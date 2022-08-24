ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MI

Football Fever 2.0: Week 1 scores and highlights, Part 2

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — News Channel 3 Football Fever enters its second half of the first week of 2022. Home teams are on the left. The winners are in bold. Byron Center 34 Battle Creek Central 27 (OT) Concord 26 Climax-Scotts 28. Mendon 28 Martin 30. Gull Lake 0. Marshall...
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in 2022 season openers

KALAMAZOO, MI – The glow of stadium lights returned to high school football fields around Kalamazoo on Thursday, when teams took the field to kick off the 2022 season. Fans that filled the bleachers were treated to some thrilling games, including a rivalry showdown in Otsego, a nailbiter at Portage Central and a shootout at Mattawan.
Portage Northern football offense puts on a show in Week 1 win over Vicksburg

PORTAGE, MI – Call him biased, but Portage Northern Cane Mack thought his team was being a bit overlooked heading into the 2022 high school football season. On Thursday, he made sure people would be paying attention to the Huskies by leading to them to a 41-27 win over Vicksburg in the teams’ season-opening matchup.
Game Day Kalamazoo: See Week 1 prep football schedule, team previews

KALAMAZOO, MI – The wait is finally over. After grueling summer conditioning sessions and sweat-soaked two-a-days, the payoff has arrived for Michigan’s high school football players, who kick off the 2022 season tonight. It’s shaping up to be a warm and humid Thursday night around Kalamazoo with a...
A Letter From Growlers Owner Brian Colopy

Coming off of two seasons entrenched in COVID-19, the 2022 season was beyond crucial for us. We needed to make it one to remember. And looking back, it certainly was that. If you missed it, I could ramble off a series of stats, but the ones that matter the most are here:
BUSINESS BEAT: Titus Joins Southern Michigan Bank & Trust

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Southern Michigan Bank & Trust First Vice President/Head of Retail/Chief Deposit Officer Derek Naylor has announced the appointment of Brandy Titus to the position of Vice President/Retail Mortgage Sales Manager for their Hillsdale, Jackson, and Calhoun markets. Naylor says Titus brings over 15 years of...
I-94 bridge to be demolished

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major road between Kalamazoo and Portage closed Friday at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to remain closed until Monday morning. Road crews are expected to demolish the westbound I-94 bridge at Portage Road starting Saturday at 6 a.m. Portage Road will be closed between Milham...
Wegner named new Quincy High School Principal, starts on Monday

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – Quincy Community Schools announced Friday night that Karen Wegner from Sturgis has been selected to be the next Principal of Quincy High School. She plans on starting her new role this Monday, August 29, 2022. Wegner has taught special education at the high school level...
'Seclusion Room' at Allegan Middle School

Chelsea Zoll took pictures of a small room in the back of a classroom labeled the "Calming Lab" at L. E. White Middle School when she toured the school with her sons before the start of the year. It was something she said she had permission to do from staff inside the building at the time.
Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash on South Bend’s south side involving an SUV and a motorcycle. The crash happened just after 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of S. Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. Investigators say an SUV was headed north on Michigan Street and turned left onto Ewing Avenue and collided with the motorcycle at the intersection.
The Tangy Crab (Kalamazoo)

Continuing my week of eating out alone while my family was gone, I was really in the mood for wings. We had a gift card from Buffalo Wild Wings but every time I’ve tried to order online, I get to the cart and it tells me wings are “unavailable.” I thought about just going and sitting at the bar but I wanted to get home. The Kalamazoo Growlers were playing for the Northwoods League championship that night on ESPN+ and I wanted to watch some of it.
Governor Whitmer has announced the completion of the Van Buren County Road Project as the state continues to repair roads and bridges at a record pace

Governor Whitmer has announced the completion of the Van Buren County Road Project as the state continues to repair roads and bridges at a record pace. In 2022, Governor Whitmer makes the largest infrastructure investment in Michigan history. Lansing, Michigan – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of...
