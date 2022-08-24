Read full article on original website
Related
The Devil in Me Release Date Announced
The Devil in Me's release date has been set for November; it's Supermassive's first game since the success of The Quarry.
Valorant Phantom Skins: Price, Release Date, Rarity, How to Get
Here is a list of every Phantom skin in Valorant, as of Episode 5 Act 2.
King Viego Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Skins are the best way to customize your Champions cosmetics in game, allowing players to change the color and appearance of their favorite characters on the Rift. King Viego is a skin coming for The Ruined King. Here's everything players need to know about the skin's Splash Art, price, and...
Pentiment Release Date Set for November
Pentiment hits Xboxes and PCs in November, Obsidian Entertainment announced Wednesday.
MLB The Show 22 Finest Program Release Date
Here's what we know about when MLB The Show 22's Finest Program will kick off.
MLB・
Tower of Fantasy Vera Expansion Announced
Here's a breakdown of what to expect with the Tower of Fantasy Vera expansion.
How to Unlock the Sumeru Underwater Waypoint and Domain in Genshin Impact
How to unlock the underwater Waypoint and Domain in Sumeru in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact 3.0 Codes: Redeem 60 Primogems for Free
Here's a Redemption Code for Genshin Impact 3.0 in August 2022 players can use for 60 free Primogems.
Is Gotham Knights Coming to Nintendo Switch?
Gotham Knights fans might be wondering whether or not the upcoming title will be coming out on the Nintendo Switch.
Lost Ark Under the Arkesian Sun Patch Notes Detailed
A full look at the Lost Ark Under the Arkesian Sun Patch Notes
Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Final: Shinies, Raids, Features
Everything on Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Final: Shinies, Raids, Features
Where Winds Meet Playable Platforms Listed
Where Winds Meet was recently formally announced at Gamescom 2022, and players are wondering which platforms the game will come to
Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five Patch Notes: All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs
Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five released on Wednesday ahead of the launch later in the day. Titled Last Stand, a fitting name for the last season of Warzone before the launch of Warzone 2 later this year. The new season launches with tons of new content including cosmetics, new...
New Tales From the Borderlands Playable Platforms Listed
New Tales from the Borderlands fans might be wondering what the playable platforms will be.
Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2 Explained
Here's a breakdown of the FFXIV: Endwalker 6.2 patch notes.
Free Games with Prime: September 2022
Here are all the free games and content updates available through Prime Gaming in September 2022.
Former Bethesda Lead Founds New Studio Something Wicked
Former Bethesda and Obsidian veterans have formed a new studio called Something Wicked Games and revealed their first project: occult RPG Wyrdsong.
Valorant Agent 21 Apparently Leaked, Alternate to Viper
Valorant Agent 21 abilities have apparently been leaked detailing what looks to be the main competitor to Viper in the meta.
Sundering Glare Makes a Return to Destiny 2
Sundering Glare is returning to Destiny 2, as a powerful mod it is returning for Season 18 to create excitement about the recent META. Here is a rundown of what Sundering is and why players are excited for the return.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0