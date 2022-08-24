Read full article on original website
Charlie Crist makes it official, announces Karla Hernandez as running mate
ORLANDO, Fla. – Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida’s next gubernatorial election. “It’s time to send a teacher of the year to Tallahassee. Karla’s story is a Florida...
‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
‘That’s what made me think that I was eligible:’ 2 accused of voter fraud in Florida say they were allowed to register
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people accused of voting illegally in the 2020 election told News 6 they believed they were eligible to vote. They were both mentioned by Gov. Ron DeSantis during his announcement of 20 felons who were arrested on suspicion of illegally voting in the 2020 election.
DeSantis suspends 4 Broward school board members named in grand jury report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended four Broward school board members after a grand jury report accused them of “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence” and recommended their removal from office, according to News 6 partner WPLG-TV. In a statement, the governor’s office said Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson were being suspended “due to their incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority.”
Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
Who are the Three Percenters? What we know about militia linked to 5 Florida men charged in Capitol riot
ORLANDO, Fla. – Federal investigators claim five men arrested for their involvement in the riot on Capitol Hill were members of a militia group that held beliefs aligned with Three Percenters. “The name Three Percenters comes from a myth that only 3% of colonists rose up against the British,...
Homeowners insurance company exits Florida market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. will exit Florida’s troubled homeowners’ insurance market, forcing customers to find new coverage as their policies come up for renewal, the insurer’s parent company announced Thursday. The St. Petersburg-based United Insurance Holdings Corp. said it has filed...
Gov. DeSantis announces SunPass toll rebate program for Florida commuters
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced a six-month SunPass toll rebate program during a news conference at Florida’s Turnpike headquarters in Orlando. The project, dubbed the “SunPass Savings Program,” will credit drivers a portion of the cost for a certain amount of tolls per...
Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman coming to Florida for Artemis launch
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA will try to launch its moon rocket for the first time Monday morning, and Vice President Kamala Harris will be there for the launch. Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff plan to be at Kennedy Space Center for the launch of the new Space Launch Systems rocket as part of the Artemis I mission.
Flight from Orlando to Utah ends with person in hospital, Delta spokesman says
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Delta plane flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City Friday afternoon resulted in reports of three people being injured after the plane experienced turbulence, a Delta spokesman told News 6. Delta flight 394 experienced moderate turbulence midflight likely in the Arkansas area, according to the...
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
FILE - Workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach with a platform in the background in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Oct. 11, 2021. A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries have agreed to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Hurricane center continues to keep tabs on 2 systems in tropics
ORLANDO, Fla. – Are the tropics starting to wake up? Maybe. The National Hurricane Center on Friday is watching two systems, with the peak of hurricane season two weeks away. [TRENDING: Homeowners insurance company exits Florida market | Win gift cards to Orlando’s Magical Dining Month | Gov. DeSantis...
Storm chances stay high through the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – The past week has seen a return to the typical summer pattern in Central Florida. Daily afternoon storms have ignited along the east and west coast sea breeze and have erupted and lingered through the night. A few storms will develop around lunch and increase in coverage through the afternoon.
California expected to ban sale of new gasoline cars by 2035
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs be...
More sea breeze storms in Central Florida forecast. Here’s what to expect
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a high coverage of storms Thursday afternoon across Central Florida as the east and west coast sea breezes battle it out. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s in the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. And...
Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding
Medical student Emily Davis, left, speaks with her landlord Suzannah Thames on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, as workers move furniture, appliances and other belongings out of a home Davis and her husband are renting in a flood-prone area of Jackson, Miss. After heavy rainfall, the Pearl River near Jackson is expected to flood some homes and businesses by Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Emily Wagster Pettus)
Safety improvements coming to Mills Avenue intersection, FDOT says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation held a public information meeting Wednesday evening regarding upgrades to an intersection in the Mills 50 District. FDOT said that in 2018, an oversized vehicle caused damage at the intersections of Mills Avenue and Mount Vernon Street. The state hopes...
A hole-in-one trip: Reasons why the Upper Peninsula is the mecca of golf in Michigan
Psssst, attention all hardcore golfers, come a little closer. I’ve got a little secret to share with you. It’s actually one I don’t want to share, because well, I prefer to have keep this secret so I can enjoy it all to myself. But since we’re all...
