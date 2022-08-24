ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Charlie Crist makes it official, announces Karla Hernandez as running mate

ORLANDO, Fla. – Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida’s next gubernatorial election. “It’s time to send a teacher of the year to Tallahassee. Karla’s story is a Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
DeSantis suspends 4 Broward school board members named in grand jury report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended four Broward school board members after a grand jury report accused them of “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence” and recommended their removal from office, according to News 6 partner WPLG-TV. In a statement, the governor’s office said Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson were being suspended “due to their incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
FLORIDA STATE
Homeowners insurance company exits Florida market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. will exit Florida’s troubled homeowners’ insurance market, forcing customers to find new coverage as their policies come up for renewal, the insurer’s parent company announced Thursday. The St. Petersburg-based United Insurance Holdings Corp. said it has filed...
FLORIDA STATE
Gov. DeSantis announces SunPass toll rebate program for Florida commuters

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced a six-month SunPass toll rebate program during a news conference at Florida’s Turnpike headquarters in Orlando. The project, dubbed the “SunPass Savings Program,” will credit drivers a portion of the cost for a certain amount of tolls per...
FLORIDA STATE
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill

FILE - Workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach with a platform in the background in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Oct. 11, 2021. A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries have agreed to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hurricane center continues to keep tabs on 2 systems in tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. – Are the tropics starting to wake up? Maybe. The National Hurricane Center on Friday is watching two systems, with the peak of hurricane season two weeks away. [TRENDING: Homeowners insurance company exits Florida market | Win gift cards to Orlando’s Magical Dining Month | Gov. DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
Storm chances stay high through the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – The past week has seen a return to the typical summer pattern in Central Florida. Daily afternoon storms have ignited along the east and west coast sea breeze and have erupted and lingered through the night. A few storms will develop around lunch and increase in coverage through the afternoon.
FLORIDA STATE
California expected to ban sale of new gasoline cars by 2035

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding

Medical student Emily Davis, left, speaks with her landlord Suzannah Thames on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, as workers move furniture, appliances and other belongings out of a home Davis and her husband are renting in a flood-prone area of Jackson, Miss. After heavy rainfall, the Pearl River near Jackson is expected to flood some homes and businesses by Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Emily Wagster Pettus)
JACKSON, MS
Safety improvements coming to Mills Avenue intersection, FDOT says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation held a public information meeting Wednesday evening regarding upgrades to an intersection in the Mills 50 District. FDOT said that in 2018, an oversized vehicle caused damage at the intersections of Mills Avenue and Mount Vernon Street. The state hopes...
ORLANDO, FL

