floridapolitics.com
Nassau County Commissioners meet morning after two defeated
Commissioner Klynt Farmer had praise for those who make the elections process work. It almost seems impolite to bring elected officials to a mandatory meeting the day after a dramatic election defeat, but the work of Nassau County continues regardless of the results and the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners gathered the next morning.
First Coast News
Clay County: Here are your election results
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — There were some competitive races in Clay County Tuesday night. The main ones included two County Commissioner seats up for grabs in District 2 and 4. There were also races for School Board District 1,School Board District 4, School Board District 5, County Court Judge Group 1.
Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida
Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
News4Jax.com
With runoff candidates decided, what’s next in the race for Jacksonville sheriff?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a little more than two months, Duval County voters will head back to the polls for the November election -- which now includes a runoff in the special election for the next Jacksonville sheriff. That sheriff will serve only a few months before the March...
News4Jax.com
Duval teachers may not see benefits from tax referendum until next school year, property appraiser says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While Tuesday night represented a big win for supporters of Duval County’s property tax referendum to fund pay raises for teachers, it could be longer than expected before that revenue lands in teachers’ paychecks. Duval County Property Appraiser Jerry Holland told News4JAX on Wednesday...
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Five Takeaways From Tuesday’s Elections in Jacksonville
Source: www.jaxtrib.org – By Andrew Pantazi -Voters across Florida cast ballots Tuesday night in the state’s first primary elections after redistricting changed the lines for Congress and the Legislature. In Duval County, voters also passed a property-tax increase to fund public schools, ousted a School Board incumbent and...
floridapolitics.com
Hupp Huppmann emerges victorious in tough Nassau Co. Commission battle
The Riverstone debate helped drive conversation on the race until Bell’s arrest on suspicion of DUI. It was a thorough drubbing for incumbent Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell, who lost District 2 to Navy veteran and locally well-known entertainer Hupp Huppmann. Huppmann took 62.6% of the vote while Bell...
News4Jax.com
Nassau County approves a grant to remove 4 derelict boats
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to allocate $77,500 for removal of four derelict/abandoned vessels. Nassau County announced the move in a Facebook post. The Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission reports that derelict vessels are a hazard to the public, and they need...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau voters pick Ray Nelson, Justin Taylor for Fernandina Port Authority
The elections were a chance for a new direction for the Authority. There’s going to be two new faces overseeing port traffic in Fernandina Beach, and one of those people unseated an incumbent to get there. Justin Taylor defeated Commissioner Scott Hanna, whose re-election bid in District 3 ended...
bookriot.com
Duval County Public Schools Bought Dozens of New Books. They’re Sitting Indefinitely in Storage.
Duval County Public Schools (DCPS), which serve Jacksonville and the surrounding area, is one of the largest districts in the state of Florida. The district serves roughly 130,000 students and employs over 8,000 teachers. It’s also one of the most diverse, with nearly 70% of its students from minority backgrounds and nearly 40% are economically disadvantaged. DCPS is the 20th largest district in the country.
News4Jax.com
Local Republican congressional candidate withdraws day before primary, says he was ‘sabotaged’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Republican challenger to Kat Cammack in Congressional District 3 withdrew from the race just one day before the Florida primary, claiming his campaign was “sabotaged.”. Investment manager Manuel Asensio, 67, sent a letter to the Florida Secretary of State on Monday explaining his reason...
floridapolitics.com
Val Demings proclaims herself ‘Daughter of Duval’ ahead of expected Primary win
Demings arrived in Duval County with polling momentum and stories of prolific fundraising. In a year predicted as a “red wave” in a state dominated by the politics of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democrat Val Demings has the chance on Election Day to not only be the upset story of the night, but the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate from the South.
