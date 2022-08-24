Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
25newsnow.com
Irish Fest is when Peoria’s ‘eyes are smiling’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The green is taking over Downtown Peoria this weekend. This is the 42nd year for Peoria Irish Fest, celebrating Irish culture in Central Illinois. In fact, this is Illinois’ largest Celtic festival outside of Chicago. Crews were putting the final touches on the event...
hoiabc.com
Program launched to help repair Peoria homes
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some Peoria homeowners who want to make repairs to their houses can now apply for grants to help get the job done. The money comes from $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received a year and a half ago. After the...
hoiabc.com
Local districts on end of federal universal school lunch program
(25 News Now) - The universal school lunch program expired this Summer, and now local school districts are adapting. Some districts are more affected than others, but all are eventually returning to the status quo before the pandemic. In Bloomington District 87, more than hald of their school buildings do...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25newsnow.com
Black Business Month Spotlight: Young’s Popcorn Heaven
PEORIA (25 News Now) - At Young’s Popcorn Heaven, there are over 50 different flavors of the kernel ranging from your standard movie theatre butter to some more ambitious flavors like red hot cinnamon, cookies and hot wings. Popcorn fans say the more popular flavors are the classic cheddar...
25newsnow.com
Unemployment rates down in all metro areas around Illinois; Jobs up in Peoria, Bloomington
(25 News Now) - The unemployment rate has gone down in all 14 metro areas across Illinois, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security. The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the Peoria metro area decreased by one percent...
wglt.org
More details emerge on Shelbourne Apartments redevelopment in Normal
Developers DJ Powell and Mike Mapes of 300 Spot Holding LLC said in a WGLT interview they plan duplexes and assisted living units for seniors on undeveloped land at Shelbourne Drive and Linden Street in Normal. Illinois State University has sold the 26 acres to Mapes of Peoria and Powell...
wcbu.org
Jon Buckley Memorial Garden marks 10th anniversary with new community collaborations and events
The Peoria community is invited to two upcoming events at the Jon Buckley Memorial Garden as the tribute to victims of tragedy marks its 10th year. The garden was named in honor of Yolanda Wallace's son, who was murdered in 2006. The garden was created behind the RiverPlex a decade ago as part of a partnership with the Peoria Park District.
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
South Side Mission gets $250k donation for youth programs
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Known for giving others a helping hand, Wednesday Peoria’s South Side Mission received a helping hand themselves. The Gilmore Foundation presented a $250,000 check to the organization to fund youth outreach programming, recreation rooms and classes. It will also fund a new youth worship center.
hoiabc.com
OSF internet outage not disrupting patient care, spokesperson says
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An OSF HealthCare spokesperson confirmed OSF is experiencing an Intermittent internet outage, but patient care has not been disrupted. The outage started late Thursday afternoon, said OSF spokesperson Libby Allison. “The OSF Integrated Solution Team is addressing some internet connectivity issues. Patient care has...
Central Illinois Proud
16th annual American Legion Legacy Run passes through Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of bikers made a stop at the American Legion Department of Illinois Wednesday to bring awareness about veteran issues. The five-day, 1,200-mile American Legion Legacy Run, one of the largest organized motorcycle road groups, raises money for a college scholarship fund to benefit children of fallen and disabled post-9/11 veterans. This year’s run starts in Mobile, Alabama and ends in Milwaukee for their annual conference.
Central Illinois Proud
New YMCA facility opens in Bloomington-Normal
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The YCMA of Bloomington-Normal, officially opening its new facility in partnership with Easterseals Illinois. Monday, all members, including new members, are getting access to the 75-thousand square feet facility. It opened last week to charter members only. The Y’s CEO JB Wilken said the new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjbc.com
Carle BroMenn reimplements visitor volunteers to patients on the verge of death
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) – A program at Carle BroMenn Medical Center is giving patients a hand to hold in their final moments. ‘No One Dies Alone’ is a program returning after taking a pandemic hiatus during the pandemic. The idea originally came to life in 2019, hospital staff at a Carle BroMenn saw a need. Many took part in rotations tending to those on the verge of death, becoming company in a patients’ final moments. So they created a system that supports them, and their families, through the process.
wglt.org
ISU's Shelbourne Apartment complex sold for $1 million
Illinois State University has closed the sale of its former Shelbourne Apartment complex in Normal for $1,082,500. The university announced plans in July 2021 to sell the 26 acres that include 101 apartments formerly used as graduate student family housing. In December of that year, Illinois State picked a bidder. ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy said since then, they have been negotiating with the firm 300 Spot LLC.
25newsnow.com
Thousands of rubber ducks race to help abuse victims
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - In record time, Central Illinois stepped up in a big way to raise funds for abuse victims. Yellow ducks have been sold to bring in tens of thousands of dollars to the Center for Prevention of Abuse. Saturday evening, 30,000 rubber ducks will be...
wcbu.org
Boone: Reducing Peoria violence requires root cause work, not just a punitive approach
Peoria Public Schools director of school safety Demario Boone says a collaborative, holistic approach is what's needed to address community violence in the city. That was the sentiment of a piece Boone penned in the August issue of the Community Word newspaper. One recent collaboration is the partnership between Peoria...
1470 WMBD
Crews respond to North Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
hoiabc.com
Volunteers provide calm to dying patients in their final moments
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A program at Carle BroMenn Medical Center is giving patients a hand to hold in their final moments. ‘No One Dies Alone’ is a program returning after taking a hiatus during the pandemic. The idea originally came to life in 2019, hospital staff at a Carle BroMenn saw a need. Many took part in rotations tending to those on the verge of death, becoming company in a patients’ final moments. So they created a system that supports them, and their families, through the process.
1470 WMBD
City Council working on cannabis dispensary rule change
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria City Council still doesn’t want cannabis dispensaries within 1,500 feet of each other, but they’re trying to help a group of potential applicants out at the same time. The council has moved forward adding to its dispensary ordinance provisions for the so-called...
Central Illinois Proud
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: A Mother’s Pain
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Since August 2021, Carmen Bolden Day has tried to solve a painful mystery based in trauma. “I don’t know what happened. I just want to know what happened to my child,” Bolden Day said. For the last 365 days, Carmen has been fighting...
Comments / 0