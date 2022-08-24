ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Its future isn't entirely secure': The Voice UK 'will return for 12th series next year despite claims the talent show would be cancelled'

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
 2 days ago

The Voice UK will return for its 12th series next year, despite whispers that the long-running talent show would be cancelled, it has been claimed.

Having launched on BBC One in 2012, the programme found a new home on ITV in 2017, which saw the launch of The Voice Kids - also thought to be hitting the small screen again soon.

But when The X Factor was axed by the channel last year, rumours reportedly began swirling that 'the beginning of the end for telly talent contests' was in sight.

Exciting: The Voice UK 'will return for its 12th series next year, despite whispers that it would be cancelled' (L-R: will.i.am, Anne-Marie, Tom Jones, Olly Murs in March 2021)

A source told The Sun: 'The Voice has now been on British screens on a Saturday night for a decade, which is a great innings for any entertainment show.

'Of course that doesn't mean that its future is entirely secure. ITV bosses are likely to mull over viewing figures for the upcoming series before making any long-term decisions.

'But ITV are clearly committed to it continuing in the short term.'

Series 11 of The Voice UK will begin next month with Anne- Marie, Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs judging and Emma Willis hosting.

Coming back: The programme found a new home on ITV in 2017, which saw the launch of The Voice Kids - 'also set to hit the small screen again' (Emma Willis is pictured in March 2021)

Earlier this year, producers allegedly began promoting the audition process for the 2023 production, inviting individuals as well as organisations to apply.

A spokesman for ITV told MailOnline: 'The Voice UK and The Voice Kids will return to ITV and [new streaming platform] ITVX in 2023.'

Last series, Craig Eddie was crowned the winner, beating fellow contestant Grace Holden to bag the top spot and a recording contract with Polydor.

Speaking following his win, Craig said: 'I’m shocked. Thank you to everyone, thank you to Scotland. Thank you to everyone who voted.

'Thank you to [my coach] Anne-Marie for believing in me and taking me to this point. Genuinely I can not express my feeling of gratitude enough.'

Victory: Last series, Craig Eddie was crowned the winner, beating fellow contestant Grace Holden to bag the top spot and a recording contract with Polydor (pictured in March 2021)

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