News4Jax.com
What to know about Duval County’s property tax hike referendum to increase pay for teachers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among the questions on the primary ballot on Tuesday, Duval County voters are being asked whether they’re willing to pay higher property taxes so that Jacksonville teachers can earn a better salary. VOTE 2022: News4JAX voter’s guide breaks down races, candidates on ballot | EXPLAINER:...
floridapolitics.com
Jessica Baker wins HD 17 GOP Primary, against Democrat Michael Anderson in November
Baker had a 4-to-1 fundraising edge overall, which translated to votes in the end. The Republican Primary in House District 17 was blood sport between two first-time candidates, who served as vehicles for a proxy war between some of the most powerful people in Northeast Florida. In the end, though,...
floridapolitics.com
Hispanic Chamber backs LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber for Jacksonville Mayor
The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is backing Republican LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber in the Jacksonville mayoral race. Cumber, one of what will soon be four Republican candidates in a crowded field, discussed her own family history in touting the endorsement. Cumber said, “It is an honor to have the...
floridapolitics.com
Former Fernandina Port operator haunting Port Authority with high legal expenses
'We had upwards of 40 lawsuits involving the previous (Port) operator last year.'. The four-year tenure of Chris Ragucci at the Port of Fernandina was a time of heartburn and frustration for a lot of people and entities who had to deal with Worldwide Terminals and its subsidiary Nassau Terminals.
DeSantis, Rubio hit the campaign trail with event at Jacksonville’s Diamond D Ranch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After facing no opposition in the 2022 Florida Primary Election, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio brought their campaigns to Jacksonville on Wednesday night. The Republicans called their event the “Keep Florida Free Tour.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Aaron Bean, who...
News4Jax.com
NAACP calls for firing of Camden County deputy after video of controversial traffic stop released
CAMDEN COUNTY, Fla. – The Camden County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is calling for the firing of a Camden County sheriff’s deputy after a video showed her throwing a woman to the ground during a traffic stop. The incident happened in January, but...
News Leader
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY COMMISSION CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH ORDINANCE 2022-23
ORDINANCE 2022-23 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA, AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA, BY AMENDING CHAPTER 78, TRAFFIC AND VEHICLES, BY AMENDING SECTION 78-1, BY REMOVING UNUSED DEFINITIONS AND CLARIFYING DEFINITIONS; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-2 TO INCORPORATE LANGUAGE FROM OTHER SECTIONS RELATING TO AUTHORITY TO REGULATE AND PENALTIES; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-3 CLARIFYING LANGUAGE; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-4 FUNERAL PROCESSIONS; BY RESERVING SECTIONS 78-5 THROUGH 78-40; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-41 SPEED RESTRICTIONS TO CLARIFY LANGUAGE; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-42 TO CLARIFY LANGUAGE; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-43 RELATING TO LOCATIONS WHERE SKATEBOARDING IS PROHIBITED; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-44 AUTHORIZING THE CITY MANAGER TO LIMIT IDLING AND PARKING ON CERTAIN STREETS AND PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-45 REMOVING A DEFINITION; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-71 TO CLARIFY LANGUAGE; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-72 RELATING TO IMPOUNDMENT OF ILLEGALLY PARKED VEHICLES; BY AMENDING SECTIONS 78-73 THROUGH 78-89 TO CLARIFY LANGUAGE; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-90 REMOVING THE RESTRICTION STARTING PARKED CARS; BY RENUMBERING SECTIONS 78-91 AND 78-92 AND AMENDING THE FINES FOR PARKING VIOLATIONS; RESERVING SECTION 78-92; REPEALING ARTICLE III, DIVISION 2, PARKING METERS IN ITS ENTIRETY AND RESERVING SECTIONS 78-101-110; REPEALING ARTICLE IV, TOWING REGULATIONS, IN ITS ENTIRETY; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
Nassau County water quality alert for Alligator Creek due to E. coli
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous unrelated story. A water quality alert continues to be issued for Nassau County from the St. Marys Riverkeeper, according to a media release. The latest test from August 18 at Alligator Creek and 8th Street found 800...
