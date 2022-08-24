Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Police trainer calls Nashville's elementary security plan 'ridiculous'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville’s most respected police tactics trainer says that Metro Nashville Public Schools' (MNPS) current safety plan for elementary schools is terrible. Elite trainer Bob Allen calls the Nashville public schools plan to increase security ridiculous: An attempt to make people feel good without really...
SILVER ALERT: TBI looking for missing Lebanon man
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man out of Lebanon. Agents said Benjamin Middendorf may be driving a 2018 blue Ford Focus hatchback with TN tag BFY 7730. He was last seen wearing a red and blue checkered shirt, a blue Nike sweatshirt, green pants, and reading glasses.
Metro Community Oversight Board member seeks transparency in police camera process
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro's Community Oversight Board is reacting to the new policies the police department has when it comes to editing body camera video. The Oversight board found that a recording of a metro police officer accused of using profanity towards a citizen had been edited. Metro Police says the muting of the words was a mistake and they've reprimanded those responsible. They also say the video was just muted and not edited. Those on the oversight board say they don't want to get distracted over words.
Midstate officers, firefighters salute detective killed in East Tennessee helicopter crash
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Officers and firefighters in Murfreesboro gathered Wednesday to pay tribute to a fallen Tennessee detective who died in a helicopter crash in Marion County. Marion County Commissioner Matt Blansett and Sgt. Lee Russell of the Tennessee Highway Patrol were both killed when the helicopter they...
Police: Body wrapped in blanket found in Hermitage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found wrapped in a blanket in a grassy area in Hermitage early Thursday morning, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. The wrapped-up body was found around 6:30 a.m. outside in the grass on Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road. Metro Police said...
'Potential threat' at Midstate football game circling social media prompts investigation
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — (Update: Aug. 25 at 8:45 p.m.) After investigation information regarding a "potential threat" concerning a Middle Tennessee high school football game Friday night, Tullahoma Police Department (TPD) found and interviewed the juvenile responsible for the social media posting. TPD determined that the information being...
Former East Hickman High School booster club president indicted on theft and forgery
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former booster club president has been inducted over allegedly misappropriating $1290 in funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has reported that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles.
Suspect wanted by police for a spree of robberies in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police released photos of a man wanted for trying to rob a bank Wednesday and is suspected in robbing two other businesses in Nashville during the past week. The suspect tried to rob the 5/3 Bank on Wedgewood Ave. but he left without any money....
Columbia woman charged for exploiting adults with intellectual, developmental disabilities
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Columbia woman has been charged with financially exploiting two vulnerable adults. A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) investigation shows that Deleshia Booker, a now-former manager of a service that provides support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, used some of her clients’ finances on two dates in July 2021 for her own personal gain.
Nashville teen back in jail for third time in two months, facing 14 new charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old arrested this week is behind bars again for the third time in two months, Metro Police report. Calvin Howse Jr. is facing 14 new criminal charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony gun possession, and assault against police officers.
Friend of late Marion Co. detective who died in helicopter crash says he owes him his life
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Engineer Benjamin Honeycutt said he owes his life to Matt Blansett who died Tuesday in a helicopter crash. Blansett, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office detective, rescued Honeycutt who was in a near-fatal car crash 23 years ago. “Medically,...
One person dead in East Nashville apartment complex shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man died in a shooting Thursday night in East Nashville. Metro Police say it happened at Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road. Police identified the victim as Omaron Starks. The man was found in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshot...
Coffee County high school student threatens to bring AK-47 to school, 'shoot it up'
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 15-year-old student at Coffee County Central High School texted another student Friday threatening to bring an AK-47 to school, according to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department. Coffee Sheriff SRO Eric Clem intercepted the message which said, “Going to bring my AK47 to school...
Relief for Sumner County drivers expected with Vietnam Vets widening
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Driving into Nashville from Sumner County could become a bit easier in the coming years thanks to an expansion of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard, otherwise known as SR386. Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary says construction on widening the highly used route could start in 2024. Mayor Clary provided the following statement...
One hurt in stabbing on West End Avenue Wednesday
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after being stabbed on Wednesday. The stabbing happened around 10:47 on the 2600 block of West End Avenue. Metro Nashville Police say that a suspect is in custody.
Metro Police arrest woman after shooting vehicle, person during drug deal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An admitted drug dealer was taken into custody for shooting at a vehicle and injuring someone during a drug deal outside a convenience store at 198 Haywood Lane Wednesday night. The suspect, 42-year-old Charlene McMutery told detectives that she met the victim at the gas...
KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School student charged after gun found on school property
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 16-year-old KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School student was charged with carrying a gun on school property Thursday afternoon. A tip led to a search of the student's locker where the gun was located inside his backpack, according to Metro Police. The weapon recovered was...
TSU housing crisis leaves student 'homeless' and having to live in their car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Tennessee State University students are staying in hotel rooms instead of dorm rooms due to overflow housing. The University told FOX 17 News the freshman class is the largest in TSU’s history. One senior said she's sleeping in her car because she still...
GALLERY: FOX 17 viewers submit pooch pics on National Dog Day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It's National Dog Day!. Check out some of the adorable pups from our FOX 17 News viewers. Did your dog make the gallery?. Submit your photos by clicking here. Metro Animal Care has the capacity to house 48 animals and as of Thursday they have...
FOX 17 News asks Mayor Cooper about lack of urgency with the funding for homeless services
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is getting several complaints of tents popping up all over Nashville as the city pushes back a plan to use $50 million to tackle the issue. FOX 17 News was able to ask Mayor John Cooper Thursday about the deferral and he...
