is "proud of the way we stood together embodying the best of the democratic process we enjoy as Americans with respect and a willingness to work together despite any differences and, most importantly, with integrity and grace."

"I am looking forward to moving ahead to the general election in November," he added. "My wife, Amy, and I are blessed to have the time to commit and serve. Alongside the members of our community, we will continue to work to protect, evolve and unite our unique coastal beach town.”

Fred Cleveland, 65, is originally from Ormond Beach and has lived in New Smyrna Beach for about seven years.

“My goal as mayor is to implement strategies that will sustain our community now and into the future,” he said. Cleveland is a retired U.S. Navy captain, where he served for almost 30 years before landing executive positions at American Eagle Airlines and American Airlines.

He grew up in the greater Daytona Beach area where he was a “YMCA kid” and an Eagle Scout; he also attended Seabreeze High School in Daytona Beach.

“Through the YMCA, through the Scouting and through my mother’s leadership, I learned about the sacrifices of others and the value of community,” Cleveland said.

While in college, Cleveland was appointed to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, in 1975, where he “learned a set of core values that stood me in great stead both in government service — for my nearly 30-year career — and in the private sector.”

Cleveland added that he owes the U.S. Navy for the skills he learned as a team player and “good follower,” which later helped him further develop his leadership skills.

“I’m a team builder,” he said. “Team building has been something that I have been able to use as a brand successfully.”

Now retired, he plans to put these skills to use to address the main issues he sees are facing New Smyrna Beach.

With no previous political experience, Cleveland said there are three main courses of action he will focus on: Protect the city’s environmental infrastructure; help the city “evolve;” and “unite” the city.

Cleveland also mentioned how he plans to address the issue of growth and development in New Smyrna Beach.

“My concern is that through the uncontrolled growth and suburban sprawl that has been going on from decisions that were made decades ago, my job is to contain the impact of that growth and to follow ordinances and city regulations that are already in place and that prevent the ruining of such an environmentally-sensitive town,” he said.

Spencer Hathaway

Spencer Hathaway, 34, is managing assistant state attorney at the State Attorney's Office.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, Hathaway congratulated Cleveland and Sigler on their campaigns.

"This campaign has always been about the future of our community," Hathaway wrote.

"I'm so proud of the campaign the three of us have run. I am so proud to be a New Smyrnan tonight."

He added: "I want to thank all of our friends, family, and supporters for the incredible experience this has been. God bless all of you. God bless NSB!!"

Hathaway’s connection to the coastal town dates back many generations.

Hathaway is the son of former New Smyrna Beach mayor James Hathaway, who served from 2014 until 2018. The former mayor was first elected to the City Commission in 1994.

Hathaway’s grandfather, William Hathaway, also served as the city’s mayor in 1960s.

“I am extremely proud of my family’s legacy of leadership and public service,” he said. “I was brought up to believe that to who much is given, much is expected. The city has done so much for me that it is time to do something for her.”

Hathaway said he grew up in a local politics environment. He remembers campaigning alongside his father and sitting through City Commission meetings at a young age.

“I absolutely adore local government and what it can do for improving people’s lives,” Hathaway said.

Hathaway attended Chisholm Elementary, New Smyrna Beach Middle School and New Smyrna Beach High School. He graduated from Flagler College with honors with a major degree in political science, a minor in history and a focus on pre-law. He earned his juris doctor from Stetson University College of Law. He is a member of the Florida Bar.

He said that, if elected, one of his main focuses will be on bringing a balanced approach to resolving issues impacting the city, such as growth and development.

“I believe the saying that ‘every challenge is an opportunity’ rings true in New Smyrna,” he told The News-Journal in an interview in May. “Growth is one we can manage smartly, there is balance that can be brought to the table. We can protect property rights and the quality of life that we’ve come to expect here, and we can do it with everybody having a seat at the table.”

Zone 2 City Commission race

In the City Commission Zone 2 race, Lisa Martin with 39.36% of the vote, and David McKenna with 26.10%, will now face off in the general election on Nov. 8.

Steve Snively finished with 24.06% and Joel Paige garnered 10.48%.

The City Commission Zone 1 race will also be decided in November between incumbent Michael Kolody and challenger Valli Perrine. The candidates were not on Tuesday's ballot.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Fred Cleveland and Spencer Hathaway to face off in NSB mayoral race

