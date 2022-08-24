ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wvua23.com

Leadership Tuscaloosa announces new class

Leadership Tuscaloosa has its class of 2022-23. The nine-month leadership development program, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, provides a foundation for future community leaders to be involved and thrive. Participants learn about leadership opportunities around Tuscaloosa County alongside networking and other events. This year’s chair is...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvua23.com

Eat more chicken in Northport: Chick-fil-A reopens

After 16 weeks of eating less chicken, Chick-fil-A in Northport has reopened its doors bigger and better than ever. The super popular Southern fast-food staple has two Tuscaloosa locations alongside the one near the intersection of McFarland Boulevard and Lurleen B. Wallace Boulevard in Northport. And Chick-fil-A fanatics are elated...
NORTHPORT, AL
wvua23.com

Area schools brace for upcoming milk shortage

TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa City Schools is bracing for a milk shortage that will affect more than 100 other school districts in Alabama. The shortage is because of the scheduled closing of Borden dairy plants in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Borden produces most of the 736,000 half-pint cartons of milk...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 24, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Dennis Jay Woods, 52, is last known to be living in the area of Hagler Coaling Road in Cottondale. Woods is wanted on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine. Marus Dajuan Jones, 28, is last...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvua23.com

Eutaw mom expands diaper bank into Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA – New moms go through a lot that’s overwhelming, and giving birth is only the beginning. Once baby comes, shopping lists include a whole lot more. One mother in Eutaw took her troubles and decided she’d ensure those who come after her have the support she was lacking.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Walker County getting nearly $5M for broadband expansion

More than 2,000 homes in rural Walker County are joining the high-speed internet train thanks to a grant from the state. Spectrum Southeast is getting $4.95 million to provide broadband access to 2,097 households, businesses and public institutions in Oakman and Nauvoo. The Walker County grant is among nine totaling...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wvua23.com

Tuscaloosa designated HUD Housing Counseling Agency

Need help buying a home or finding a home? Tuscaloosa has some new resources that may help. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently designated the city of Tuscaloosa as a HUD Housing Counseling Agency. A HUD Housing Counseling Agency provides resources to homebuyers, homeowners, low- to moderate-income...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

A century after last fire, Hale County church goes up in flames

A church in the Hale County community of Gallion lies in ashes for the second time since it first broke ground in 1855. On Friday, Bethlehem Baptist Church was reduced to little more than piles of burned-out rubble. One of the few things left intact was the church’s bell.
HALE COUNTY, AL
wvua23.com

Council member who voted down medical marijuana explains decision

Like many issues, medical marijuana has its fans and dissenters. It’s no different in Tuscaloosa, and on Tuesday City Council members voted 5-1 in favor of allowing dispensaries once the state OKs distribution. Tuesday’s vote required unanimous consent for the proposal to pass. The proposal is going to council...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

After years of mourning son, mom moves to make a difference

A Northport mother who lost her son to gun violence several years ago doesn’t want other families traveling in her shoes. So she’s doing something about it. On Thursday, Lolita Richey hosted an informational meeting to set out the foundation for future anti gun-violence rallies and events. “When...
NORTHPORT, AL
wvua23.com

After keys go missing, woman’s car stolen in broad daylight

Car thefts might be down 20% from last year in Tuscaloosa, but it’s still happening. Even in broad daylight. Leaving keys in the car isn’t uncommon. People run inside to pick up a to-go order, pump gas or leave them so they run back inside for a forgotten item all the time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Eutaw seeking takeover of Boligee water system

It’s no secret that Greene County has been battling issues with water service. In fact, the city of Eutaw has requested a takeover of Boligee’s system. As of Wednesday, Boligee has not responded. On Tuesday, the Eutaw City Council unanimously approved water consolidation and assessment so it could...
BOLIGEE, AL

