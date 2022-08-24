Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
SOLD OUT: All ducks for 34th annual Duck Race bought
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those still looking to adopt a rubber duck for the 34th Annual Duck Race in Peoria are out of luck. Thursday, the Center for Prevention of Abuse (CPA) shared a Facebook post stating that all 30,000 rubber ducks were sold. Proceeds from the fundraiser help the Center for Prevention of Abuse provide free and confidential services to survivors of abuse in the Tri-County area.
Central Illinois Proud
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: A Mother’s Pain
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Since August 2021, Carmen Bolden Day has tried to solve a painful mystery based in trauma. “I don’t know what happened. I just want to know what happened to my child,” Bolden Day said. For the last 365 days, Carmen has been fighting...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Park District to add ‘Top Golf-like’ experience
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, State Rep. Jehan-Gordon Booth (D-Peoria) secured a $4 million capital investment to create a “Top Golf-like” experience at the Peoria Park District Golf Learning Center & Academy.. “Something like Top-Golf that experience, helps to get people in the door, expose them to...
Central Illinois Proud
Traffic Alert: War Memorial and Sheridan re-opened
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — War Memorial and Sheridan were closed early Thursday morning due to a crash. A car rolled over, hitting a tree by the side of the road. One person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. WMBD has a crew...
Central Illinois Proud
South Side Mission gets $250,000 donation for youth expansion program
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s South Side Mission is making strides in its effort to help develop the skill set of one of the city’s most at-risk populations. On Wednesday, the organization received a considerable donation from the Gilmore Foundation, which supports the development and improvement of Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties.
Central Illinois Proud
McLean County Museum of History set to reopen after COVID outbreak
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Museum of History will reopen Monday, Aug. 29 after a temporary shutdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The museum has been closed since Aug. 16 to allow time for staff to quarantine and for the building to be sanitized. While the museum...
Central Illinois Proud
Dunlap Days kicks off Thursday at North Park
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Dunlap’s signature end-of-summer carnival starts Thursday, featuring carnival rides, games, food, live music and a beer tent. Village Superintendent Dale Bishop said there is a giant Ferris wheel new this year too, thanks to the carnival’s growth. “Getting the community to come together...
Central Illinois Proud
Dog sworn in at Peoria County Courthouse
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time in the 10th Judicial circuit, a facility Dog was sworn in at the Peoria County Courthouse Wednesday. During a swearing-in ceremony, the two-year-old black lab Kiwi was sworn in as a facility dog for the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s office. In her new role, Kiwi will assist children who have been victims or witnesses of violent crimes as they navigate the criminal justice system.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria firefighters battle early morning house fire
Peoria firefighters battle early morning house fire
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois libraries receive $870K in grant dollars
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — More than $870,000 in grant money was awarded to 18 public libraries in Illinois on Tuesday. Secretary of State Jesse White awarded $870,800 to Illinois libraries as part of the FY2022 Live and Learn Grant program. The grant helps libraries statewide pay for essential capital improvements.
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Dunlap bridal boutique puts focus on body positivity
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) – Rachel O’Kane is making the process of saying yes to the dress more body positive. After working in corporate retail for 20 years, O’Kane decided to open Down the Aisle Bridal Shop in Dunlap, back in February. “I knew I wanted to do...
Central Illinois Proud
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: Finding Purpose Through Pain
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Another level of pain hits as one year later, Carmen is no closer to finding out what happened to the Illinois State University graduate student. “It’s the same set of eyes doing the same set of things so I’m going to get the same results.“
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police warn of phone-based scams

Central Illinois Proud
Auto shop ‘mostly destroyed’ in overnight fire
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An auto shop along IL Route 29 caught fire early Thursday morning. A police officer at the scene said Moore’s Motorworks is mostly destroyed, and no one has been hurt. This is a developing story. More details will be posted when new information becomes...
Central Illinois Proud
3 men taken to hospital after Tuesday shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a shooting took place Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of W. VIrginia Avenue regarding a 20-round shot spotter alert, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. When they arrived, officers were told three men with gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital using private vehicles.
Central Illinois Proud
16th annual American Legion Legacy Run passes through Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of bikers made a stop at the American Legion Department of Illinois Wednesday to bring awareness about veteran issues. The five-day, 1,200-mile American Legion Legacy Run, one of the largest organized motorcycle road groups, raises money for a college scholarship fund to benefit children of fallen and disabled post-9/11 veterans. This year’s run starts in Mobile, Alabama and ends in Milwaukee for their annual conference.
Central Illinois Proud
Interactive Dunlap museum brings guests back in time
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Interactive is not a word you typically hear about a museum, but at Wheels O’ Time Museum in Dunlap, that’s what makes it unique. The Wheels O’ Time Museum is comprised of six buildings and restored train cars with interactive activities. The museum showcases transportation, industry, farm home life and entertainment in the 19th and 20th centuries.
Central Illinois Proud
PPS Board of Education president calls teacher union’s talk of strike, ‘premature, irresponsible’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tension continues over contract negotiations between Peoria Public Schools and the Peoria Federation of Teachers. Tuesday, representatives with PPS and the teacher’s union met for negotiations with a federal mediator. After hours of discussions, that meeting ultimately ended without an agreement in place. “We...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal police looking to find two women in retail theft case
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police Department is looking for help in the identification of two women who allegedly stole more than $700 of merchandise from a department store earlier this month. In a post on their Facebook Page, NPD stated that two unnamed women entered Von Maur on...
Central Illinois Proud
Driver extricated from vehicle in Thursday morning rollover
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was extricated from their vehicle Thursday morning after a rollover accident on War Memorial Drive, Peoria Police and Fire report. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, firefighters and paramedics responded to a one-vehicle accident on eastbound War Memorial at Sheridan. A car had rolled over and hit a tree on the side of the road.
