ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

The 5 biggest Netflix series in the world this week – including 1 must-watch K-drama

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVZop_0hSkEj3f00

Once a week, Netflix publishes four charts that rank the Top 10 movies and TV shows across its entire global user base, based on the amount of viewership they garnered over the prior seven days. Two of the charts are comprised of English and non-English Netflix series. The other two charts, likewise, rank the top-performing movies.

Normally, when you see these charts reported in the press? It’s the Top 10 English-language shows that the resulting news articles are pointing back to. This week, though, credit must be given where it’s due. For the 7-day period that ended on August 21, the Netflix series The Sandman (which racked up 77.2 million hours of viewing time) was the platform’s biggest English-language show in the world. But it’s not actually the biggest, overall, in the world.

That honor, instead, goes to a hit Korean drama that the Internet can’t stop talking about. With 77.4 million hours of viewing time this week, the distinction of “biggest Netflix series in the world right now” belongs to … Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo — the #1 show in the world on Netflix

Woo Young-woo is the title character of this Netflix series. She’s both the extraordinary attorney that it’s built around, as well as the heart and soul of the show. “As someone with autism spectrum disorder,” Netflix explains, “she faces various prejudices but wins over her colleagues at a top law firm by spotting details and legal loopholes that nobody else can see.

As the show’s screenwriter Moon Ji-won puts it: ‘Once she takes on a case, it takes a turn that viewers could not have seen before anywhere else.'”

Park Eun Bin is the actress who plays Attorney Woo. In addition to her character having Asperger’s syndrome, the character also possesses a staggering IQ of 164. Furthermore, she has a memory like a steel trap — certainly helpful for a lawyer — and she can think creatively. After graduating at the top of her class, she joins a prestigious law firm. But she struggles, as you can imagine, with social interactions.

This Netflix series has proven such a rating success, in fact, that the production company behind the show has already reportedly gotten at least one offer for an American remake. Indeed, few if any others from Netflix this year have been able to match Extraordinary Attorney Woo in terms of the feel-good, heartwarming, urge-to-tell-all-your-friends nature of this drama.

“I am an autistic girl,” one commenter on the YouTube video above notes, “and it’s hard to count how much I cried watching the four episodes available on Netflix (in my country it’s only 4 so far) … I do relate to (Attorney Woo) so so so much, (and) I feel so happy with this drama.”

The Top 5 series on Netflix this week

Meanwhile, here’s a closer look at some of the other massive Netflix series that are dominating the platform right now. We’ll take a look at this week’s top movies, by the way, in a separate post.

When considering the hours that both English and non-English Netflix shows racked up this week, here are the four series that come after Extraordinary Attorney Woo in the #1 spot:

More Netflix coverage: For more Netflix news, check out the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#In The World#Non English#Korean#Netflix Woo Young Woo
TODAY.com

Chrissy Metz weighs in on whether Kate and Toby would get back together in a 'This Is Us' revival

It hasn’t even been three months since the series finale of “This Is Us,” but star Chrissy Metz is already up for bringing the Pearson family back. Metz, who played Kate for all six seasons on the hit NBC drama, said she would love to revisit her character in a spinoff or a reunion, if show creator Dan Fogelman and executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger were involved.
CELEBRITIES
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘General Hospital’ Welcoming Back Longtime Former Character in Upcoming Episodes

Most shows hope to land just a few seasons to prove themselves as a pillar for the network, but General Hospital stands in a league of its own as Guinness World Records considers it to be the longest-running soap opera in production in America. When looking at the world stage, it sits third behind Coronation Street and The Archers. But for General Hospital, its time dominating television came with the most Daytime Emmy Awards with 14. First premiering in 1963, the series has over 15,000 episodes with a wide range of cast members. Among the star-studded cast was actress Emma Samms who made her debut on the soap opera 40 years ago in 1982. And while her character, Holly Sutton, has appeared on and off the show since then, it appears Samms is making a comeback.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

Netflix Just Canceled Another Hit Comedy Series

Netflix has been faced with some backlash recently. The platform keeps canceling fan-favorite shows, and they even now have fewer subscribers than streaming service Disney+. They have recently canceled another show, which has fans upset. The streaming service is notorious for canceling shows before giving them a proper finale. A...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022

August is flying by, and a new month approaching means new shows and movies coming to our favorite streaming services. Here’s what you have to look forward to on Netflix in September. The streaming site is kicking off the month with “Collateral,” the 2004 film starring Tom Cruise, Jamie...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ on Peacock

After 57 years on broadcast television, NBC‘s long-running daytime drama Days of Our Lives will be moving to streaming this fall, shifting locations over to the network’s streaming partner, Peacock. For devoted fans, this could be a bit of an adjustment as streaming can be more complicated than...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

2 fantastic new Netflix documentaries out now that you need to watch

One of my favorite Netflix documentary releases of 2022 is a title that actually reminds me of one of the biggest Netflix releases of all time, La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist). A Spanish-language TV series about a group of thieves, that series ran for five seasons and mixed gritty gun battles and action scenes with superb plot twists, romance, and a sense of flair from the thieves. Such that it was, in fact, about much more than pulling off a straightforward heist.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
CNET

If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong

Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

BGR.com

337K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy