'Bibles and Bows' ministry set to return Aug. 30 at Bude First Baptist Church

 4 days ago

Franklin County’s “Bibles and Bows” outreach ministry has announced plans for a return of the weekly worship and fellowship experience. The gatherings will be held starting at 6 p.m., on Tuesdays beginning Aug. 30 at the First Baptist Church of Bude on Bude Baptist Road off U.S. Highway 84. “The program started a couple of years ago as an outreach to hunters and bow shooters of all ages giving them a place to fellowship in studying God’s Word and to practice with their bows,” Brother Tyson Windom, an organizer of the effort, said of the sessions. “This gave us the opportunity to not only have a great time shooting, but to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ, which is of the greatest importance to us.” The event will feature weekly bow competitions in compound, genesis and cross categories with awards to be presented on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the annual sports dinner planned at nearby Hopewell Baptist Church in Bude. For additional details about the planned “Bibles and Bows” gatherings, call Windom at 601-384-6118.

