Texas State

CBS Austin

TX will plug 800 abandoned oil and gas wells, funded by $25M federal infrastructure grant

AUSTIN, Texas — This story has been edited for length - Texas will plug 800 abandoned oil and gas wells, funded by $25 million federal infrastructure grant. Texas will begin plugging about 800 abandoned oil and gas wells this fall, the state’s oil and gas agency said, after receiving an initial $25 million grant from a program included in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan.
CBS Austin

Mayor Adler looks back on eight years of leadership during final State of The City Address

AUSTIN, Texas — Beginning with thanking his loving wife Diane, staff, and supporters, Mayor Steve Adler gave his last State of The City Address Thursday evening. Speaking to a packed out city hall Adler told attendees it’s hard to celebrate success while people are struggling but expressed his speech was about highlighting where the city stands and what has been achieved.
CBS Austin

Travis County homicides up 120% outside of Austin City Limits

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police continue searching for a suspect in Thursday's murder outside of Barton Springs Pool. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Camnik Campbell. Campbell's shooting death is the city's 52nd homicide of 2022—the same number of deaths Austin had at this time last year.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Cleanup starts on flood damage from Austin's record-setting rain

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday's rainstorms left a lot of messes around Austin. The heavy downpours forced Shoal Creek to overflow and leave a long trail of litter and debris from Lady Bird Lake to 35th Street. On Friday, cleanup started with Shoal Creek Conservancy staff and volunteers working to undo the damage from the record-setting rain.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Local woman helps families displaced in Austin apartment fire

AUSTIN, Texas — One woman is trying to help her neighbors who lost everything in a North West Austin apartment fire get back on their feet. CBS Austin covered the fire on August 15. Austin Fire reported the flames started on the 2nd floor of a balcony and quickly...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Fertility doctors unite, speak out against abortion bans

AUSTIN, Texas — More doctors are raising awareness about the impacts abortion-banning trigger laws, like the one that took effect in Texas on Thursday, can have on their patients. Nationwide, a group of fertility specialists is banding together to educate others and take action. Doctors for Fertility is a...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Federal judge says Texas can't ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns

A federal court in Fort Worth on Thursday struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns. Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two plaintiffs, who fall within that age range, and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. filed a lawsuit against the state to challenge the statute.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Austin's Bat Fest 2022 returns to Congress Ave Bridge after 2-year pandemic hiatus

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Bat Fest 2022 returns this weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus. On Saturday, August 27, more than 50 arts & crafts vendors, food and drinks, and live musical performances will take over the Congress Avenue Bridge throughout the evening. There will also be fun children's activities, an adult and children's bat costume contest for a chance to win $100, and other bat-related activities.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police investigating homicide at Zilker Park near Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a second homicide in a tourist hotspot in two days Thursday morning. Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs said a call came in at 7:15 a.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle with bullet holes in the windows located in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road at Zilker Park.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Some school districts switch to 4-day week amid nationwide teacher shortage

WASHINGTON (TND) — The teacher shortage has resulted in some historic changes in the classroom. Some districts across the nation are now moving to a four-day school week, while others are dropping requirements for teachers. There are now 25 states that have at least one district using a four-day week school schedule.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Austin

Austin man convicted of 9 counts of forgery of currency, sentenced to 18 years in prison

BURNET, Texas — A Burney County jury convicted an Austin man of nine counts of forgery of currency last week. In a press release, District Attorney Wiley B. McAfee said the jury deliberated for 20 minutes before returning guilty verdicts on Tuesday, August 16, and convicting Gerardo Barlow, 34, on all 9 counts. He also has a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance.
AUSTIN, TX

