ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Fulton County prosecutor fires back at Brian Kemp over bid to quash subpoena

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uvfZv_0hSk9JaR00

A prosecutor with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office slammed Gov. Brian Kemp ’s gambit to quash a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury .

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who is advising the special grand jury, argued that Kemp, a Republican, clearly had information pertinent to its criminal investigation into the 2020 election and said that failure to capitulate could influence the 2022 election.

GOV. BRIAN KEMP MOVES TO KILL GEORGIA ELECTION SUBPOENA

“A reasonable observer may well conclude that (Kemp’s) current, strident show of non-cooperation with the District Attorney and the grand jury’s investigation into election interference by Mr. Trump and his associates — both in the instant motion (to quash his subpoena) and before the media — is itself a tactic to influence the November election,” Wade wrote in a court filing, per the Atlanta Constitution Journal.

Kemp filed a motion to quash the subpoena last week, arguing that his schedule was jam-packed ahead of the midterm elections, making it difficult to accommodate the Fulton County inquiry. His lawyers said the governor previously reached an agreement with prosecutors to deliver video testimony. That agreement subsequently collapsed, and Kemp's counsel blamed prosecutors, noting Kemp was subpoenaed days later.

The Georgia governor, who is vying to defend his seat from Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 battle, also cited executive and attorney-client privilege in his motion to quash last week. In a lengthy, 53-page rebuttal to Kemp's motion, Wade repudiated his privilege claims, arguing they did not apply to this situation.

"[Kemp is] uniquely knowledgeable about the election interference matters being investigated by the grand jury since he was personally involved in the conversations at issue," Wade said.

Wade also shed light on why Fulton County is eager to procure Kemp's testimony. Investigators want to learn about calls Kemp had with former President Donald Trump and his allies, if Trump implored Kemp to hold a special election, any intimidation Kemp may have faced from Trumpworld, and any evidence he came across that the election was rigged, per the report.

A hearing on Kemp's motion is slated for Thursday. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney is presiding over the challenge. Kemp had initially been scheduled to testify for the Fulton County inquiry on Aug. 18.

“For more than a year, the Governor’s team has continually expressed his desire to provide a full accounting of his very limited role in the issues being looked at by the special grand jury,” a spokesperson for Kemp previously told the Washington Examiner . “We are now just weeks away from the 2022 general election, making it increasingly difficult to dedicate the time necessary to prepare and then appear."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis initiated the inquiry about whether crimes were committed in Georgia during the aftermath of the 2020 election after audio surfaced of Trump underscoring the need to "find" 11,780 votes needed to reverse his electoral loss during a call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Since then, the investigation has broadened. The special grand jury was impaneled in May and has slapped a number of Trump allies, such as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rudy Guiliani, with subpoenas for testimony. Willis, a Democrat, has not ruled out subpoenaing Trump.

Comments / 25

old dude in ga
2d ago

Kemp wants to create the Pregnancy Police to document and track every woman's Pregnancy in Ga.

Reply
7
Related
WSAV News 3

Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The judge presiding over a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia heard arguments on Thursday as he considers whether Gov. Brian Kemp has to testify, and if so, when. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney did not immediately issue a ruling, and it wasn’t clear when […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was ‘swatted’ early Wednesday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is claiming she was “swatted” early Wednesday morning. Greene, a Republican who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, said the incident happened around 1 a.m. CBS46 has not confirmed the incident with law enforcement. “Swatting” consists of making...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Reactions to Rayshard Brooks announcement made Tuesday afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After the special prosecutor who was assigned to investigate the police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 announced that the officers did not act with criminal intent, reaction began to pour in. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement after the decision was announced:. “My...
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Family of Rayshard Brooks pursues civil case against officers; Atlanta mayor reacts

Attorneys for Rayshard Brooks’ family held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to announce they will pursue a civil case against the officers involved in the Atlanta man’s 2020 death. Brooks was killed June 12, 2020, after police confronted him in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant, resulting in him grabbing an officer’s stun gun and attempting to run away.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene was victim of 'swatting' at Rome residence, police confirm

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The Rome Police Department said Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was a victim of a swatting attack early Wednesday morning in Floyd County. Police said officers responded her home at around 1 a.m. after someone reported someone being shot multiple times, but determined that the call was a prank when they arrived. It's not clear how many officers responded.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Stacey Abrams
41nbc.com

12 people indicted for drug trafficking in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Ten Milledgeville and two Atlanta residents are facing federal drug and firearms charges after a joint operation investigation. The 12 suspects allegedly participated in the armed distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances. Agents seized approximately 92 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.5...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Marijuana decriminalized in Stonecrest

Stonecrest City Council approved an ordinance on Aug. 22 that reduces the penalty for possession of one ounce of marijuana or less within Stonecrest city limits to a maximum fine of $100. According to a news release, “possessions of any quantity of marijuana is still illegal under State law and...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say

MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Suspected shooter at warehouse in Henry County taken into custody

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County Government PIO tells CBS46 News that “a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a triple shooting that happened at a warehouse in Henry County” on Thursday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting at...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Prosecutor#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Governor#Republican#Democratic
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Police, FBI aid investigation into social media threat against Midtown High School

The Atlanta Police Department and FBI are investigating a threat of gun violence at Midtown High School posted last night on social media. Midtown High Principal Dr. Betsy Bockman said in an email sent to parents and students that investigators had worked through the night to determine the source of the threat.” “Thanks to help […] The post Atlanta Police, FBI aid investigation into social media threat against Midtown High School appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
nypressnews.com

DeKalb County officials to give away 5,000 boxes of food

DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 boxes of Georgia-grown food on Saturday, August 27. The food will include fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquaters. According to county officials, residents will receive about $45 worth of food on...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
228K+
Followers
69K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy