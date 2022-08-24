Read full article on original website
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABCCheryl E PrestonVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach On U.S. News List Of Best Cities To Retire In The U.S.ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
A Better Solution for Short-Term Rental Management in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Chicho’s in Norfolk moves last call to 1 a.m. after deadly shooting outside in March
Chicho's Backstage now stops serving alcohol 30 minutes earlier than it used to in order to help control crowds in downtown Norfolk, following several violent incidents.
News 3 gets view of HRBT expansion by boat
The nearly $4 billion project is expected to be completed in November 2025, meaning you'll see the work continuing in the area for years to come.
4 months after Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone retired, city chooses firm to find his replacement
NORFOLK, Va. — A little more than four months after Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone retired from his post, the city has chosen a firm to look for his replacement. Thursday, a spokeswoman said Morris & McDaniel Management Consultants will be helping Norfolk find its next "top cop." Because...
13newsnow.com
Remembering Rosa: Woman hit, killed in Virginia Beach crash was a leader in the Hampton Roads Filipino community
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A driver is accused of hitting two people who were walking in a crosswalk near Constitution Drive at Virginia Beach Town Center. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Monday. Rosa Blanco, 76, died from her injuries, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Over...
Man who admitted to Hampton Roads killing spree in March appears in VB court
Cola Beale, the man at the center of a killing spree that happened back in March of 2022 appeared in Virginia Beach court on Thursday.
Virginia Beach senior citizens concerned about rising rent prices
Some senior citizens in Virginia Beach are becoming increasingly concerned about rising rental rates.
Man killed in vehicle crash in Fairmont Park, Norfolk police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed in a vehicle crash in the Fairmont Park section of Norfolk Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Tidewater Drive and Shoop Avenue, and involved a motorcyclist, according to the Norfolk Police Department. It was reported around 3:05 p.m. People...
WTKR
Taste of Suffolk Downtown Street Festival returns for its 16th year in Hampton Roads
SUFFOLK, Va — Looking for something fun and delicious to do this upcoming September?. Then the 16th annual Taste of Suffolk Downtown Street Festival is just for you. The festival will be held on Saturday, September 10 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. in historic Downtown Suffolk. The event...
Carjacking in Virginia Beach occurs amid ongoing trend in other local cities
Carjackings have become an ongoing trend across local cities. Another case was reported in the Virginia Beach area.
Virginia Beach designates Ride Share pick-up and drop-off zone at Oceanfront
As part of the transportation planning for this weekend’s East Coast Surfing Championship and Concerts at the Oceanfront, a designated Ride Share pick-up and drop-off zone will be provided.
peninsulachronicle.com
Diana West Looking To Bloom In New Role Leading Gloucester’s Main Street Preservation Trust
GLOUCESTER – Diana West’s focus on government has shifted through the years. At first, she was drawn to the federal level. Then it was state. After going through the Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia a year ago, she’s very much interested in local government.
Three Virginia Beach men arrested in connection to robbery
Three Virginia Beach men were arrested on robbery charges and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Portsmouth residents claim miscommunication over rental relief is leading to evictions
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — People who live at a Portsmouth apartment complex claim they are facing eviction after a miscommunication over rental relief assistance. Lekesha Johnson said her sister is facing eviction at Stone Ridge apartments and so are many of her neighbors. “We got 75 people that’s being evicted,"...
Virginia Beach couple responsible for largest coupon scam in U.S. history to appear on ABC series 'The Con'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 26, 2022. A Virginia Beach couple who was sentenced to prison last year for a multi-million dollar coupon scam that impacted multiple businesses will be featured in an ABC primetime series on August 25.
Traffic Alert: Several lanes of I-264 in Norfolk closed due to vehicle fire
NORFOLK, Va. — Several lanes of Interstate 264 in Norfolk are closed after a vehicle caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, according to an alert from the Virginia Department of Transportation. The fire happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 13.5, which is near the exit...
Loved ones learn about the man who allegedly killed Virginia Beach mother of 4
Court documents say Wednesday night Gary Morton was driving Covington's car when he abducted her from her home on Thalia Trace drive.
Literary Hub
The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.
Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
WAVY News 10
Scanner enthusiasts and journalists must adjust after Virginia Beach PD encryption
Scanner transmission is critical to covering breaking news. It was over the airwaves that 10 On Your Side first got wind of the 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach drone company expanding, setting up training center in Dinwiddie
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach drone company DroneUp, LLC is expanding its headquarters in Virginia Beach and will create a new research and training center in Dinwiddie County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday. The $27 million investment will create 655 new jobs,...
southerntrippers.com
Weekend in Virginia Beach: An Epic 2 Day VB Itinerary
Are you planning to spend a weekend in Virginia Beach? Well, you have come to the right place because here we are going to give you all the details on how to have a fun weekend trip to VB. There is so much to do in this beautiful southern beach city that you are going to help to fit in all in two days. No matter what time of the year you are planning to visit you are going to love the vibe and laid-back feeling that this coastal city has.
