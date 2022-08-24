Read full article on original website
Former Fernandina Port operator haunting Port Authority with high legal expenses
'We had upwards of 40 lawsuits involving the previous (Port) operator last year.'. The four-year tenure of Chris Ragucci at the Port of Fernandina was a time of heartburn and frustration for a lot of people and entities who had to deal with Worldwide Terminals and its subsidiary Nassau Terminals.
Hupp Huppmann emerges victorious in tough Nassau Co. Commission battle
The Riverstone debate helped drive conversation on the race until Bell’s arrest on suspicion of DUI. It was a thorough drubbing for incumbent Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell, who lost District 2 to Navy veteran and locally well-known entertainer Hupp Huppmann. Huppmann took 62.6% of the vote while Bell...
Nassau County Commissioners meet morning after two defeated
Commissioner Klynt Farmer had praise for those who make the elections process work. It almost seems impolite to bring elected officials to a mandatory meeting the day after a dramatic election defeat, but the work of Nassau County continues regardless of the results and the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners gathered the next morning.
Nassau County approves a grant to remove 4 derelict boats
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to allocate $77,500 for removal of four derelict/abandoned vessels. Nassau County announced the move in a Facebook post. The Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission reports that derelict vessels are a hazard to the public, and they need...
Nassau voters pick Ray Nelson, Justin Taylor for Fernandina Port Authority
The elections were a chance for a new direction for the Authority. There’s going to be two new faces overseeing port traffic in Fernandina Beach, and one of those people unseated an incumbent to get there. Justin Taylor defeated Commissioner Scott Hanna, whose re-election bid in District 3 ended...
Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida
Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board candidates
Columbia County Report: Election night reporting issues resolved
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office results appeared to be delayed because of a database system issue through the late morning hours. The supervisor of elections office website showed 27 out of 29 precincts reporting until after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Supervisor of Elections...
Clay County Commission races 2022: Election results announced
Two seats on the Clay County Commission were being contested in Tuesday's primary, District 2 and District 4. Alexandra Compere and Rodney Herring, both Republicans, were seeking the party nomination for the Clay County Commission District 2 seat. Commissioner Wayne Bolla holds the seat now but is term-limited.
Gov. DeSantis, other top Republicans make stop in Jacksonville on 'Keep Florida Free' campaign tour
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Jacksonville Wednesday, highlighting what he says have been many accomplishments during his time as Florida's top leader. DeSantis explained he stood up for parents and students during the pandemic by eliminating mask and vaccine requirements. "We stood on principle, and we...
Nassau County water quality alert for Alligator Creek due to E. coli
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous unrelated story. A water quality alert continues to be issued for Nassau County from the St. Marys Riverkeeper, according to a media release. The latest test from August 18 at Alligator Creek and 8th Street found 800...
NAACP calls for firing of Camden County deputy after video of controversial traffic stop released
CAMDEN COUNTY, Fla. – The Camden County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is calling for the firing of a Camden County sheriff’s deputy after a video showed her throwing a woman to the ground during a traffic stop. The incident happened in January, but...
With runoff candidates decided, what’s next in the race for Jacksonville sheriff?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a little more than two months, Duval County voters will head back to the polls for the November election -- which now includes a runoff in the special election for the next Jacksonville sheriff. That sheriff will serve only a few months before the March...
Duval County Public Schools Bought Dozens of New Books. They’re Sitting Indefinitely in Storage.
Duval County Public Schools (DCPS), which serve Jacksonville and the surrounding area, is one of the largest districts in the state of Florida. The district serves roughly 130,000 students and employs over 8,000 teachers. It’s also one of the most diverse, with nearly 70% of its students from minority backgrounds and nearly 40% are economically disadvantaged. DCPS is the 20th largest district in the country.
‘This pool is just going to drop:' Nassau County woman worries about pool she says contractor didn't install correctly
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — It was during the pandemic in 2020 when Kristine Wortham and her family thought it would be a good time to get a pool installed in their backyard. “So we’re like, well, if we are going to do it, let's do it now because we didn’t know when we were going to be quarantined again," said Wortham.
Ron DeSantis-backed Kiyan Michael emerges from three-way GOP brawl in HD 16
Establishment pols fall to the Governor's pick. The newly created House District 16 seat in eastern Duval County started out as an “east versus west” battle between Chet Stokes and Lake Ray. But when it came down to it, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 11th-hour endorsement for political outsider Kiyan...
Val Demings proclaims herself ‘Daughter of Duval’ ahead of expected Primary win
Demings arrived in Duval County with polling momentum and stories of prolific fundraising. In a year predicted as a “red wave” in a state dominated by the politics of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democrat Val Demings has the chance on Election Day to not only be the upset story of the night, but the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate from the South.
Putnam deputy placed on leave after arrest for fight with woman in Jacksonville, PCSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight with a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. The fight happened Tuesday at a home in Jacksonville, according to...
Middleburg Communities Starts Construction at 300-Unit Mosby Citrus Ridge Multifamily Community in Orlando Submarket
ORLANDO, FL - Middleburg Communities, a fully integrated multifamily development, investment, construction and management company operating in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States, announced the start of construction on Mosby Citrus Ridge, a Class A multifamily community located in Davenport, Florida, less than one hour from Orlando and Tampa. The project is being developed by a joint venture between Middleburg as development manager and Parse Capital, a subsidiary of The Wolff Company, as an investment partner.
Two New Dream Finders Homes Communities are Brimming with Activity as models are prepared for prospective homebuyers
Jacksonville – Two new models are now open at Dream Finders Homes’ Wilford Preserve in Orange Park and several others are slated to open in the next two months in the Silver Landing and Cherry Elm communities of the master-planned development of SilverLeaf near St. Augustine. The Wilford...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY COMMISSION CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH ORDINANCE 2022-23
ORDINANCE 2022-23 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA, AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA, BY AMENDING CHAPTER 78, TRAFFIC AND VEHICLES, BY AMENDING SECTION 78-1, BY REMOVING UNUSED DEFINITIONS AND CLARIFYING DEFINITIONS; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-2 TO INCORPORATE LANGUAGE FROM OTHER SECTIONS RELATING TO AUTHORITY TO REGULATE AND PENALTIES; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-3 CLARIFYING LANGUAGE; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-4 FUNERAL PROCESSIONS; BY RESERVING SECTIONS 78-5 THROUGH 78-40; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-41 SPEED RESTRICTIONS TO CLARIFY LANGUAGE; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-42 TO CLARIFY LANGUAGE; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-43 RELATING TO LOCATIONS WHERE SKATEBOARDING IS PROHIBITED; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-44 AUTHORIZING THE CITY MANAGER TO LIMIT IDLING AND PARKING ON CERTAIN STREETS AND PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-45 REMOVING A DEFINITION; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-71 TO CLARIFY LANGUAGE; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-72 RELATING TO IMPOUNDMENT OF ILLEGALLY PARKED VEHICLES; BY AMENDING SECTIONS 78-73 THROUGH 78-89 TO CLARIFY LANGUAGE; BY AMENDING SECTION 78-90 REMOVING THE RESTRICTION STARTING PARKED CARS; BY RENUMBERING SECTIONS 78-91 AND 78-92 AND AMENDING THE FINES FOR PARKING VIOLATIONS; RESERVING SECTION 78-92; REPEALING ARTICLE III, DIVISION 2, PARKING METERS IN ITS ENTIRETY AND RESERVING SECTIONS 78-101-110; REPEALING ARTICLE IV, TOWING REGULATIONS, IN ITS ENTIRETY; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
