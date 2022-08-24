Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Uvalde parents urge Gov. Abbott to up the age to purchase an AR-15 to 21 at Austin rally
AUSTIN, Texas — Families of the 21 children who lost their lives in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, survivors from Santa Fe, Texas, youth activists, and March For Our Lives rallied on Saturday at the state capitol in Austin demanding action on gun safety. They say Governor...
CBS Austin
TX will plug 800 abandoned oil and gas wells, funded by $25M federal infrastructure grant
AUSTIN, Texas — This story has been edited for length - Texas will plug 800 abandoned oil and gas wells, funded by $25 million federal infrastructure grant. Texas will begin plugging about 800 abandoned oil and gas wells this fall, the state’s oil and gas agency said, after receiving an initial $25 million grant from a program included in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan.
CBS Austin
Mayor Adler looks back on eight years of leadership during final State of The City Address
AUSTIN, Texas — Beginning with thanking his loving wife Diane, staff, and supporters, Mayor Steve Adler gave his last State of The City Address Thursday evening. Speaking to a packed out city hall Adler told attendees it’s hard to celebrate success while people are struggling but expressed his speech was about highlighting where the city stands and what has been achieved.
CBS Austin
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
AUSTIN, Texas — Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison in Texas after the state’s trigger law, which has only narrow exceptions to save the life of a pregnant patient, went into effect Thursday. The law was “triggered” when the U.S....
CBS Austin
Travis County homicides up 120% outside of Austin City Limits
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police continue searching for a suspect in Thursday's murder outside of Barton Springs Pool. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Camnik Campbell. Campbell's shooting death is the city's 52nd homicide of 2022—the same number of deaths Austin had at this time last year.
CBS Austin
Cleanup starts on flood damage from Austin's record-setting rain
AUSTIN, Texas — Monday's rainstorms left a lot of messes around Austin. The heavy downpours forced Shoal Creek to overflow and leave a long trail of litter and debris from Lady Bird Lake to 35th Street. On Friday, cleanup started with Shoal Creek Conservancy staff and volunteers working to undo the damage from the record-setting rain.
CBS Austin
Local woman helps families displaced in Austin apartment fire
AUSTIN, Texas — One woman is trying to help her neighbors who lost everything in a North West Austin apartment fire get back on their feet. CBS Austin covered the fire on August 15. Austin Fire reported the flames started on the 2nd floor of a balcony and quickly...
CBS Austin
AFD responds to two commercial buildings on fire in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire responded to a fire that broke out in North Austin overnight. Firefighters responded around 12 a.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of West Anderson Lane after reports of a structure on fire. According to the photos by AFD, it appears the fire damaged the...
CBS Austin
Fertility doctors unite, speak out against abortion bans
AUSTIN, Texas — More doctors are raising awareness about the impacts abortion-banning trigger laws, like the one that took effect in Texas on Thursday, can have on their patients. Nationwide, a group of fertility specialists is banding together to educate others and take action. Doctors for Fertility is a...
CBS Austin
Federal judge says Texas can't ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
A federal court in Fort Worth on Thursday struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns. Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two plaintiffs, who fall within that age range, and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. filed a lawsuit against the state to challenge the statute.
CBS Austin
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Oregon, prompting federal authorities to issue warning
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After finding "rainbow fentanyl" during two recent busts in the Portland area, federal authorities are warning Oregonians to keep an eye out for the brightly-colored and highly-toxic synthetic opioid that resembles sidewalk chalk. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon joined the Drug...
CBS Austin
Austin's Bat Fest 2022 returns to Congress Ave Bridge after 2-year pandemic hiatus
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Bat Fest 2022 returns this weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus. On Saturday, August 27, more than 50 arts & crafts vendors, food and drinks, and live musical performances will take over the Congress Avenue Bridge throughout the evening. There will also be fun children's activities, an adult and children's bat costume contest for a chance to win $100, and other bat-related activities.
CBS Austin
Austin Police investigating homicide at Zilker Park near Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a second homicide in a tourist hotspot in two days Thursday morning. Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs said a call came in at 7:15 a.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle with bullet holes in the windows located in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road at Zilker Park.
CBS Austin
1 dead, 2 injured after auto-pedestrian crash on I-35 SB upper deck in Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died and two others are injured following a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the upper deck of Interstate 35 near downtown Austin overnight. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics responded to an auto-pedestrian collision at 2100 N I-35 Upper Deck...
CBS Austin
Austin Police investigating homicide in North Austin that occurred earlier this month
The Austin Police Department is investigating its 51st homicide of this year. On Tuesday, August 9, at approximately 8 a.m. the Austin Police Department officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at the Citgo located at 1600 block Ohlen Road. When APD arrived at the scene, officers found two...
CBS Austin
Some school districts switch to 4-day week amid nationwide teacher shortage
WASHINGTON (TND) — The teacher shortage has resulted in some historic changes in the classroom. Some districts across the nation are now moving to a four-day school week, while others are dropping requirements for teachers. There are now 25 states that have at least one district using a four-day week school schedule.
CBS Austin
One person seriously injured in crash off E. Riverside Drive/Parker Lane in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS medics and Austin Fire crews responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection between Parker Lane and East Riverside Drive at 1:05 a.m. One...
CBS Austin
Woman in critical condition after shooting at Georgetown home; husband arrested
A woman is in critical condition at a Williamson County hospital and her husband is in jail after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a home in Georgetown. It happened at around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive, in a neighborhood just off FM 1460.
CBS Austin
APD investigates 52nd homicide of the year, 2nd in 2 days at popular tourist spots
Austin police are investigating a second homicide in as many days, once again in a popular tourist spot. Employees found the body this morning at Barton Springs Pool near a car. The man has been identified as 27-year-old Camnik Eugene Campbell. During the on-scene investigation, it was determined Campbell was shot.
CBS Austin
Austin man convicted of 9 counts of forgery of currency, sentenced to 18 years in prison
BURNET, Texas — A Burney County jury convicted an Austin man of nine counts of forgery of currency last week. In a press release, District Attorney Wiley B. McAfee said the jury deliberated for 20 minutes before returning guilty verdicts on Tuesday, August 16, and convicting Gerardo Barlow, 34, on all 9 counts. He also has a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance.
