allthatsinteresting.com
23 Chilling Photos Taken By History’s Most Depraved Serial Killers — Before And After They Killed Their Victims
Taken by the likes of Rodney Alcala, Harvey Glatman, and the BTK Killer, these macabre photos show how some serial killers used photography to lure their victims and relive their horrifying crimes. 23 Chilling Photos Taken By History’s Most Depraved Serial Killers — Before And After They Killed Their Victims...
BBC
Ex-inmates reveal details of Russia prison rape scandal
Former inmates have spoken to the BBC about being systematically raped and tortured in Russian prisons. Leaked footage of such abuse was circulated by an insider last year, and now victims have told the BBC why it happens and how they are fighting for justice. Warning: This article contains graphic...
People are gripped by disturbing interview with notorious serial killer on death row
Netflix series and chilling podcasts have done a great job of telling us the stories of serial killers, but an interview with one notorious murderer himself has true crime fans captivated. Richard Ramirez, otherwise known as The Night Stalker, was convicted in 1989 of killing 13 people in California between...
Muslim woman raped by Hindu mob shocked by release of 11 jailed men
A Muslim woman who was gang-raped by a Hindu mob, which also murdered her three-year-old daughter and 13 other members of her family, has spoken of her incredulity at the release of the 11 men jailed for the crimes. The men were released on Monday by the Gujarat government after...
South African police arrest more than 120 after gang-rape of eight women
Dozens of zama-zamas – illegal miners from other countries – now being held in crime crackdown following music video shoot attack
More than two years after his rape conviction, Harvey Weinstein is granted an appeal
Once-powerful Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was granted an appeal Wednesday, more than two years after he was convicted of third-degree rape and another crime. The ruling, from Janet DiFiore, the chief judge of the State Court of Appeals, clears the way for oral arguments next year before the entire court, a court spokesman said.
DNA links two men in prison to cold case from 1983 that originally sent the wrong man to prison for 37 years
Two men serving life sentences for murder in a Florida prison have been linked to two other murders with the help of newly discovered DNA samples, which led to the exoneration of another man who wrongfully served 37 years in prison for the rape and murder of Barbara Grams in 1983.
The Rapper Mystikal Accused of Rape Again, Held Without Bond
The rapper Mystikal, who sang songs like “Shake Ya Ass,” has been accused of rape more than a year after charges against the musician were dropped, which had kept him in jail for 18 months. Mystikal has now been jailed again due to the accusations and faces a...
Judge drops woman’s drugging, rape allegations against Chris Brown
Citing a “lack of prosecution,” a judge Thursday dismissed a $20 million lawsuit filed against Chris Brown by a woman who alleged she was drugged and raped by the R&B singer-songwriter at rapper Diddy’s home in Miami Beach in 2020. No one for either side showed up...
Diplomat arrested over alleged rape released due to immunity
South Sudanese diplomat Charles Oliha, 46, released by NYPD after being taken into custody following woman’s assault allegation
HipHopDX.com
Mystikal’s Lawyer Confident Rapper Will Be Cleared In Rape Case
Mystikal‘s lawyer has spoken out on his client’s latest case and is very confident the rapper will beat the sexual assault charge levied against him. Joel Pearce, an attorney who previously represented the rapper when he faced similar rape and kidnapping charges in 2020, said he doesn’t believe the current rape and kidnapping charges against the former No Limit rapper will stick.
Moldovan killer convicted of ‘evil and depraved’ rape and attempted murder
A convicted killer from Moldova is facing a life sentence after being found guilty of the “evil and depraved” rape and attempted murder of a stranger who he left for dead in an alleyway.Sergiu Boianjiu, who came to Britain after serving ten years for the murder of his girlfriend in 2002, was caught on CCTV in February as he raped and repeatedly stamped on the head of a woman in Northamptonshire.Footage recovered by police also showed Boianjiu, who thought he had killed the victim, leaving the scene to fetch a wheelie bin in which he tried to hide her apparently...
Mississippi grand jury declines to indict white woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till lynching
A Mississippi grand jury on Tuesday declined to indict an 88-year-old white woman whose accusations of sexual misconduct against Black teenager Emmett Till drove his infamous 1955 lynching.Jurors in Leflore County passed up on charging Carolyn Bryant Donham with manslaughter and kidnapping, despite newly uncovered evidence that changed the nature of the historic case.In June, a team of investigators, including members of Till’s family, discovered an unserved warrant for Ms Donham’s arrest buried in a courthouse basement. The documents charged her with aiding the kidnapping of the 14-year-old from the home of his relatives in Money, Mississippi. In an...
Mom speaks out for 1st time after daughter allegedly assaulted at USC fraternity party
NEW YORK — The mother of a young woman who was allegedly assaulted at a fraternity party while visiting the University of Southern California is speaking out for the first time. The woman, who was filmed in shadow to protect her daughter's identity, said in an exclusive interview with...
A New Orleans officer was suspended after a bystander claimed he did nothing to stop the public rape of an unconscious woman
"I mean, this police officer isn't even moving. He's still just parked here," a bystander can be heard saying after she approached the officer.
Met police take ex-officer who made claims of sexism and racism to court
Case claims breach of gagging order relating to book by Parm Sandhu, which alleges she faced discrimination while an officer
New Orleans Man Wrongfully Convicted Of Rape At 17 Freed After 36 Years In Prison
Sullivan Walter had his 36-year-old conviction for a 1986 rape he didn't commit formally vacated this week. The 53-year-old has spent his entire adult life in prison. A Black Louisiana man who spent nearly four decades in prison after he was wrongly convicted as a teenager in a 1986 rape was exonerated this week.
US News and World Report
New York's Highest Court Allows Harvey Weinstein to Appeal Rape Conviction
(Reuters) -New York state's highest court has agreed to allow former movie producer Harvey Weinstein to appeal his rape and sexual assault conviction, offering Weinstein a distant chance of being granted a new trial. Chief Judge Janet DiFiore "granted leave to appeal" on Aug. 19, the court wrote in a...
International Business Times
Harvey Weinstein Granted Right To Appeal By Court, Could Be Released From Prison On Bail: Report
Harvey Weinstein could be a free man soon after his motion for leave to appeal got granted by the State of New York Court of Appeals. The disgraced movie mogul and convicted sex offender was granted the right to appeal two months after a denial for an appeal from the Appellate Division, First Department court in June. At the time, a five-judge panel found that trial judge James Burke's actions were appropriate and did not warrant overturning Weinstein's conviction, Page Six reported.
