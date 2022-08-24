West Marion slips past FC JV, 12-6

Franklin County and West Marion junior varsity football teams took a pair of 12-play untimed drives after the varsity contest on Friday, Aug. 19 with the two programs combining for three total touchdowns — one for the Bulldogs and two for the Trojans. West Marion went first offensively and scored a 30-yard rushing touchdown and a 30-yard passing touchdown on the second and third plays of their drive. The Trojans had a fumble, three incomplete passes and gained six yards on the ground. FC defenders including Tyson Windom had two tackles while Ja Norman, Dalton Middleton and Jamal Flowers all had stops for the Bulldogs against West Marion. Despite a fumble on its first snap, Franklin’s offense worked mostly on its running game to start with as quarterback Detrick Starks and back Broderick Shannon took turns running the football and combined for one yard. The Bulldogs went to their passing game with Starks hitting Jaquez Anderson on a 24-yard strike to put the ball inside the Trojans’ 5-yard line. From there, Windom and Starks went back to the ground game and were held in check by the West Marion defense. On the 11th play of the series, Starks connected through the air with Middleton for Franklin County’s lone score. The Bulldogs fumbled twice, had seven carries for no total yards, but was 2-2-0 in terms of passing for 27 yards.