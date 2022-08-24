Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Anthony Rodriguez wins District 10 seat on Miami-Dade Commission
In terms of funding, the race was Goliath (Rodriguez) versus several Davids. Republican state Rep. Anthony Rodriguez has beaten three other candidates to be the first new person in nearly three decades to represent District 10 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. With early and mail-in voting totals tabulated and all...
floridapolitics.com
Robert McKinzie holds off former friend to win election to Broward Commission
Victory marks an ascension for the former Fort Lauderdale Commissioner. Better funding beat a longer history in Broward County politics Tuesday as Robert McKinzie won a seat on the Broward County Commission, outpolling the man who recruited McKinzie to take his seat on the Fort Lauderdale City Commission. With all...
floridapolitics.com
Juan Carlos Bermudez wins District 12 seat on Miami-Dade Commission
The race to succeed term-limited Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose "Pepe" Diaz attracted more than $2M in fundraising. Doral Mayor Juan Carlos “J.C.” Bermudez has won the District 12 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission, defeating an opponent who poured more than $1 million of her own money into the race.
Miami New Times
Local Proud Boy Worked Miami-Dade Polling Station for August 23 Primary
Over the past several years, members of the far-right Proud Boys have sought to make their presence felt in many an avenue of civic life. Local school boards. Police departments. Political committees (including one in Miami's own backyard). And, as of Florida's August 23 midterm primary elections, the polls. That's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Property and business owners in Miami-Dade benefiting from new permit assistance program
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A new program is already helping property owners in Miami-Dade County avoid construction project pitfalls. The Homeowner and Small Business Permitting Assistance program is completely free for county residents. Miami-Dade officials said the program was launched to help get property owners and their projects to the finish line, problem-free.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner race pits state senator against Miami businesswoman
After the August primary, the fight for Florida's cabinet positions in statewide elections is down to a former Florida senator and a Miami businesswoman for who will head the Florida Department of Agriculture.
floridabulldog.org
Despite state law, bail reform comes to Broward in bid to end unjust treatment of poor, minorities ￼
In a move that on its face is at odds with Florida law, Broward’s chief judge ordered an end to the assessment of cash bail for most defendants charged with non-violent, third-degree felonies or misdemeanors before their first appearance in court. Instead, defendants arrested for a wide variety of...
Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Primary Day: Lauren Book to hit voting precincts, hold watch party at Broward restaurant
The Senate Democratic Leader has her fellow Democratic Senate colleagues joining her for the final push and to watch the returns come in.. Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book is taking a last lap in the state’s most-watched Primary battle with a large contingent of her fellow Democratic Senators from around the state by her side.
A new SunPass Savings Program will help Florida’s commuters save money on tolls
Jacksonville, Florida — Governor Ron DeSantis announces a new SunPass Savings Program that will help Florida’s drivers who commute often per month. SunPass customers, who collect over 40 toll charges per month will get a 20 percent discount and those who collect 80 charges will get 25 percent off, according to Governor DeSantis.
WSVN-TV
Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez makes controversial comments on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Lieutenant Governor of Florida made some controversial comments while she spoke on a radio station discussing Cuban migrants. Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez on Monday, tweeted, “Although states do not have jurisdiction over the well-being of our residents. Entering the country illegally and fleeing a dictatorship to seek asylum are two different things, and misrepresenting that is offensive.”
Hurricane Andrew, 30 Years Later: "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes"
MIAMI - Thirty years ago this week on August 24th, 1992 Hurricane Andrew cut like a buzz saw through South Miami-Dade County. Major portions of Florida City and Homestead were reduced to rubble. The stench of wet drywall, and dead vegetation percolated in the August heat. "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes," Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace remembers."We lost roughly 60% of our tax base in a period of 4 1/2 hours," said Wallace, Mayor of Florida City, who can now take a longer view of that day 30 years ago. "We had some instant 'urban renewal' there...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Court: City of Miami, fire chief shielded in defamation case involving Black firefighter
MIAMI - An appeals court Wednesday said the City of Miami and Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban are shielded from defamation allegations in a lawsuit stemming from a 2017 incident in which a Black firefighter's family photos were defaced and a string shaped like a noose was placed over one of the photos. Firefighters David Rivera, Kevin Meizoso, and Justin Rumbaugh filed the lawsuit over comments that Zahralban made in a news release and news conference that implicated them in placing the noose over the photo, according to Wednesday's ruling by a panel of the 3rd District Court of Appeal. The firefighters said...
thenextmiami.com
Downtown Miami’s Riverside Wharf Approved By Voters, Groundbreaking Date Announced
Miami voters approved a lease with developers that will allow construction of the $185M Riverside Wharf complex, and a groundbreaking date has been announced. According to an announcement yesterday by the developers, groundbreaking will take place in the second quarter of 2023. Also in yesterday’s announcements, the developers detailed what...
Click10.com
Landing of Cuban migrant boat on Hollywood Beach causes stir
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Cuban migrant vessel washed ashore on Hollywood Beach Thursday morning, causing a stir and revealing a series of coincidences about where it landed and who witnessed it. Photos show the tiny raft being removed from the beach, but the images of those who saw it...
Click10.com
Big-time Miami Hurricanes booster releases renderings for proposed stadium at Tropical Park
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – One of the biggest boosters for the University of Miami Hurricanes football team has revealed his stadium dreams. John H. Ruiz wants to build a 60,000 seat stadium for the Canes at Tropical Park off Bird Road in Southwest Miami-Dade. The stadium would have a...
fortlauderdale.gov
Understanding Your Property Tax Notice
Neighbors are receiving annual TRIM notices (Truth in Millage Rate) from the Broward County Property Appraiser's Office. A TRIM notice is the official Notice of Proposed Property Taxes. As required by Florida law, the Property Appraiser mails this notice in mid-August each year. A TRIM notice is not a tax...
Click10.com
Sale of famed Mary Brickell Village signals that more high-rise buildings are coming
MIAMI, Fla. – A landmark shopping and dining area in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami has been sold. RPT Realty announced on its website that it has acquired Mary Brickell Village for $216 million. On the release, RPT touts Mary Brickell Village as a “generational grocery-anchored, mixed-use center in...
Eater
Ask Eater: Is Miami Spice Still Worth It?
Welcome to Ask Eater, a column from Eater Miami where the site’s editors answer specific or baffling restaurant requests from readers. Have a question for us? Submit your questions via email to miami@eater.com with the subject line “Ask Eater Question.”. Dear Eater,. Is it just me or have...
Palmetto Senior High School briefly placed on lockdown due to medical emergency
MIAMI - Palmetto Senior High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Tuesday morning due to a medical emergency involving a student.They tell CBS4 that a senior was airlifted to a local hospital following a fall. The teen's condition is currently unknown. CBS4 has learned there were crisis counselors on campus for employees and students who might be in need of additional support.The school is located in the 7400 block of SW 120th St in Pinecrest. CBS4 is in contact with the school district to talk about the ongoing mental health crisis.Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres also brought that issue up as a key priority at the start of the school year. If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the suicide hotline at 9-8-8 or 2-1-1 in Miami-Dade or Broward County.
Comments / 0