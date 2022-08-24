Read full article on original website
Dozens of Line 3 protesters in Minnesota still facing criminal prosecution
The two activists were making their stand for the environment, latching themselves together inside one of the large pipes during construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline in Minnesota. Prosecutors say what they were doing that day in July 2021 was criminal, even beyond what's typically charged after civil disobedience....
Attorney General Ellison shuts down mismanaged school-supply charity, secures permanent ban against president
August 24, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that his Office has shut down Welch Charities, a Minnesota nonprofit, and has permanently banned its president, Arturo Eguia, from operating a charity, having access to charitable assets, or soliciting charitable contributions in Minnesota. The charity, whose stated mission is to help children start the school year right, operates the annual Indian Bike Week motorcycle festival and fundraising event. The civil enforcement action, filed today in Ramsey County District Court, arises from failures in oversight by the organization’s board of directors that Eguia led, that resulted in the misuse of tens of thousands of dollars in charitable assets.
Alliance for a Better Minnesota Announces Abortion-Themed Crop Art for MN State Fair
St. Paul, MN - Today, Alliance for a Better Minnesota announced its entry in the 2022 Minnesota State Fair Crop Art Competition with a submission that depicts Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen in his own words threatening to ban abortion in Minnesota. "Scott Jensen said that he would try to...
USDA Announces Its Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement with Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation
WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2022 -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced it has signed a cooperative agreement with Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation seeks to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.
USDA Announces Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Funding Awarded to Minnesota
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today awarded over $1.3 million in Fiscal Year 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funding to Minnesota. This USDA grant will help the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state and support specialty crop growers through marketing, education, and research.
Minnesota students' low math, reading test scores offer glimpse of pandemic challenges
Fewer than half of Minnesota students are proficient in math, as measured by statewide test scores released this week, and the growth of their reading skills has also lagged as schools navigated the tumultuous years of the pandemic. The results provide the most substantive look so far of the toll...
