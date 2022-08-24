Read full article on original website
Related
delawarepublic.org
As school year begins, free and reduced-price meal policy is no longer for all students
Delaware schools return to the pre-pandemic free and reduced-price meal policy for the upcoming school year. The past two years special provision waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture allowed schools to feed all students breakfast and lunch free of charge. Now, parents once again must submit individual applications for...
delawarepublic.org
One site is removed while a second site is partially removed from most contaminated site list
The EPA removes one site and part of another in Delaware from its list of the nation’s most contaminated sites. The Chem-Solv site in Cheswold was dropped from the Superfund National Priorities List along with a portion of the Tybouts Corner Landfill site in New Castle. Sites or parts...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware public attorneys could see both state- and federal-level student loan relief
President Biden’s federal student loan relief plan could ease pressure on Delaware’s public defenders and prosecuting attorneys shortly before a new state law offering public attorneys loan repayment support takes effect. Erika LaCon, an attorney with Delaware’s Office of Defense Services, says one incentive to join the office...
WGMD Radio
Del. to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Thursday
The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households, as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ EBT cards today (Thursday). Eligible households enrolled in Temporary Assistance for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
Free and reduced-price meal policy announced for 2022-23 school year in Del.
DELAWARE – The Delaware Department of Education has announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s policy for free and reduced-price meals for children unable to pay the full price for meals served under the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, and After School Snack Program. For the 2022-2023...
WBOC
Delaware to Issue Emergency Benefits on Aug. 25 to All SNAP and Other Eligible Households
NEW CASTLE, Del. – The Delaware Division of Social Services announced Wednesday that it will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
I-95 lane changes coming Thursday near U.S. 202
Delaware’s Transportation Department has announced a modification to the I-95 northbound traffic pattern near the U.S. 202 exit near Newport. Beginning August 25, the left shoulder of I-95 northbound will be closed, the left lane will be for through traffic and the right lane will be for traffic exiting at US 202. The temporary change will allow for traffic ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
States that rely on the Colorado River brace for cuts and conflicts
For the first time ever, federal water managers have declared a “Tier 2” shortage on the Colorado River. As a result, Arizona will lose 21% of its river water next year — a crushing blow to local farmers. But the latest round of cuts are just the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBOC
Officials: Delaware Trooper Disciplined for Sharing Info with Friend
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A Delaware state trooper who illegally used a criminal justice computer system to find New Jersey vehicle information for a friend has been placed on six months’ probation, the Department of Justice said. The department said Friday that James Boyda was asked to run the...
delawarepublic.org
More beagles rescued from Virginia compound arrive in Delaware
The Brandywine Valley SPCA welcomes 15 more dogs to its Georgetown campus this week, rescued last month from a Virginia breeding compound that sold the dogs for experimentation. And they are just in time for this weekend’s national Clear the Shelters adoption drive. Earlier this month, 23 beagles were...
delawarepublic.org
Two years into pandemic, vaccination campaign in Delaware prisons makes slow progress
Months after most COVID vaccination campaigns faded from view, public health workers continue visiting Delaware prisons seeking people open to getting the shot. A public health team led by Dr. Sandra Gibney - a Wilmington emergency room physician and one of the most recognizable public health figures in the state - visited the Howard R. Young Correctional Center in Wilmington on Tuesday. The team started in an intake unit, looking to reach the group most likely to have been recently exposed to COVID-19.
delawaretoday.com
Complete This Checklist Before Showing Your Home in Delaware
Delaware experts explain how to identify and correct those little imperfections in your home before showing to prospective buyers. In getting a home ready to sell, the best tool is a magnifying glass—as in a fresh set of eyes that can detect the imperfections homeowners may no longer see.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Del. flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Senator Cordrey
DELAWARE – Governor John Carney has ordered the Delaware flag at state buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 27th. This is in recognition and memory of Senator Richard Cordrey’s service to the state. Governor Carney released the following statement:. “I was sad...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows expand to two locations in September
Delaware’s Chautauqua tent shows will be back in full swing next month and are expanding their footprint. The 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows will take place in two locations this year. The shows are Thursday and Friday, September 8th and 9th at Zwaanendael Park in Lewes and Saturday and...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday afternoon. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:18 p.m., a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Halltown Road approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Ram pickup truck. As a result, the front of the Ram struck the left side of the Corolla. Both vehicles traveled in a northeasterly direction until coming to rest on Halltown Road.
WJLA
Maryland twins who started blue crab delivery during pandemic open first restaurant
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — Maryland twins who were laid off during the pandemic are celebrating the two-year anniversary of owning their own business. Rae and La Middleton are welcoming customers to their first restaurant R&L Crab Co., which just opened in Columbia, Md. “This is our store, we are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
delawaretoday.com
These Real Estate Agents Are Making a Difference in Delaware
These Delaware real estate agents support charity efforts, focus on clients, and have a positive impact on the areas they serve. For more than 22 years, Amy Lacy Powalski has been her clients’ trusted Realtor through all their milestones. She began her career in 2000 and formed her own team, The Lacy Group, in 2015. Client experience is paramount, she says: “I treat each client how I would want to be treated if I were buying a house. I sit down and listen to what they want price- and location-wise, and I can’t be pushy on that—at the end of the day, they are the ones that will be living in the house.” On top of running a client-focused business, Lacy also ensures her group makes a positive impact on the communities they service. They regularly support the Delaware Humane Association and The Mary Campbell Center. Lacy herself also supports Frogs for Life, a charity founded by two former clients who lost their son to a congenital heart defect.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Summer of 2022 is sadly coming to a close, but not before two more weeks of fun in the sun at the beautiful Delaware and Maryland beaches. And don't forget, once Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, the region's popular festival season kicks off. That means about 10 weeks of big, local events and happenings to keep us busy until just before Thanksgiving.
Suspect Released In Maryland After Being Busted With Marijuana Bags, Illegal Handgun: Sheriff
A man busted with more than three dozen bags of marijuana and an illegal handgun was released by a judge following his arrest in Maryland, according to investigators. Upper Marlboro resident Cary Frederick Collins, 47, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office after acting suspiciously and being busted with the drug and firearm, officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 25.
WMDT.com
Part one: When Innocent Apps Turn Deadly
MARYLAND – Violence knocking on our school doors, is becoming a harsh reality. In 2022 alone, there were 95 reported incidents of gunfire on school grounds, in which 40 people were killed and 76 injured, according to Every Town for Gun Safety. As those incidents spike, we’re looking closer...
Comments / 0