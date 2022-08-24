Read full article on original website
West Catholic earns week 1 victory over Edwardsburg
West Catholic football took on Edwardsburg Friday at Hope College for the Falcons and Eddies' first game of the season.
WWMT
Football Fever 2.0: Week 1 scores and highlights, Part 2
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — News Channel 3 Football Fever enters its second half of the first week of 2022. Home teams are on the left. The winners are in bold. Byron Center 34 Battle Creek Central 27 (OT) Concord 26 Climax-Scotts 28. Mendon 28 Martin 30. Gull Lake 0. Marshall...
MLive.com
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in 2022 season openers
KALAMAZOO, MI – The glow of stadium lights returned to high school football fields around Kalamazoo on Thursday, when teams took the field to kick off the 2022 season. Fans that filled the bleachers were treated to some thrilling games, including a rivalry showdown in Otsego, a nailbiter at Portage Central and a shootout at Mattawan.
MLive.com
Portage Northern football offense puts on a show in Week 1 win over Vicksburg
PORTAGE, MI – Call him biased, but Portage Northern Cane Mack thought his team was being a bit overlooked heading into the 2022 high school football season. On Thursday, he made sure people would be paying attention to the Huskies by leading to them to a 41-27 win over Vicksburg in the teams’ season-opening matchup.
MLive.com
Game Day Kalamazoo: See Week 1 prep football schedule, team previews
KALAMAZOO, MI – The wait is finally over. After grueling summer conditioning sessions and sweat-soaked two-a-days, the payoff has arrived for Michigan’s high school football players, who kick off the 2022 season tonight. It’s shaping up to be a warm and humid Thursday night around Kalamazoo with a...
MLive.com
Big-play offenses shine in Kalamazoo-area high school football season openers
KALAMAZOO, MI – Sometimes it takes a game or two for high school football offenses to start functioning at a high level, but that wasn’t the case around Kalamazoo on the first day of the 2022 season. Portage Northern, Schoolcraft, Delton Kellogg and Allegan all put up at...
northwoodsleague.com
A Letter From Growlers Owner Brian Colopy
Coming off of two seasons entrenched in COVID-19, the 2022 season was beyond crucial for us. We needed to make it one to remember. And looking back, it certainly was that. If you missed it, I could ramble off a series of stats, but the ones that matter the most are here:
MLive.com
Principal-turned-athletic director Rodney Woods brings ‘We’ mentality to John Glenn
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, MI – Rodney Woods has some cleaning up to do in his new office. But he already owns the first piece of décor.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Titus Joins Southern Michigan Bank & Trust
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Southern Michigan Bank & Trust First Vice President/Head of Retail/Chief Deposit Officer Derek Naylor has announced the appointment of Brandy Titus to the position of Vice President/Retail Mortgage Sales Manager for their Hillsdale, Jackson, and Calhoun markets. Naylor says Titus brings over 15 years of...
30 Acre Drive-Thru Sunflower Tour Pops Up in Centreville, MI
While some people are dreading the end of Summer, there's still time to admire the gorgeous sunflowers that grow in the SW Michigan area before the season ends. In Vicksburg, a little farm by the name of JTK Farms LLC. just announced a drive-thru tour of their sunflower field that is open to the public.
WWMTCw
Former WMU hockey captain pleads guilty, Bronson Hospital on lockdown & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of Sept. 21-27. 1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash. One man is dead after crashing his car into a tree on Saturday evening. The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 58000 Block of 55th...
WWMTCw
I-94 bridge to be demolished
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major road between Kalamazoo and Portage closed Friday at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to remain closed until Monday morning. Road crews are expected to demolish the westbound I-94 bridge at Portage Road starting Saturday at 6 a.m. Portage Road will be closed between Milham...
wtvbam.com
Wegner named new Quincy High School Principal, starts on Monday
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – Quincy Community Schools announced Friday night that Karen Wegner from Sturgis has been selected to be the next Principal of Quincy High School. She plans on starting her new role this Monday, August 29, 2022. Wegner has taught special education at the high school level...
WZZM 13
'Seclusion Room' at Allegan Middle School
Chelsea Zoll took pictures of a small room in the back of a classroom labeled the "Calming Lab" at L. E. White Middle School when she toured the school with her sons before the start of the year. It was something she said she had permission to do from staff inside the building at the time.
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
WNDU
Crews preparing to pave Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Construction began Friday on Red Arrow Highway from Watervliet city limits to County Line Road. Crews are preparing ahead of time to pave the road on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Lane closures will be in place, and delays are expected.
WNDU
Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash on South Bend’s south side involving an SUV and a motorcycle. The crash happened just after 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of S. Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. Investigators say an SUV was headed north on Michigan Street and turned left onto Ewing Avenue and collided with the motorcycle at the intersection.
swmichigandining.com
The Tangy Crab (Kalamazoo)
Continuing my week of eating out alone while my family was gone, I was really in the mood for wings. We had a gift card from Buffalo Wild Wings but every time I’ve tried to order online, I get to the cart and it tells me wings are “unavailable.” I thought about just going and sitting at the bar but I wanted to get home. The Kalamazoo Growlers were playing for the Northwoods League championship that night on ESPN+ and I wanted to watch some of it.
tornadopix.com
Governor Whitmer has announced the completion of the Van Buren County Road Project as the state continues to repair roads and bridges at a record pace
Governor Whitmer has announced the completion of the Van Buren County Road Project as the state continues to repair roads and bridges at a record pace. In 2022, Governor Whitmer makes the largest infrastructure investment in Michigan history. Lansing, Michigan – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of...
'Free dental day' events planned for West Michigan offices in September
WAYLAND, Mich — Two West Michigan Dentist Offices are hosting free dental day events in September. These completely free events offer one free extraction, cleaning or filling per patient. The events last several hours, but patients are encouraged to arrive early because of high demand for the dental services provided.
