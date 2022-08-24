Read full article on original website
Payton's places: Riley hat trick moves Lincoln to 3-0
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Payton Riley’s first career hat trick lifted the Lincoln Cougars to a 3-0 victory over the Liberty Mountaineers in Big 10 girls soccer action at the Mazzei-Reaser Athletic Complex. “I’m happy with the win, especially to a team that got us twice last...
Minutemen look for bounce-back year in 2022
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lewis County Minutemen football team is in search of a bounce-back season in 2022 after a 2-8 campaign in 2021. The team will return a talented group of young skill position players who saw plenty of action last season and will look to develop the offensive line as the season progresses with the hopes of being in the playoff hunt in the waning weeks of the season.
Back-to-back champ Fairmont Senior looks to be force again in AA
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After an electrifying playoff run in 2021 led the Polar Bears to a second consecutive Class AA state championship, Fairmont Senior football is ready to take aim at a three-peat. Last year’s team always had what it took to compete with the best in...
Lincoln with point to prove after 8-win season, playoff berth
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln has made the playoffs in consecutive seasons just twice in program history: 1993-94 and 2015-16. They’re primed to do so again in 2022 after an 8-2 regular season earned the Cougars the No. 4 seed in last year’s Class AA field.
RCB volleyball continues strong start with sweeps of B-U, Fairmont Senior
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd volleyball completed a busy first week of its season with a tri-match sweep of Buckhannon-Upshur and Fairmont Senior on Thursday, sweeping both opponents at home for its second and third match wins in two days. Combined with a scrimmage against local...
Minor throws 3 TDs as Huskies overwhelm Bees
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Missing two starting offensive linemen to injury didn’t matter for North Marion quarterback Casey Minor. Minor threw three touchdowns and ran for another in the Huskies’ 40-19 victory over East Fairmont on Thursday at East-West Stadium.
No turkeys: North Marion aims for happy Thanksgiving run
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — Take the trip down Husky Highway to Coach Roy Michael Field at Woodcutters Stadium for August practice, and you’d see a reminder of 2021 on the scoreboard. ‘Bluefield’ remained as the visiting team in lights, a leftover of how last year (and the...
South Harrison using 2021 finish as 2022 springboard
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Despite a 4-6 record last year, there were plenty of positives for the South Harrison Hawks to build on in Brett Hathaway’s first year as head coach. The Hawks beat county foe Liberty for the first time since 2017, 30-7, in Week...
Minutemen down Grizzlies, 4-3; 'Maids fall, 4-0
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County soccer opened up its home schedule on Thursday night hosting the Nicholas County Grizzlies. The Minutemen held off a late charge by the Grizzlies to pick up a 4-3 win while the Minutemaids fell 4-0. In the opening game, it was the hosts who picked up the opening goal.
RCB turns page, prepares for another tough slate
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The past few iterations of Robert C. Byrd football have been known for their powerful running game led by workhorse back Jeremiah King. This year, the Flying Eagles might live up to their name a bit more on the offensive side of the ball.
Grafton returns from playoff appearance with new coach, new look
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A new era of Grafton football begins this fall as Mickey Foley takes over for Rich Bord as head coach. Foley, a former Bearcat himself who rose through the program’s coaching ranks before being chosen for the top job this offseason, will look to steer the team back to the Class AA playoffs, which it reached in 2021 only to lose 64-14 at North Marion in the first round.
Madden strikes late to earn tie for Bridgeport; RCB girls cruise on road; Notre Dame volleyball wins 1st; Urso low medalist for Irish; Tribe golfers take quad
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Will Madden’s free kick with 69 seconds left earned the Bridgeport Indians a 1-1 tie against the Morgantown Mohigans at Wayne Jamison Field on Thursday evening. “It was good. We battled back,” Bridgeport coach Keith Dumas said. “We didn’t play well in the...
Knights defeat RCB at Sunny Croft, place third at Green Hills
CLARKSBURG — The Preston High School golf team competed in two more matches over the past few days. On Tuesday, it traveled to the Sunny Croft Country Club in Clarksburg and topped Robert C. Byrd before heading up to Green Hills a day later in Fairmont where it placed third behind the North Marion Huskies and the University Hawks.
C-ing growth: Confident, consistent, competitive the buzzwords for Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — 2022 is the third season on paper for Morgantown coach Sean Biser, but, due to COVID-19, changing over to a new system and mindset is still an ongoing process. That was greatly aided by a more regular offseason.
Worried about lack of WVU QB starter announcement? Don't be
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- If you are among the many that are troubled by the lack of an announcement of West Virginia's starting quarterback for the first game of the 2022 season, don't be. And if you are among the many that believe that head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator...
West Virginia coal miner died in fall after supply car hit
VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the Aug. 17 accident at...
