Nassau County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Hupp Huppmann emerges victorious in tough Nassau Co. Commission battle

The Riverstone debate helped drive conversation on the race until Bell’s arrest on suspicion of DUI. It was a thorough drubbing for incumbent Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell, who lost District 2 to Navy veteran and locally well-known entertainer Hupp Huppmann. Huppmann took 62.6% of the vote while Bell...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County Commissioners meet morning after two defeated

Commissioner Klynt Farmer had praise for those who make the elections process work. It almost seems impolite to bring elected officials to a mandatory meeting the day after a dramatic election defeat, but the work of Nassau County continues regardless of the results and the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners gathered the next morning.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Nassau County approves a grant to remove 4 derelict boats

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to allocate $77,500 for removal of four derelict/abandoned vessels. Nassau County announced the move in a Facebook post. The Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission reports that derelict vessels are a hazard to the public, and they need...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida

Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board candidates
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Columbia County Report: Election night reporting issues resolved

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office results appeared to be delayed because of a database system issue through the late morning hours. The supervisor of elections office website showed 27 out of 29 precincts reporting until after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Supervisor of Elections...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
bookriot.com

Duval County Public Schools Bought Dozens of New Books. They’re Sitting Indefinitely in Storage.

Duval County Public Schools (DCPS), which serve Jacksonville and the surrounding area, is one of the largest districts in the state of Florida. The district serves roughly 130,000 students and employs over 8,000 teachers. It’s also one of the most diverse, with nearly 70% of its students from minority backgrounds and nearly 40% are economically disadvantaged. DCPS is the 20th largest district in the country.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Val Demings proclaims herself ‘Daughter of Duval’ ahead of expected Primary win

Demings arrived in Duval County with polling momentum and stories of prolific fundraising. In a year predicted as a “red wave” in a state dominated by the politics of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democrat Val Demings has the chance on Election Day to not only be the upset story of the night, but the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate from the South.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
multifamilybiz.com

Middleburg Communities Starts Construction at 300-Unit Mosby Citrus Ridge Multifamily Community in Orlando Submarket

ORLANDO, FL - Middleburg Communities, a fully integrated multifamily development, investment, construction and management company operating in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States, announced the start of construction on Mosby Citrus Ridge, a Class A multifamily community located in Davenport, Florida, less than one hour from Orlando and Tampa. The project is being developed by a joint venture between Middleburg as development manager and Parse Capital, a subsidiary of The Wolff Company, as an investment partner.
ORLANDO, FL
News Leader

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY COMMISSION CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH ORDINANCE 2022-23

ORDINANCE 2022-23 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA, AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA, BY AMENDING CHAPTER 78, TRAFFIC AND VEHICLES, BY AMENDING SECTION 78-1, BY REMOVING UNUSED DEFINITIONS AND CLARIFYING DEFINITIONS; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-2 TO INCORPORATE LANGUAGE FROM OTHER SECTIONS RELATING TO AUTHORITY TO REGULATE AND PENALTIES; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-3 CLARIFYING LANGUAGE; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-4 FUNERAL PROCESSIONS; BY RESERVING SECTIONS 78-5 THROUGH 78-40; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-41 SPEED RESTRICTIONS TO CLARIFY LANGUAGE; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-42 TO CLARIFY LANGUAGE; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-43 RELATING TO LOCATIONS WHERE SKATEBOARDING IS PROHIBITED; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-44 AUTHORIZING THE CITY MANAGER TO LIMIT IDLING AND PARKING ON CERTAIN STREETS AND PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-45 REMOVING A DEFINITION; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-71 TO CLARIFY LANGUAGE; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-72 RELATING TO IMPOUNDMENT OF ILLEGALLY PARKED VEHICLES; BY AMENDING SECTIONS 78-73 THROUGH 78-89 TO CLARIFY LANGUAGE; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-90 REMOVING THE RESTRICTION STARTING PARKED CARS; BY RENUMBERING SECTIONS 78-91 AND 78-92 AND AMENDING THE FINES FOR PARKING VIOLATIONS; RESERVING SECTION 78-92; REPEALING ARTICLE III, DIVISION 2, PARKING METERS IN ITS ENTIRETY AND RESERVING SECTIONS 78-101-110; REPEALING ARTICLE IV, TOWING REGULATIONS, IN ITS ENTIRETY; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL

