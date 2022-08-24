ORDINANCE 2022-23 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA, AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA, BY AMENDING CHAPTER 78, TRAFFIC AND VEHICLES, BY AMENDING SECTION 78-1, BY REMOVING UNUSED DEFINITIONS AND CLARIFYING DEFINITIONS; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-2 TO INCORPORATE LANGUAGE FROM OTHER SECTIONS RELATING TO AUTHORITY TO REGULATE AND PENALTIES; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-3 CLARIFYING LANGUAGE; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-4 FUNERAL PROCESSIONS; BY RESERVING SECTIONS 78-5 THROUGH 78-40; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-41 SPEED RESTRICTIONS TO CLARIFY LANGUAGE; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-42 TO CLARIFY LANGUAGE; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-43 RELATING TO LOCATIONS WHERE SKATEBOARDING IS PROHIBITED; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-44 AUTHORIZING THE CITY MANAGER TO LIMIT IDLING AND PARKING ON CERTAIN STREETS AND PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-45 REMOVING A DEFINITION; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-71 TO CLARIFY LANGUAGE; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-72 RELATING TO IMPOUNDMENT OF ILLEGALLY PARKED VEHICLES; BY AMENDING SECTIONS 78-73 THROUGH 78-89 TO CLARIFY LANGUAGE; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-90 REMOVING THE RESTRICTION STARTING PARKED CARS; BY RENUMBERING SECTIONS 78-91 AND 78-92 AND AMENDING THE FINES FOR PARKING VIOLATIONS; RESERVING SECTION 78-92; REPEALING ARTICLE III, DIVISION 2, PARKING METERS IN ITS ENTIRETY AND RESERVING SECTIONS 78-101-110; REPEALING ARTICLE IV, TOWING REGULATIONS, IN ITS ENTIRETY; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

