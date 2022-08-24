ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WGMD Radio

Del. to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Thursday

The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households, as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ EBT cards today (Thursday). Eligible households enrolled in Temporary Assistance for...
Town Square LIVE News

I-95 lane changes coming Thursday near U.S. 202

  Delaware’s Transportation Department has announced a modification to the I-95 northbound traffic pattern near the U.S. 202 exit near Newport. Beginning August 25, the left shoulder of I-95 northbound will be closed, the left lane will be for through traffic and the right lane will be for traffic exiting at US 202. The temporary change will allow for traffic ... Read More
NEWPORT, DE
delawarepublic.org

More beagles rescued from Virginia compound arrive in Delaware

The Brandywine Valley SPCA welcomes 15 more dogs to its Georgetown campus this week, rescued last month from a Virginia breeding compound that sold the dogs for experimentation. And they are just in time for this weekend’s national Clear the Shelters adoption drive. Earlier this month, 23 beagles were...
GEORGETOWN, DE
delawarepublic.org

Two years into pandemic, vaccination campaign in Delaware prisons makes slow progress

Months after most COVID vaccination campaigns faded from view, public health workers continue visiting Delaware prisons seeking people open to getting the shot. A public health team led by Dr. Sandra Gibney - a Wilmington emergency room physician and one of the most recognizable public health figures in the state - visited the Howard R. Young Correctional Center in Wilmington on Tuesday. The team started in an intake unit, looking to reach the group most likely to have been recently exposed to COVID-19.
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

Complete This Checklist Before Showing Your Home in Delaware

Delaware experts explain how to identify and correct those little imperfections in your home before showing to prospective buyers. In getting a home ready to sell, the best tool is a magnifying glass—as in a fresh set of eyes that can detect the imperfections homeowners may no longer see.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Del. flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Senator Cordrey

DELAWARE – Governor John Carney has ordered the Delaware flag at state buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 27th. This is in recognition and memory of Senator Richard Cordrey’s service to the state. Governor Carney released the following statement:. “I was sad...
DELAWARE STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday afternoon. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:18 p.m., a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Halltown Road approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Ram pickup truck. As a result, the front of the Ram struck the left side of the Corolla. Both vehicles traveled in a northeasterly direction until coming to rest on Halltown Road.
HARTLY, DE
delawaretoday.com

These Real Estate Agents Are Making a Difference in Delaware

These Delaware real estate agents support charity efforts, focus on clients, and have a positive impact on the areas they serve. For more than 22 years, Amy Lacy Powalski has been her clients’ trusted Realtor through all their milestones. She began her career in 2000 and formed her own team, The Lacy Group, in 2015. Client experience is paramount, she says: “I treat each client how I would want to be treated if I were buying a house. I sit down and listen to what they want price- and location-wise, and I can’t be pushy on that—at the end of the day, they are the ones that will be living in the house.” On top of running a client-focused business, Lacy also ensures her group makes a positive impact on the communities they service. They regularly support the Delaware Humane Association and The Mary Campbell Center. Lacy herself also supports Frogs for Life, a charity founded by two former clients who lost their son to a congenital heart defect.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

The Summer of 2022 is sadly coming to a close, but not before two more weeks of fun in the sun at the beautiful Delaware and Maryland beaches. And don't forget, once Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, the region's popular festival season kicks off. That means about 10 weeks of big, local events and happenings to keep us busy until just before Thanksgiving.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Suspect Released In Maryland After Being Busted With Marijuana Bags, Illegal Handgun: Sheriff

A man busted with more than three dozen bags of marijuana and an illegal handgun was released by a judge following his arrest in Maryland, according to investigators. Upper Marlboro resident Cary Frederick Collins, 47, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office after acting suspiciously and being busted with the drug and firearm, officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 25.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Part one: When Innocent Apps Turn Deadly

MARYLAND – Violence knocking on our school doors, is becoming a harsh reality. In 2022 alone, there were 95 reported incidents of gunfire on school grounds, in which 40 people were killed and 76 injured, according to Every Town for Gun Safety. As those incidents spike, we’re looking closer...
SALISBURY, MD

