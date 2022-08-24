ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, LA

brproud.com

Man indicted for June kidnapping, carjacking in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of multiple charges, including carjacking and kidnapping, was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday. Treston Isiah Bickham, 30, of Fluker was indicted on charges of kidnapping, carjacking, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man accused of raping child

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man accused of raping a child is now behind bars. BRPD said Felix Brown, 57, of Baton Rouge, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape and one count of sexual battery. Jail records show he was booked...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Court delays hearing for mom of Nevaeh Allen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A motion hearing for Lanaya Cardwell has been delayed to Tuesday, Nov. 29, court records show. The hearing was initially scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25. According to officials, Cardwell and her boyfriend Phillip Gardner are accused of allegedly killing her 2-year-old daughter Nevaeh Allen. Cardwell...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Baton Rouge woman suing after allegedly being denied abortion

Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case. UPDATE: A suspect was arrested in the case on August 25, 2022. For more information read: Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers. Original:. Baton Rouge,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Baker bus drivers allegedly boycott over paychecks being short

BAKER, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish detectives arrest Geismar man on indecent behavior with juvenile charge

Ascension Parish detectives arrested a Geismar man following an investigation into alleged lewd acts involving a 15-year-old juvenile. According to a news release, 26-year-old David Williams was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Detectives reported interviewing a 15-year-old male Aug. 22 who advised...
GEISMAR, LA
WAFB

Grieving mother faces double loss when burying her son

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge mother is now facing the impossible task of burying her son. Ester Banks said she was targeted by a fake company that swindled her out of the money she needed to pay for the funeral. She is urging other families to be careful when seeking help to bury their loved ones.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Delon Scott, 34, of Hahnville, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty. Scott was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking and possession of firearms charges.
HAHNVILLE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after juvenile shot at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on Friday morning. Officers arrived at the Cooper Ridge Apartments and found a shooting victim. A “female juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Geismar man accused of soliciting, behaving indecently with teen

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish man has been arrested after he allegedly exchanged inappropriate messages with an underage teenager. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, David Williams, 26, of Geismar, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 25, following an investigation into lewd acts involving a juvenile.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting on N. 19th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on N. 19th Street, off of Spanish Town Road, that happened Thursday, Aug. 25. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time. This is a developing story. Please...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

