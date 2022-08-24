Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Senator Annette Tadeo and Incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar will battle for Florida’s 27th district
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Latina women are now battling for the seat to represent a huge portion of Miami-Dade. The district sprawls from Cutler Bay through Little Havana and downtown Miami with about a 70% Hispanic voter population. Annette Tadeo was announced as the democratic candidate on Tuesday, and she will face off with incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar for District 27, come November.
floridapolitics.com
Juan Carlos Bermudez wins District 12 seat on Miami-Dade Commission
The race to succeed term-limited Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose "Pepe" Diaz attracted more than $2M in fundraising. Doral Mayor Juan Carlos “J.C.” Bermudez has won the District 12 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission, defeating an opponent who poured more than $1 million of her own money into the race.
Wilton Manors elected officials want a big raise. So they’re giving themselves one.
Many of us think we aren’t paid nearly enough for what we do. You can include the Wilton Manors mayor and commission, who have groused that their salaries rank toward the bottom of Broward County’s 31 cities. So on Tuesday night, they voted 5-0 to give themselves a raise. The mayor’s annual pay will rise from $11,250 to $30,000 — a 166% increase — and the commissioners’ pay will go from $9,750 ...
floridapolitics.com
Philippe Bien-Aime, Marleine Bastien to compete in runoff for District 2 seat on Miami-Dade County Commission
Six candidates clashed Tuesday to succeed term-limited Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime. Now two remain. North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime and nonprofit executive Marleine Bastien will compete in a Nov. 8 runoff election to determine which of them will represent District 2 residents on the Miami-Dade County Commission after neither received enough votes to win office outright.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner race pits state senator against Miami businesswoman
After the August primary, the fight for Florida's cabinet positions in statewide elections is down to a former Florida senator and a Miami businesswoman for who will head the Florida Department of Agriculture.
Florida primary results: Governor's race, Miami-Dade School Board and more
The ballots have been scanned, the "I Voted" stickers have been ripped off of our shirts, and the attention has shifted to November. These are some of the takeaways from Florida's primary election:. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist defeated Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the state's Democratic primary race for...
floridabulldog.org
Despite state law, bail reform comes to Broward in bid to end unjust treatment of poor, minorities ￼
In a move that on its face is at odds with Florida law, Broward’s chief judge ordered an end to the assessment of cash bail for most defendants charged with non-violent, third-degree felonies or misdemeanors before their first appearance in court. Instead, defendants arrested for a wide variety of...
texasmetronews.com
Haitian Americans in the Miami-Dade District 2 race￼
When Jean Monestime completes his tenure on the 13-member Miami-Dade Commission in November, another Haitian American is likely to step up to fill the District 2 seat. Of the six candidates in the non-partisan race for the seat, the only one held by a Haitian American historically, four are Haitian.
Coastal commuter rail has long been planned for South Florida. Will Broward lawmakers push it forward?
Interstate 95 wasn’t built all at once. And a proposed commuter rail line that would run through Broward County along the Florida East Coast Railway won’t materialize quickly, either. State and local planners remain unable to decide whether trains would pass over or under the New River in Fort Lauderdale. So the county commission is poised Thursday to set aside the river crossing question and ...
Photos Show Proud Boy Working at Miami Polling Station
An alleged Proud Boy was spotted running a Miami-Dade polling center on Tuesday, causing a social media uproar over the hiring process for poll workers. Nowell Salgueiro, who is also a member of the Miami-Dade GOP executive committee, had been seen sporting Proud Boys merchandise at a June GOP rally in Broward County and was included in an expose of the far-right group’s movements in The New York Times. “All poll workers attest to remain unbiased, nonpartisan, respectful and professional while performing assigned election duties,” wrote Suzy Trutie, deputy supervisor at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, in a statement to the Miami New Times. “Miami-Dade County does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, orientation, age, disability, religious or political beliefs.”Welcome to Miami, where we have members of the Proud Boys openly working at polling stations. This is Proud Boy Nowell Salgueiro, known for advocating political violence and a member of the @MiamiDadeGOP executive. pic.twitter.com/lEEdcxaiK7— Miami Against Fascism 🌴☕️ (@MIAagainstFash) August 23, 2022 Read it at Miami New Times
Click10.com
Democratic primary for U.S. District 23 goes to Jared Moskowitz
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jared Moskowitz and Ben Sorensen were among the Democrats vying for the seat in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. Also running in the race were Allen Ellison, Michelangelo Hamilton, Hava Holzhauer and W. Michael Trout. In the end, Moskowitz decidedly came out on top. Moskowitz...
Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
islandernews.com
"Please re-think this through," Council and residents opine on Village’s proposed Rickenbacker plan
One express lane past Virginia Key won't be enough, critics said, when Key Biscayne's Rickenbacker Causeway concept was presented to Village Council members during their five-hour regular meeting Wednesday night. But, for the most part, they agreed that tackling the complex issue was worthy of praise and solidified the Village's...
floridapolitics.com
Primary Day: Lauren Book to hit voting precincts, hold watch party at Broward restaurant
The Senate Democratic Leader has her fellow Democratic Senate colleagues joining her for the final push and to watch the returns come in.. Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book is taking a last lap in the state’s most-watched Primary battle with a large contingent of her fellow Democratic Senators from around the state by her side.
A new SunPass Savings Program will help Florida’s commuters save money on tolls
Jacksonville, Florida — Governor Ron DeSantis announces a new SunPass Savings Program that will help Florida’s drivers who commute often per month. SunPass customers, who collect over 40 toll charges per month will get a 20 percent discount and those who collect 80 charges will get 25 percent off, according to Governor DeSantis.
WSVN-TV
Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez makes controversial comments on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Lieutenant Governor of Florida made some controversial comments while she spoke on a radio station discussing Cuban migrants. Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez on Monday, tweeted, “Although states do not have jurisdiction over the well-being of our residents. Entering the country illegally and fleeing a dictatorship to seek asylum are two different things, and misrepresenting that is offensive.”
Court: City of Miami, fire chief shielded in defamation case involving Black firefighter
MIAMI - An appeals court Wednesday said the City of Miami and Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban are shielded from defamation allegations in a lawsuit stemming from a 2017 incident in which a Black firefighter's family photos were defaced and a string shaped like a noose was placed over one of the photos. Firefighters David Rivera, Kevin Meizoso, and Justin Rumbaugh filed the lawsuit over comments that Zahralban made in a news release and news conference that implicated them in placing the noose over the photo, according to Wednesday's ruling by a panel of the 3rd District Court of Appeal. The firefighters said...
islandernews.com
Mar Azul condo sells for $2.25 setting a county record among the items making island news in 1987
An 8,000 square-foot penthouse condominium has been sold on Key Biscayne for a Dade County record-setting price of $2.25 million. The penthouse, located in Mar Azul condominium, is the result of combining two apartments, each three-bedroom, three-bath. Included are two full kitchens and laundry facilities and an oceanside, poolside cabana with living room, bedroom with full bath and full kitchen and laundry.
Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
spectrumnews1.com
Florida man convicted of storming US Capitol during riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man was convicted Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. A District of Columbia federal judge returned the verdict after a trial where William Rogan Reid, 37, of Davie, Florida, and the government agreed upon a stipulated set of facts regarding his conduct, according to court records.
