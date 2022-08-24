Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Man indicted for June kidnapping, carjacking in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of multiple charges, including carjacking and kidnapping, was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday. Treston Isiah Bickham, 30, of Fluker was indicted on charges of kidnapping, carjacking, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr.
theadvocate.com
In fight over body camera footage of strip-searched teen, Baton Rouge settles for $86,000
An attorney will receive an $86,000 settlement from East Baton Rouge Parish a little over a year after the Baton Rouge Police Department sought to have him held in contempt for releasing body camera footage showing his juvenile client being strip-searched — a move that a federal judge called an astounding display of hypocrisy.
Man accused of raping child
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man accused of raping a child is now behind bars. BRPD said Felix Brown, 57, of Baton Rouge, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape and one count of sexual battery. Jail records show he was booked...
Court delays hearing for mom of Nevaeh Allen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A motion hearing for Lanaya Cardwell has been delayed to Tuesday, Nov. 29, court records show. The hearing was initially scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25. According to officials, Cardwell and her boyfriend Phillip Gardner are accused of allegedly killing her 2-year-old daughter Nevaeh Allen. Cardwell...
Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers
Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department announced on August 25, 2022, that Detectives arrested Dominick Moore, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Moore is suspected of being involved in the August 10,...
Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The […]
WAFB.com
Baton Rouge woman suing after allegedly being denied abortion
Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case. UPDATE: A suspect was arrested in the case on August 25, 2022. For more information read: Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers. Original:. Baton Rouge,...
St. Mary Parish corrections deputy charged with simple battery, malfeasance in office
A St. Mary Parish corrections deputy has been dismissed and criminally charged
wbrz.com
LSU investigating another attempted kidnapping on campus; food delivery driver suspected in overnight attack
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a person who was nearly kidnapped by a food delivery driver sometime Thursday night, the latest in a rash of crimes marring the school's first week of classes. LSU released a statement Friday morning saying the crime happened outside Acadian Hall. The...
Denham Springs police officer suspected of inappropriate relationship with juvenile
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Denham Springs police officer accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to officials. Chief Rodney Walker said the allegations were made against Officer Joseph Reid Copeland earlier in the week, which resulted in the...
WAFB.com
Baker bus drivers allegedly boycott over paychecks being short
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives arrest Geismar man on indecent behavior with juvenile charge
Ascension Parish detectives arrested a Geismar man following an investigation into alleged lewd acts involving a 15-year-old juvenile. According to a news release, 26-year-old David Williams was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Detectives reported interviewing a 15-year-old male Aug. 22 who advised...
brproud.com
Man arrested for multiple financial crimes; APSO searching for accomplice
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 46-year-old man and are attempting to arrest a 42-year-old woman for their connection to financial crimes. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Oct. 5, 2021, which deputies were informed...
Grieving mother faces double loss when burying her son
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge mother is now facing the impossible task of burying her son. Ester Banks said she was targeted by a fake company that swindled her out of the money she needed to pay for the funeral. She is urging other families to be careful when seeking help to bury their loved ones.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Delon Scott, 34, of Hahnville, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty. Scott was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking and possession of firearms charges.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after juvenile shot at apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on Friday morning. Officers arrived at the Cooper Ridge Apartments and found a shooting victim. A “female juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department....
Geismar man accused of soliciting, behaving indecently with teen
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish man has been arrested after he allegedly exchanged inappropriate messages with an underage teenager. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, David Williams, 26, of Geismar, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 25, following an investigation into lewd acts involving a juvenile.
BRPD investigating shooting on N. 19th Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on N. 19th Street, off of Spanish Town Road, that happened Thursday, Aug. 25. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time. This is a developing story. Please...
brproud.com
Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
