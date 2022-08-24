An alleged Proud Boy was spotted running a Miami-Dade polling center on Tuesday, causing a social media uproar over the hiring process for poll workers. Nowell Salgueiro, who is also a member of the Miami-Dade GOP executive committee, had been seen sporting Proud Boys merchandise at a June GOP rally in Broward County and was included in an expose of the far-right group’s movements in The New York Times. “All poll workers attest to remain unbiased, nonpartisan, respectful and professional while performing assigned election duties,” wrote Suzy Trutie, deputy supervisor at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, in a statement to the Miami New Times. “Miami-Dade County does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, orientation, age, disability, religious or political beliefs.”Welcome to Miami, where we have members of the Proud Boys openly working at polling stations. This is Proud Boy Nowell Salgueiro, known for advocating political violence and a member of the @MiamiDadeGOP executive. pic.twitter.com/lEEdcxaiK7— Miami Against Fascism 🌴☕️ (@MIAagainstFash) August 23, 2022 Read it at Miami New Times

