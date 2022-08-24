ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

WSVN-TV

Senator Annette Tadeo and Incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar will battle for Florida’s 27th district

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Latina women are now battling for the seat to represent a huge portion of Miami-Dade. The district sprawls from Cutler Bay through Little Havana and downtown Miami with about a 70% Hispanic voter population. Annette Tadeo was announced as the democratic candidate on Tuesday, and she will face off with incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar for District 27, come November.
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Juan Carlos Bermudez wins District 12 seat on Miami-Dade Commission

The race to succeed term-limited Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose "Pepe" Diaz attracted more than $2M in fundraising. Doral Mayor Juan Carlos “J.C.” Bermudez has won the District 12 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission, defeating an opponent who poured more than $1 million of her own money into the race.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Wilton Manors elected officials want a big raise. So they’re giving themselves one.

Many of us think we aren’t paid nearly enough for what we do. You can include the Wilton Manors mayor and commission, who have groused that their salaries rank toward the bottom of Broward County’s 31 cities. So on Tuesday night, they voted 5-0 to give themselves a raise. The mayor’s annual pay will rise from $11,250 to $30,000 — a 166% increase — and the commissioners’ pay will go from $9,750 ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
floridapolitics.com

Philippe Bien-Aime, Marleine Bastien to compete in runoff for District 2 seat on Miami-Dade County Commission

Six candidates clashed Tuesday to succeed term-limited Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime. Now two remain. North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime and nonprofit executive Marleine Bastien will compete in a Nov. 8 runoff election to determine which of them will represent District 2 residents on the Miami-Dade County Commission after neither received enough votes to win office outright.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coastal commuter rail has long been planned for South Florida. Will Broward lawmakers push it forward?

Interstate 95 wasn’t built all at once. And a proposed commuter rail line that would run through Broward County along the Florida East Coast Railway won’t materialize quickly, either. State and local planners remain unable to decide whether trains would pass over or under the New River in Fort Lauderdale. So the county commission is poised Thursday to set aside the river crossing question and ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Photos Show Proud Boy Working at Miami Polling Station

An alleged Proud Boy was spotted running a Miami-Dade polling center on Tuesday, causing a social media uproar over the hiring process for poll workers. Nowell Salgueiro, who is also a member of the Miami-Dade GOP executive committee, had been seen sporting Proud Boys merchandise at a June GOP rally in Broward County and was included in an expose of the far-right group’s movements in The New York Times. “All poll workers attest to remain unbiased, nonpartisan, respectful and professional while performing assigned election duties,” wrote Suzy Trutie, deputy supervisor at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, in a statement to the Miami New Times. “Miami-Dade County does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, orientation, age, disability, religious or political beliefs.”Welcome to Miami, where we have members of the Proud Boys openly working at polling stations. This is Proud Boy Nowell Salgueiro, known for advocating political violence and a member of the @MiamiDadeGOP executive. pic.twitter.com/lEEdcxaiK7— Miami Against Fascism 🌴☕️ (@MIAagainstFash) August 23, 2022 Read it at Miami New Times
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Democratic primary for U.S. District 23 goes to Jared Moskowitz

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jared Moskowitz and Ben Sorensen were among the Democrats vying for the seat in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. Also running in the race were Allen Ellison, Michelangelo Hamilton, Hava Holzhauer and W. Michael Trout. In the end, Moskowitz decidedly came out on top. Moskowitz...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez makes controversial comments on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Lieutenant Governor of Florida made some controversial comments while she spoke on a radio station discussing Cuban migrants. Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez on Monday, tweeted, “Although states do not have jurisdiction over the well-being of our residents. Entering the country illegally and fleeing a dictatorship to seek asylum are two different things, and misrepresenting that is offensive.”
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Court: City of Miami, fire chief shielded in defamation case involving Black firefighter

MIAMI - An appeals court Wednesday said the City of Miami and Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban are shielded from defamation allegations in a lawsuit stemming from a 2017 incident in which a Black firefighter's family photos were defaced and a string shaped like a noose was placed over one of the photos. Firefighters David Rivera, Kevin Meizoso, and Justin Rumbaugh filed the lawsuit over comments that Zahralban made in a news release and news conference that implicated them in placing the noose over the photo, according to Wednesday's ruling by a panel of the 3rd District Court of Appeal. The firefighters said...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Mar Azul condo sells for $2.25 setting a county record among the items making island news in 1987

An 8,000 square-foot penthouse condominium has been sold on Key Biscayne for a Dade County record-setting price of $2.25 million. The penthouse, located in Mar Azul condominium, is the result of combining two apartments, each three-bedroom, three-bath. Included are two full kitchens and laundry facilities and an oceanside, poolside cabana with living room, bedroom with full bath and full kitchen and laundry.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
spectrumnews1.com

Florida man convicted of storming US Capitol during riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man was convicted Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. A District of Columbia federal judge returned the verdict after a trial where William Rogan Reid, 37, of Davie, Florida, and the government agreed upon a stipulated set of facts regarding his conduct, according to court records.
DAVIE, FL

