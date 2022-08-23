ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Incumbent Doug Broxson wins GOP primary for Florida 1st District Senate seat

By From Staff Reports
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

State Sen. Doug Broxson easily defended a challenge by opponent John Mills on Tuesday to win the Republican primary for Florida's 1st District and secure a place on the general election ballot.

Once all vote counts were in for precincts across Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties, Broxson received 53,604 total votes (75.56%), compared to Mills' 17,338 total votes (24.44%).

Broxson will face Democrat Charlie Nichols, who was unopposed on the primary ballot in the general election Nov. 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FEqvL_0hSkDXNc00

Florida Senate race: Incumbent Doug Broxson faces John Mills in his first Senate bid

Broxson was elected as Florida's 1st District senator in 2016, representing all of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties and a portion of Okaloosa County. Before that, Broxson served in the Florida House of Representatives for six years beginning in 2010.

If Broxson goes on to beat Nichols in the general election, it will be his last term due to term limits.

He told the News Journal that should he be granted another term, he plans to make sure the district and its organizations are treated like every other district in Florida.

"We're going to continue to make sure our area gets treated as part of the state and gets equal appropriations," Broxson said. "We're definitely concerned about the university and (Pensacola State College) getting fair funding from state."

Despite Broxson’s many years in Florida politics, Mills believed the senator was vulnerable because of his vote in favor of SB-7026, a Florida bill that increased the purchase-age for rifles and shotguns to 21, prevents the sale of firearm accessories that increase the fire rate of semi-automatic weapons and added a three-day waiting period on shotgun and rifle purchases.

The bill passed the state Senate on March 5, 2018, by 20 votes to 18. It was a direct response to the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting in Parkland, when a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and killed 17 people.

That vote did not appear to impact his popularity among Republican voters.

Mills previously ran for the District 1 U.S. House seat in 2018 and 2020, but lost both times to Matt Gaetz in the primary election.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Incumbent Doug Broxson wins GOP primary for Florida 1st District Senate seat

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Florida GOP primary loser Laura Loomer declares herself a winner: “I actually am the congresswoman"

Laura Loomer waits backstage during a "Demand Free Speech" rally on Freedom Plaza on July 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) Failed Trump-loving congressional candidate Laura Loomer isn't just refusing to concede despite her clear loss to incumbent Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Fla. -- she's declaring herself the true elected representative of Florida's 11th Congressional District.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Okaloosa County, FL
Government
County
Escambia County, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Florida State
Escambia County, FL
Government
Santa Rosa County, FL
Government
City
Parkland, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants retired cops, firefighters and EMTs with bachelor's degrees to help fill teacher shortage because they have 'real life experience' and teaching colleges are 'taken over by ideology'

Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced he wants to relax regulations to encourage retired law enforcement and first responders to fill vacant teacher positions as the state grapples with a shortage of educators. DeSantis is hoping to expand on a law that took effect this year that allows military veterans to...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mills
Person
Doug Broxson
Person
Matt Gaetz
TheDailyBeast

Florida Judge Who Blocked Teen’s Abortion Loses Re-Election

A judge in Florida appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis has been ousted by voters following his high-profile decision in an abortion case earlier this year. Back in January, Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge Jared Smith denied a 17-year-old access to an abortion, citing her 2.0 GPA as the reason for his decision. Despite numerous major endorsements, Smith lost his seat on the bench to opponent Nancy Jacobs this week. The two opponents came neck and neck in the race, with Jacobs beating the incumbent by just 3.7 percentage points, approximately 7,900 votes. Hillsborough County voted for President Biden by a margin of 7 percent in 2020, according to the county’s election data. The results are likely to be encouraging to Democratic leaders who hope that more primary results will be influenced by the recent Supreme Court decision stripping women of their constitutional right to abortion.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design

Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Senate#State Senate#Florida Politics#Election Local#Gop#Florida 1st#Republican#Democrat#The News Journal#Pensacola State College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC News

Florida Governor Primary Election Results

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
FLORIDA STATE
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy