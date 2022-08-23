ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Sanborn, Boston reelected to Santa Rosa County School Board, third seat goes to runoff

By Colin Warren-Hicks, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

Two incumbent Santa Rosa County School Board candidates will retain their seats on the board, and a third seat will be decided in a runoff election.

Both Linda Sanborn, running for the District 1 seat, and Carol Boston, running for the District 3 seat, handily beat their respective opponents.

None of the three candidates vying for the District 5 seat garnered over 50% of the total votes in Tuesday night's primary. Therefore, the top two candidates for District 5 seat candidates, Scott Peden and Pete Peters, will advance to a runoff election Nov. 8.

District 1

Sanborn defeated challenger Wayne Patterson to hold onto the District 1 seat.

Voters opted to stick with Sanborn, a longtime Milton High School teacher, over Patterson, a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant.

Sanborn secured about 59.11% of the vote with 20,896 ballots, according to the unofficial results. Patterson garnered 14,458 votes, or nearly 40.89%.

Sanborn, who was running for a second term in office, said she is proud of her deep knowledge of the Santa Rosa County school system, gained over a long teaching career. She devoted the last 28 years of her 35-year teaching career to students at Milton High School.

"Why I'm running is I love kids. I love the education world. I taught in this county for many, many years," she previously told the News Journal. "When I retired, I realized I wasn't finished contributing to the schools and to the education our Santa Rosa academy students.”

Sanborn has said her top priority as a school board member will be to ensure the continued improvement of school security across the district.

Her next two priorities are increasing the ease and comfort of the communication between parents and school board members and the hiring and retention of qualified teachers.

Sanborn said many parents have told her they have had difficulty bringing their concerns directly to members of the school board.

"So, I will be holding a meeting twice a month and inviting parents come meet me at such and such place," she said. "Bring your questions, bring your concerns, I will address them. If I don't know the answer, I will find out the answer and get back with you."

District 3

Longtime incumbent Carol Boston has defeated her controversial challenger, Alisabeth Janai Lancaster, to hold onto the District 3 seat.

Boston secured about 68.07% of the vote with 23,575 ballots, according to the unofficial results. Lancaster garnered 11,060 votes, or nearly 31.93%.

Boston won her third term on the school board and has held the District 3 seat for the past eight years.

"I bring knowledge, experience and a track record of positive leadership," Boston previously said of her reasons for seeking reelection.

She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and once worked as a sales representative for Nestle and as a territory manager for Kimberly-Clark Corp. in both Tampa and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

During her campaign, Boston told the News Journal that if reelected to the board that she would continue her history of advocating for improved school safety.

"Safety is always a prime goal that we continue to work on," Boston said. "Even though I think we're doing a very good job, we're going to continue to update and keep on top of keeping our students safe."

In the weeks leading to the election, Boston’s opponent made controversial statements that drew criticism from members of the local Republican Party.

Speaking at a political forum that was attended by nearly all of the county's conservative-leaning candidates running for local offices, Lancaster stated doctors who prescribe hormone blockers to children transitioning between genders should be hanged.

"These doctors that are going along with mutilating these children and prescribing hormone blockers to these kids, in my opinion, they should be hanging from the nearest tree," Lancaster said, at the "Closing Arguments" forum organized by the Gulf Coast Patriots.

Boston condemned her opponent’s statement to the News Journal shortly after it was made.

District 5

Peden and Peters emerged as the top contenders Tuesday night in the race for the Santa Rosa County School Board's District 5 seat.

While Peters garnered 14,141 votes in the primary, or nearly 40.91%, Peden received the votes of 12,843 voters, or nearly 37.15%.

The third candidate, Gregory Seltzer, garnered nearly 21.94% of the total votes with only 7,584 ballots cast in his favor, and his name will not be on the ballot in the Nov. 8  election.

The race for the District 5 seat was the county’s only 2022 school board race without an incumbent.

Wei Ueberschaer, the current chairperson of the board and District 5 representative, did not run for reelection.

Peters is a retired Vietnam veteran who served as a Marine Corps pilot and instructor and spent decades working as a junior ROTC instructor in Escambia County schools.

Prior to the election, Peters told the News Journal he would work hard to keep critical race theory from being taught in public classrooms.

His campaign platform posted on the Santa Rosa County Supervisor of Elections' website states: "There is no reason to incorporate social/political agendas in the curriculum."

Peden, who served on the board between 2010-2018 before he lost an election to Ueberschaer, spent his career in the cable telecommunications.

Peden has said that if he was reelected to the school board his No. 1 priority would be continuing to improve school safety.

"The district has been doing a good job on hardening the schools, but there's still work to be done," Peden said. "I mean, you can always improve on safety. So, I would like to see the budget for safety probably increased a little bit more over the next several years."

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

