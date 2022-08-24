NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro's Community Oversight Board is reacting to the new policies the police department has when it comes to editing body camera video. The Oversight board found that a recording of a metro police officer accused of using profanity towards a citizen had been edited. Metro Police says the muting of the words was a mistake and they've reprimanded those responsible. They also say the video was just muted and not edited. Those on the oversight board say they don't want to get distracted over words.

