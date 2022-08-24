ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccomb, MS

FCMS volleyball blows past McComb

By Sean Dunlap
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin County Middle School volleyball team claimed a straight-sets road win over McComb — 25-17 and 25-11 — on Thursday, Aug. 18. In the first set, FC’s Savannah Emfinger paced the Lady Dawgs with a game-high eight service points while teammate Kaleigh King added five and Kaytlyn Carter recorded three. The second set saw more of the same with Emfinger accounting for her team’s first nine points in a row. Kyviouna Burnett was credited with the Lady Dawgs’ final five points while King scored four and Kaylee Weadock tacked on two. The FCMS squad, now 4-0 on the season, will next face McComb again — this time in Meadville — on Monday, Aug. 29. The team will face Brookhaven at home beginning at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 before traveling to face Saint Andrews for a contest set for 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8.

