Franklin County, MS

Registration for fair displays set Tuesday, Aug. 30 in exhibit hall

By Staff Report
The Franklin Advocate
 3 days ago

Those planning to submit exhibits for display at the Franklin County Fair are invited to register and drop-off those items between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30. The fair’s exhibit hall opens on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 6 and 9 p.m. Exhibitors can pick-up their displays after 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2 or between 3 and 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3. Mississippi Delta Shows will present midway attractions for the fair and will feature adult and children rides along with a wide variety of games and festival foods. In addition, the Franklin County 4-H food booth will be open each evening. “Armband Night,” in which patrons can get on all rides for a $20 fee, will be held between 6 and 10 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1. General admission to the fair is $5 per vehicle.

State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
County
Franklin County, MS
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Mississippi Delta
NATCHEZ, MS
VIDALIA, LA
News Break
Politics
JACKSON, MS
Meadville, MS
