Florida State

Race is set: Demings vs. Rubio for one of the most competitive seats in the Senate

By Kate Scanlon
 2 days ago

R ep. Val Demings (D-FL) won the Democratic nomination for Senate in Florida on Tuesday, setting up a November battle between the Democratic lawmaker and incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), a contest expected to be one of the most competitive Senate races in the country.

The nomination finalized the general election lineup, although Rubio and Demings have been running against each other for months, as neither faced viable primary challengers.

In remarks to supporters, Demings said every vote matters and will matter in November.


Demings, who has represented Florida's 10th Congressional District since 2017, is a former chief of the Orlando Police Department. Rubio is seeking a third Senate term after an unsuccessful 2016 presidential bid raised his national profile. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has rated the race as "lean Republican."

Rubio has consistently led polling in the contest, but one recent survey , released by the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida, found Demings leading Rubio 48% to 44%, suggesting the race will be competitive.

In a statement, the Rubio campaign framed Demings as a “rubber stamp” for President Joe Biden’s policies.

“Marco Rubio has consistently delivered huge wins for Florida families, working across the aisle to improve the lives of people throughout the state,” Elizabeth Gregory, communications director for Marco Rubio for Senate, said. “Meanwhile, Pelosi Puppet Val Demings votes for Joe Biden’s failing agenda 100% of the time and would be a rubber stamp for Democrats’ radical agenda in the Senate. Demings is desperately hoping Floridians will look past her record in Washington but this November, Floridians will remember that while Marco delivers results, Val Demings is just another radical rubber stamp.”

The Rubio campaign pointed to his work on the child tax credit and the pandemic Paycheck Protection Program as bipartisan accomplishments.

Sen. Gary Peters, chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, congratulated Demings in a statement.

“The daughter of a maid and a janitor, Chief Demings never tires of public service, and she’s running so more hardworking Floridians can live the American dream,” Peters said. “As Orlando’s Chief of Police, she made it her mission to protect and serve her community, and she’ll bring the same fearless mentality to taking on the tough fights for Floridians in the Senate. She’s everything Senator Rubio is not: effective, selfless, and a champion for working families — and that’s why voters will elect Chief Demings in November.”

