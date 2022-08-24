ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Police trainer calls Nashville's elementary security plan 'ridiculous'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville’s most respected police tactics trainer says that Metro Nashville Public Schools' (MNPS) current safety plan for elementary schools is terrible. Elite trainer Bob Allen calls the Nashville public schools plan to increase security ridiculous: An attempt to make people feel good without really...
NASHVILLE, TN
SILVER ALERT: TBI looking for missing Lebanon man

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man out of Lebanon. Agents said Benjamin Middendorf may be driving a 2018 blue Ford Focus hatchback with TN tag BFY 7730. He was last seen wearing a red and blue checkered shirt, a blue Nike sweatshirt, green pants, and reading glasses.
LEBANON, TN
Metro Community Oversight Board member seeks transparency in police camera process

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro's Community Oversight Board is reacting to the new policies the police department has when it comes to editing body camera video. The Oversight board found that a recording of a metro police officer accused of using profanity towards a citizen had been edited. Metro Police says the muting of the words was a mistake and they've reprimanded those responsible. They also say the video was just muted and not edited. Those on the oversight board say they don't want to get distracted over words.
NASHVILLE, TN
Crime & Safety
Police: Body wrapped in blanket found in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found wrapped in a blanket in a grassy area in Hermitage early Thursday morning, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. The wrapped-up body was found around 6:30 a.m. outside in the grass on Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road. Metro Police said...
NASHVILLE, TN
Former East Hickman High School booster club president indicted on theft and forgery

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former booster club president has been inducted over allegedly misappropriating $1290 in funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has reported that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles.
LYLES, TN
Suspect wanted by police for a spree of robberies in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police released photos of a man wanted for trying to rob a bank Wednesday and is suspected in robbing two other businesses in Nashville during the past week. The suspect tried to rob the 5/3 Bank on Wedgewood Ave. but he left without any money....
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#The Fbi National Academy#The Child Advocacy Center
Columbia woman charged for exploiting adults with intellectual, developmental disabilities

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Columbia woman has been charged with financially exploiting two vulnerable adults. A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) investigation shows that Deleshia Booker, a now-former manager of a service that provides support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, used some of her clients’ finances on two dates in July 2021 for her own personal gain.
COLUMBIA, TN
One person dead in East Nashville apartment complex shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man died in a shooting Thursday night in East Nashville. Metro Police say it happened at Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road. Police identified the victim as Omaron Starks. The man was found in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshot...
NASHVILLE, TN
Relief for Sumner County drivers expected with Vietnam Vets widening

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Driving into Nashville from Sumner County could become a bit easier in the coming years thanks to an expansion of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard, otherwise known as SR386. Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary says construction on widening the highly used route could start in 2024. Mayor Clary provided the following statement...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
One hurt in stabbing on West End Avenue Wednesday

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after being stabbed on Wednesday. The stabbing happened around 10:47 on the 2600 block of West End Avenue. Metro Nashville Police say that a suspect is in custody.
NASHVILLE, TN
GALLERY: FOX 17 viewers submit pooch pics on National Dog Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It's National Dog Day!. Check out some of the adorable pups from our FOX 17 News viewers. Did your dog make the gallery?. Submit your photos by clicking here. Metro Animal Care has the capacity to house 48 animals and as of Thursday they have...
NASHVILLE, TN

