Read full article on original website
Related
Former All-Pro Wes Welker slams NFL after being denied disability benefits
Former All-Pro and current Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker isn't happy with the NFL. Undersized at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Welker sustained his fair share of injuries over a 12-year NFL career. Along with the usual sprains and strains that come with being a professional football player, Welker also...
Bills release rookie punter Matt Araiza following rape accusation
The Bills released rookie punter Matt Araiza on Saturday, two days after he was accused of rape in a civil lawsuit filed in Southern California.
Browns Wyatt Teller Leaves Bears Game with Injury
The second starter to leave the preseason finale, Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller went back to the locker room with trainers after sustaining an injury.
Los Angeles Sports Nation
Los Angeles, CA
426
Followers
587
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT
Enhancing Your Los Angeles Sports Fan Experiencehttps://www.laxsportsnation.com/
Comments / 0