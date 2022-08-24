ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Anthony Rodriguez wins District 10 seat on Miami-Dade Commission

In terms of funding, the race was Goliath (Rodriguez) versus several Davids. Republican state Rep. Anthony Rodriguez has beaten three other candidates to be the first new person in nearly three decades to represent District 10 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. With early and mail-in voting totals tabulated and all...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Juan Carlos Bermudez wins District 12 seat on Miami-Dade Commission

The race to succeed term-limited Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose "Pepe" Diaz attracted more than $2M in fundraising. Doral Mayor Juan Carlos “J.C.” Bermudez has won the District 12 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission, defeating an opponent who poured more than $1 million of her own money into the race.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cutler Bay, FL
City
Palmetto Bay, FL
Local
Florida Elections
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Miami-dade County, FL
Elections
City
Princeton, FL
Local
Florida Government
Click10.com

Property and business owners in Miami-Dade benefiting from new permit assistance program

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A new program is already helping property owners in Miami-Dade County avoid construction project pitfalls. The Homeowner and Small Business Permitting Assistance program is completely free for county residents. Miami-Dade officials said the program was launched to help get property owners and their projects to the finish line, problem-free.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Water#Election Local#Housing Affordability#Infrastructure#Linus Housing Market#Linus Realestate#Realtor#The County Commission
WSVN-TV

Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez makes controversial comments on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Lieutenant Governor of Florida made some controversial comments while she spoke on a radio station discussing Cuban migrants. Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez on Monday, tweeted, “Although states do not have jurisdiction over the well-being of our residents. Entering the country illegally and fleeing a dictatorship to seek asylum are two different things, and misrepresenting that is offensive.”
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Hurricane Andrew, 30 Years Later: "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes"

MIAMI - Thirty years ago this week on August 24th, 1992 Hurricane Andrew cut like a buzz saw through South Miami-Dade County. Major portions of Florida City and Homestead were reduced to rubble. The stench of wet drywall, and dead vegetation percolated in the August heat.   "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes," Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace remembers."We lost roughly 60% of our tax base in a period of 4 1/2 hours," said Wallace, Mayor of Florida City, who can now take a longer view of that day 30 years ago.  "We had some instant 'urban renewal' there...
HOMESTEAD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Miami

Court: City of Miami, fire chief shielded in defamation case involving Black firefighter

MIAMI - An appeals court Wednesday said the City of Miami and Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban are shielded from defamation allegations in a lawsuit stemming from a 2017 incident in which a Black firefighter's family photos were defaced and a string shaped like a noose was placed over one of the photos. Firefighters David Rivera, Kevin Meizoso, and Justin Rumbaugh filed the lawsuit over comments that Zahralban made in a news release and news conference that implicated them in placing the noose over the photo, according to Wednesday's ruling by a panel of the 3rd District Court of Appeal. The firefighters said...
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Downtown Miami’s Riverside Wharf Approved By Voters, Groundbreaking Date Announced

Miami voters approved a lease with developers that will allow construction of the $185M Riverside Wharf complex, and a groundbreaking date has been announced. According to an announcement yesterday by the developers, groundbreaking will take place in the second quarter of 2023. Also in yesterday’s announcements, the developers detailed what...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Landing of Cuban migrant boat on Hollywood Beach causes stir

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Cuban migrant vessel washed ashore on Hollywood Beach Thursday morning, causing a stir and revealing a series of coincidences about where it landed and who witnessed it. Photos show the tiny raft being removed from the beach, but the images of those who saw it...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

Understanding Your Property Tax Notice

Neighbors are receiving annual TRIM notices (Truth in Millage Rate) from the Broward County Property Appraiser's Office. A TRIM notice is the official Notice of Proposed Property Taxes. As required by Florida law, the Property Appraiser mails this notice in mid-August each year. A TRIM notice is not a tax...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Eater

Ask Eater: Is Miami Spice Still Worth It?

Welcome to Ask Eater, a column from Eater Miami where the site’s editors answer specific or baffling restaurant requests from readers. Have a question for us? Submit your questions via email to miami@eater.com with the subject line “Ask Eater Question.”. Dear Eater,. Is it just me or have...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Palmetto Senior High School briefly placed on lockdown due to medical emergency

MIAMI - Palmetto Senior High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Tuesday morning due to a medical emergency involving a student.They tell CBS4 that a senior was airlifted to a local hospital following a fall. The teen's condition is currently unknown. CBS4 has learned there were crisis counselors on campus for employees and students who might be in need of additional support.The school is located in the 7400 block of SW 120th St in Pinecrest.    CBS4 is in contact with the school district to talk about the ongoing mental health crisis.Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres also brought that issue up as a key priority at the start of the school year. If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the suicide hotline at 9-8-8 or 2-1-1 in Miami-Dade or Broward County.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy